The Top 10 Tech Consulting Companies in the US

Artificial intelligence (AI) is forecast to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy. It’s no wonder that more and more organizations are rushing to innovate their processes to stay ahead of the tech curve: Amid the ongoing tech arms race, we live and work in a digitalized world where AI, automation, data analytics, and real-time insights reign supreme.

Needless to say, the ever-growing tech space is huge, and the next couple of years are expected to see greater adoption amid accelerated growth in generative AI and experimentation. What’s more, the business case for adopting tech is only growing—insights from McKinsey show that 63% of companies who adopted AI in 2023 reported an increase in revenue.

With all this ongoing innovation and demand, you might expect digitalizing processes to be somewhat straightforward. Unfortunately, that’s not often the case for most organizations. While the need for tech is growing, there is no sign of its integration becoming simpler. This is where tech consultants come in handy.

However, there’s an eye-watering number of consultants in the industry, and finding the right one can seem a daunting task. Keep reading to learn more about today’s established go-tos and discover some rising stars to keep a pulse on.

With a presence that spans almost four decades, Ness Digital Engineering is a full life-cycle digital engineering firm powering solutions across a plethora of industries—including finance, genAI, telecommunications, software vendors, and manufacturing.

Its leadership team features industry veterans with backgrounds at McKinsey, SAP, JP Morgan, and Capgemini. Indicative of its market success, Ness Digital Engineering recently relocated its HQ to the new World Trade Center in Manhattan.

All about seamless integration, their main expertise areas cover cloud engineering, data and analytics, intelligent engineering, and experience design, providing clients with an accelerated approach.

A force to be reckoned with, AAXIS has been guiding top manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and telecommunications in their digital transformation and digital commerce ecosystems for over two decades.

Operating in the B2B, B2C, and D2C space, AAXIS is helping large enterprises elevate their business outcomes and expand into new markets through cohesive digital transformation and growth strategies. Their long-running track record has established them as a trusted global partner with the likes of Salesforce, Oracle, and Adobe Commerce.

All about refining processes with a forward-thinking approach, Searce is empowering organizations to future-proof their business strategies through modernizing cloud, AI, and analytics processes.

Aside from consulting multiple industries on applied AI, managed services, and location intelligence, the team of expert data engineers is well-versed in change management strategies.

Searce’s services can be curated according to a company’s roadmap, whether that’s in terms of consulting, implementing, managing or improving existing processes.

Nisum is the silent partner behind all things AI, fueling Fortune 500 companies with innovative digital solutions that drive revenue growth, digital infrastructure optimization, and streamlined analytics.

With a roster of clients including Airbnb, Logitech, and Macy’s, Nisum is well established in the tech consulting arena.

Their unique selling point is business agility and warm client engagement, with various accelerators and frameworks to help large enterprises pivot complex legacy systems at pace.

Leading experts in large-scale web and mobile development, Flatiron Software fills a gap in the market by equipping clients with hybrid software engineers as extensions of their own teams.

Providing organizations with agile software development expertise, Flatiron Software is all about a collaborative and scalable approach.

With over 20 years of experience and a presence in 10 markets, their range of services includes app modernization, cloud engineering, DevOps, product/UX design, and web development.

A rising star in the US healthtech space, Source Meridian helps the largest global healthcare companies create innovative tech solutions to expand their businesses.

Their team of engineers, software developers, and consultants from around the globe provide rich technology competencies in health tech, text analytics, and pharmaceutical domain expertise to leading healthcare firms.

The company was founded in Pennsylvania and has expanded to include offices around Latin America as well.

Slalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting firm, teaming up with the world’s most impactful organizations to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions.

Possessing an international presence that spans eight countries and 45 markets, Slalom’s unique approach is fiercely human.

Its wide range of services includes ESG digital transformation, product engineering, and data privacy, powering solutions across virtually all industries.

If you’re looking for guidance on making an impact for a better tomorrow, Slalom is a good choice to consider.

Innosabi connects people, data, and initiatives with a single software suite to develop and market innovations at super speed.

Their solutions integrate the entire ecosystem into new product development, services, or business and are used by industry leaders such as Telekom, Allianz, and Bayer.

Worth noting is that in 2021, Innosabi joined Questel Group, another well-established end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider for organizations’ IP assets portfolios.

With the end goal of overhauling the current culture and economics of business creation, Nobody Studios is a crowd-infused consultancy uniting creators, entrepreneurs, and investors to build a more equitable future.

Their self-proclaimed outrageous mission is to grow 100 companies in five years while reshaping the paradigm of building companies. Their leadership team certainly shows they’re up to the task, featuring startup veterans including Microsoft alumni and TEDx speakers.

Driven by culture and creativity, Nobody Studios offers an incubation model to power company creation 40% faster.

DevSquad’s unique ‘plug-and-play’ teams come equipped with all the relevant expertise to see through product development projects from start to finish.

They’re able to handle the nitty-gritty of product development—whether it’s UX design or devops engineering—meaning less timeline and budget hassle for their clients.

DevSquad’s range of services features app development for SaaS, mobile or web, custom software, plus modernizing legacy apps.

These 10 featured consultancies share a knack for agility and versatility in what they do to maximize companies’ business outcomes. They’re among emerging leaders transforming the tech landscape to remove a lot of the headache that comes with software development and integration.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.