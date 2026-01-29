The Sociable’s 26 Marketing Leaders to Watch in 2026

Unlike large, traditional companies that have been in the market for decades or centuries, many scale-ups and unicorns don’t publicly disclose who their Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) are. Sometimes the role doesn’t even formally exist inside the firm.

Titles may vary, from VP of Marketing to Head of Growth, and responsibilities are frequently reshaped as these businesses prioritize speed, experimentation, and global expansion over regular corporate structures.

In fast-growing sectors such digital payments and artificial intelligence, marketing leadership is often fluid, evolving alongside the company’s growth.



As the digital world continues to evolve rapidly, those executives stand out as leaders to watch within the global ecosystem this year. Read on to see some of the standout marketing professionals to watch in 2026.

Adam Christensen, CMO, BambooHR

Adam Christensen brings more than 20+years of executive marketing and communications experience at organizations ranging from late-stage startups to Fortune 100 companies.

He is the CMO at BambooHR, which makes it easy to simplify HR, with award-winning solutions for everything from hire to retirement.

For 16 years, BambooHR has embarked on a mission to help organizations and their employees build better workplaces and achieve their unique missions.

Earlier Christensen served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Notified, and prior to that he was the CMO of AppDirect.

Norelle Done, Director of Marketing, Viking Pure Solutions

Viking Pure Solutions’ director of Marketing Norelle Done builds the company’s non-toxic and ecofriendly message in a clear and responsible way.

Her work stands strongly with innovations and sustainability,

On behalf of Viking Pure Solutions, which makes disinfection products for schools, hospitals and nursing homes, Done has served as a mentor and speaker at University of Southern California’s startup incubator, which supports the development of the university’s top student and alumni entrepreneurs.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Journalism from the Seattle Pacific University and an associates Business degree from Bellevue College.

Previously, Done worked as a Marketing and Communications director at Gentreo, an online estate planning platform.

Before that she gave freelance consultant advice for growing business executives.

Roberta Savattero, CMO, Clara





Roberta Savattero brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to her role at Clara, one of Latin America’s fastest-growing fintechs focused on corporate payments and expense management.

Her background spans both consumer goods and technology companies, with a particular strength in building brands and growth models for early-stage and high-growth ventures.

At Clara, Savattero leads the company’s marketing strategy as it operates across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, helping position the brand in a highly competitive fintech landscape.

Savattero’s work centers on laying strong brand foundations while supporting Clara’s broader mission: enabling companies to operate with greater agility, transparency and efficiency through an integrated spend management platform.



Anshul Kaushesh, CMO, Ness Digital Engineering

Anshul Kaushesh brings more than over two decades of experience in B2B technology marketing, having worked at the intersection of product, sales, and strategy to build scalable growth engines.

She is passionate about modern marketing — not only as a function, but rather as a strategic lever to create meaningful business outcomes.

As the Chief Marketing Officer at Ness Digital Engineering, Kaushesh leads global marketing, brand, and communications strategy, and helps to shape and amplify the company’s Intelligent Engineering proposition to drive growth, reputation, and customer impact.

Prior to Ness, Kaushesh led global product marketing at Tata Communications, where she drove positioning and go-to-market strategy across cloud, connectivity, CX, IoT and cybersecurity portfolios.

Adam Hide, Director of Marketing, Founder Shield

Adam Hide is the Director of Marketing at Founder Shield, a US–based insurtech and risk-management partner for fast-growing companies.

Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Hide brings more than eight years of growth marketing experience to his work, blending digital strategy, user-focused storytelling and growth-oriented thinking.

Today, he is responsible for shaping the company’s overall brand and marketing strategy, helping position Founder Shield’s suite of insurance products and services for startups and high-growth clients in a competitive landscape.

Before joining Founder Shield, he honed his expertise with award-winning agencies where he developed digital marketing strategies for ambitious startups.

He holds a master’s degree in digital marketing from Dublin City University as well as a bachelor’s of commerce from University College Dublin.

Santiago Pachano, VP of Marketing and Growth, Kavak

With more than 15 years of experience in the field, Kavak’s chief marketer, Santiago Pachano, leads marketing for one of the largest platforms to buy and sell used cars.

He’s responsible for brand strategy, planning and acquisition and performance, leading a high-performance team of more than 70 people.



