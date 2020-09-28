The hype surrounding CBD, one of over 100 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, has exploded in recent years.

In fact, the global CBD oil market is estimated to reach around $3.5 billion by 2027.

But the benefits of CBD are nothing new for many cultures around the world, especially in Eastern medicine.

In this episode, Brains Byte Back co-host Mags Tanev explores the benefits, uses, and history of CBD. She is joined by Dr. Jenelle Kim, the founder and formulator for JBK Wellness Labs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr. Kim is an expert in East Asian ancient medicine, she completed a doctorate in acupuncture and Chinese medicine and has been working to preserve the medical history of her family lineage while also training with leading doctors and herbologists.

Dr. Kim has been formulating with CBD since 2012 and created the first luxury CBD skincare line in the world.

In the episode, they discuss Dr. Kim’s professional background and family history, the properties of CBD and how it has been historically used in East Asian medicine, how Dr. Kim reconciles ancient traditions with western medicine, why and how people are using CBD today, industry malpractices, and how to choose a good quality CBD product.

Kim also shares with us why CBD was considered among the top 50 most important herbs 4,000 years ago in ancient Eastern medicine, how it was used, and what properties make it so beneficial for skincare products.

You will also find out why Kim initially refused to work with CBD when approached by an external company, and what changed her mind.