The strategy behind his work relies on his experience in performance based marketing in the digital development in multiple different industries.

He previously worked at Google as head of travel for Spanish speaking Latin America and head of acquisition marketing at Rappi, one of the region’s largest delivery apps.

Alexander Lapshin, Head of Marketing, Transmetrics

Alexander Lapshin is the Head of Marketing at Transmetrics, a technology company for AI-powered analytics and optimization solutions for the logistics industry.

With more than nine years of experience in Business-to-Business Software as a Service, Lapshin has built his career around graphic design and product marketing.

He’s a graduate of the American University in Bulgaria with a degree in Business Administration and a concentration in Marketing.

Lapshin has played a key role in shaping Transmetrics’ market position globally.

His work also reaches industry-specific messaging, supporting the company’s efforts to help logistics operators improve efficiency and decision-making through data-driven insights.

Alexandra London, Chief Marketing Officer, G2

The Chief Marketing Officer at G2, Alexandra London, is another name to keep in mind this year.

The software marketplace CMO is focused on authenticity in narratives for brands and the creation of long-term impact.

She previously worked as a CMO at Culture Amp, with a strong background in customer-centric marketing and brand building.

She’s currently a tech advisory council at Google and worked in the past at Zoom as the virtual meeting platform’s head of digital.

Maya Mason, Vice President of Marketing, The Jifiti Group

The Jifiti Group’s Vice President of Marketing Maya Manson made waves in the marketing world in 2025, much like he has throughout her career.

With more than two decades of experience, Manson serves as a business to business marketing executive at the white-labeled lending technology platform for banks and other lenders.

Manson holds a finance and organizational behavior degree from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University and a bachelor’s of science in business administration from the University of Texas, at Dallas.

Known to her peers as being “strategic” and “hands on”, Maya is also a former VP of Marketing at Credit Stacks and a former director at Equivio, acquired by Microsoft in 2015.

The current Jifiti Marketing VP is passionate about data driven growth, category design and storytelling.

Jason Huan, Chief Marketing Officer, Endowus

The Asian digital investment platform Endowus has Jason Huan as its CMO, and counts on his experience in e-commerce, customer relationship management and market analysis.

Huan holds a bachelor’s of science in biomedical science from the National University of Singapore, with his career based in Asia, a region where tech and finance are constantly evolving.

Before joining Edowus, he worked as CMO of the Lazada Group in the Philippines.

He was responsible for performance marketing, branding, communications and strategic partnerships.

Marc Winitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Rapyd

Marc Winitz is the Chief Marketing Officer at Rapyd, a global financial technology company that provides infrastructure for payments, payouts, and financial services across multiple markets.

As CMO, he leads the company’s global marketing strategy, overseeing brand positioning, communications, and go-to-market execution as Rapyd continues to expand its footprint internationally.

Rapyd, based in London, allows businesses to accept and send payments just about anywhere in the world.

Himself based in the San Francisco area, Winitz’s work at Rapyd focuses on clarifying the company’s value proposition in a crowded payments ecosystem while supporting growth across enterprise clients and strategic partners worldwide.

Anna Levine, Director of Marketing, Get Covered

Anna Levine is Director of Marketing at Get Covered, where she oversees brand, communications and growth initiatives for the fast-growing renters insurance platform.

Since joining the company, she has played a central role in strengthening its market presence and supporting the launch of new products across the multifamily housing ecosystem.

Before moving into proptech, Levine built her career in the hospitality sector.

She led marketing efforts for Club Quarters Hotels and was deeply involved in the launch of The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City, where she helped shape the property’s pre-opening narrative, brand identity and marketing operations.

Her background brings a strong focus on brand experience and storytelling to Get Covered’s growth strategy. She also holds a communications and English degree at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Carolina Zamora, Global Marketing Director, Nisum

As Global Marketing Director at Nisum, Carolina Zamora leads marketing strategy across key markets including the United States and Latin America for the global consulting firm specializing in digital commerce and technological transformation.

Nisum develops AI-powered platforms and customized solutions designed to help companies scale, optimize operations and generate long-term value across markets in the United States and Latin America.

With more than 15 years of experience in marketing and commercial leadership, Zamora has held executive roles across consumer goods, retail, technology and automotive sectors.

Fluent in Spanish, English and highly results-oriented, she has led initiatives spanning brand creation, demand generation, CRM, e-commerce and digital transformation.

Marcus Chew, Chief Marketing Officer, Lazada Group

Marcus Chew is the Chief Marketing Officer at Lazada Group, where he leads regional marketing strategy for one of Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce platforms.

Operating across multiple markets with diverse consumer behaviors, Chew oversees brand, customer engagement and large-scale marketing initiatives that are central to Lazada’s competitive position in the region’s digital economy.

Chew’s role reflects the evolving demands placed on CMOs in large digital marketplaces: balancing mass-market brand building with performance marketing.

Alex Tomás, Chief Marketing Officer, Fracttal

Alex Tomás is the Chief Marketing Officer at Fracttal, where he leads the marketing strategy for the global company specializing in AI-powered maintenance management and physical asset software, who has recently raised $ 35 million dollars to advance the AI capabilities, while accelerating its expansion in Latin America and Europe.

With a career spanning more than a decade, Tomás has built a reputation for combining inbound marketing, digital strategy and growth leadership across fast-scaling technology businesses.

Before joining Fracttal, he held senior marketing roles at companies such as Plug and Play Tech Center, where he served as Marketing Director and Digital Marketing Manager — and BigBuy, in addition to leading marketing strategy at Draper B1 and Increnta.

His early career includes experience in communications and public relations at Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide and digital marketing and web analytics at El Corte Inglés, providing a strong foundation in both brand and performance-driven marketing.

Alongside his executive roles, holds a degree in economics from the University of Valencia and multiple postgraduate qualifications in marketing, advertising and digital strategy.

Ben Jones, Director of Global Demand Generation, GoCardless

The UK-based payments company GoCardless’ Director of Global Demand Generation Ben Jones leads global strategy with a focus on pipeline growth, performance marketing and acquisition programs across markets around the world.

Jones works with sales, and product teams to help drive key company growth metrics.

He’s the Global leader of Demand Generation across UK&I, France, Spain, ANZ and North America, and a key strategic contributor to the Global GTM Senior Leadership Team.

Before joining GoCardless, Jones was a marketing manager at HSBC, Sage and Allpay.

Kimberly Chambers, Marketing Director, Kryterion

Another name to keep an eye on this year is Kimberly Chambers, the Marketing Director behind Kryterion’s brand strategy and execution for its global campaigns.

One of the leading online proctoring and certification tools, Kryterion has been in business for well over 20 years and is a pioneer in the field.

Chambers is interested in data-driven marketing moves and aims to elevate the company’s visibility, reviewing analytics and trends alongside her work.

Chamber spent nearly six years at Harvard Business School Executive Education as a marketing specialist and later as a marketing manager.

At Kryterion, she incorporates inbound and outbound marketing aligned to the enterprise’s business goals, mixing it up with demand generation and go-to-market strategy.

Liz Walton Egan, Chief Marketing Officer, Chainguard

Liz Egan is the Chainguard’s Chief Marketing Officer, a tech company with a focus on software supply chain security.

She describes herself as an “entrepreneurial executive” who builds and leads business-to-business software-as-a-service companies.

She centers her work at Chainguard on supporting the company’s growth, market education and brand positioning.

She previously worked nearly 10 years at Yext, a digital platform for content creation.

Her work crosses between strategic storytelling and refined marketing techniques.

Sayantan Dasgupta, Senior Director of Marketing, Think Power Solutions

Sayantan Dasgupta stands out as a marketing leader to watch in 2026 for his persistent focus on building scalable demand generation engines in Business to Business (B2B) technology and professional services.

With more than 15 years of experience, he has led growth-driven marketing strategies that connect brand positioning with revenue impact.

Throughout his career, Dasgupta has worked at the intersection of data, digital strategy and team leadership, helping organizations expand in competitive markets.

He’s currently at Think Power Solutions, an artificial intelligence-based company focused on the electrical utilities sector.

His approach aligns demand generation, analytics and long-term brand value to support sustainable growth.

Cara Jarrett, Head of Marketing, Kyron Learning

Cara Jarrett is Head of Marketing at Kyron Learning, where she leads brand, demand generation and go-to-market strategy as the edtech company scales in an increasingly competitive education market.

Her work focuses on sharpening positioning, aligning marketing with product growth and building programs that support high-performance teams.

Before Kyron Learning, Jarrett held senior marketing roles across education technology and executive education, bringing experience from both high-growth startups and established institutions.

She was a marketing manager at Harvard Business School Executive Education for almost four years between 2017 and 2021.

She holds a bachelor’s of science degree from Endicott College for Hospitality Administration and Management.

Tara de Nicolas, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircall

Tara de Nicolas is the CMO of Aircall, a cloud-based communications platform for sales and support teams operating in the business-to-business software-as-a-service space.

As a Chief Marketing Officer, she leads Aircall’s global marketing strategy.

She oversees growth, brand, product marketing and go-to-market execution as the company scales globally.

She has also played a central role in strengthening the company’s positioning in the competitive customer communications market while supporting expansion and enterprise clients.

Before Aircall, de Nicolas led marketing initiatives at companies like Amazon Web Services, Elastic, and Yext.

Katie Fritchen, VP of Marketing, ManagedMethods

Katie Fritchen is the Vice President of Marketing at ManagedMethods, a cybersecurity company focused on protecting K–12 school districts through affordable solutions for student safety and data security.

With a background spanning small business marketing, SaaS, leadership development, and business consulting, Fritchen brings a practical, education-first approach to marketing.

She is particularly known for her belief in content that informs rather than sells, prioritizing clarity, trust, and long-term value.

A graduate of the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s in business administration, Fritchen is a lifelong learner with a deep curiosity for emerging ideas and evolving marketing practices.

Her work reflects a strong commitment to accessibility, education, and meaningful impact, qualities that continue to shape ManagedMethods’ voice in the cybersecurity and edtech space.

David Yang, Senior Director of Communications & Brand Marketing, Notified

David Yang is a brand marketing and communications leader who has always believed that the right story can change how people see a company, and even how they feel about working there.

He is the Senior Director, Communications & Brand Marketing, at Notified, where he leads the Communications and Brand Marketing team responsible for shaping Notified’s storytelling, culture, and market position.

His mandate is to strengthen the company’s reputation as the only technology provider serving both PR and IR professionals, while connecting customers, partners, and employees through compelling narratives, integrated campaigns, and executive visibility.

Notified is the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify one’s corporate narrative.

Over the years, Yang has advised CEOs and executives across technology, life sciences and entertainment, helping them navigate change, build reputation, and connect with audiences in ways that drive real business impact.

Ben Aronsten, Chief Marketing Officer, Paddle

Ben Aronsten is the Chief Marketing Officer at Paddle, a software company that helps digital businesses manage billing, payments, and monetization globally.

In his role, Aronsten leads Paddle’s marketing strategy across brand, product marketing, and growth, supporting the company’s position as a key infrastructure provider for subscription-based businesses.

With a background in technology and growth marketing, Aronsten is known for building clear category narratives and aligning marketing closely with product and commercial teams.

At Paddle, his focus has been on scaling the brand while enabling international expansion and long-term customer growth.

Rory O’Neill, Chief Marketing Officer, Checkout.com

Checkout.com’s CMO Rory O’Neil leads the global payments company’s marketing division with a strong operation in the business-to-business software-as-a-service space.

With more than 25 years of experience, O’Neil is behind the company’s communications, product marketing and overall strategy.

He previously worked four years at Samsung, where he served as the vice-president of brand and product marketing, and also was the CMO of Planet, a payments solutions platform for retail and hospitality companies.

Tifenn Dano Kwan, Chief Marketing Officer, Amplitude

Tifenn Dano Kwan is Amplitude’s Chief Marketing Officer. The company provides product analysis for the business-to-business software-as-service market.

Dano Kwan has established a career known for her empathic leadership, global perspective and combining analytics, demand generation and revenue growth strategies.

She helps organizations understand human and user behavior for digital products.

Before Amplitude, she worked at B2 and Madkudu as an advisor, with her expertise in data, customer experience and growth.

BONUS MENTION:

Mattia Santin, Marketing Leader, Contentsquare

Contentsquare’s Marketing Leader Mattia Santin is an experienced executive to keep an eye on in 2026.

His key areas of expertise are marketing growth, brand strategy and positioning, performance and demand generation, SEO and content marketing.

Content Square is a digital analytics company that helps organizations know how users interrelate to their apps and websites.

He contributes to the company’s global initiatives around brand visibility and customer acquisition, with experience in high-growth technology environments.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.