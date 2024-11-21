Top 15 LatAm tech journalists and editors of 2024

Latin America’s tech industry is booming, with innovative new startups popping up across the region. In 2022 more than 220 startups were founded, and every year more and more “unicorns” – companies with a $1 billion valuation, emerge.

As growth slows in more mature regions, investors are increasingly looking to Latin America’s burgeoning tech sector. Venture capital funding in the region reached almost $15 billion in 2021, a sign of VC confidence in the region’s long term growth potential.

As the sector continues to grow and diversify, the demand for tech journalism has never been greater. Latin America’s media industry is adapting to meet the challenge.

As US legacy media outlets like Forbes and Bloomberg expand their Spanish-language coverage, home-grown players like Whitepaper.mx and Contxto are cementing themselves as influential voices in the tech sphere.

The journalists and editors at these media outlets are at the cutting edge of tech reporting, tracking the latest trends and keeping businesses and industry players informed.

These are The Sociable’s top 15 Latin American tech journalists and editors of 2024:

René Lankenau, Managing Editor & CEO, Whitepaper.mx

René Lankenau is one of Mexico’s most influential tech editors. As Managing Editor & CEO of Whitepaper.mx, he is dedicated to delivering reliable business intelligence to Mexico’s entrepreneurial community.

With almost 100,000 subscribers, Lankenau oversees a publication with a committed following from people on all ends of the business spectrum. Whitepaper.mx informs industry figures, entrepreneurs and firms on the latest trends in business and offers insights into how new technology like AI might shape the economic landscape.

Lankenau’s current journalistic work rests on over 20 years of industry experience as a founder and CEO of multiple successful companies. He also served as Chief Innovation Officer at the Mexican bank BanRegio.

Eduardo Scheffler, Editor, Entrepreneur Magazine en Español

Eduardo Scheffler is a prominent journalist and editor based in Mexico. He has over 20 years of experience writing articles in print and digital media.

Fluent in Spanish and English, Scheffler boasts an extensive freelance portfolio covering tech issues. Currently, he edits for Entrepreneur Media, heading up the publication’s editorial coordination and content production for Entrepreneur en Español, the Spanish-language version of the popular, US-based business publication.

Scheffler is an authority on tech, covering stories on the intersection between business and technology. Recently, he has written about remote work, how small businesses can make the most out of Artificial Intelligence and the impact of AI on artists.

Mayra Oloarte López, co-editor, Forbes Centroamérica

Mayra Oloarte López is a pillar of Latin American tech journalism. She is currently co-editor and journalist at Forbes Centroamérica, based in Mexico.

As a writer and editor, Oloarte oversees an output of stories covering the latest trends in business and technology in Central America.

For the publication, she also helps to organize the many events held by Forbes, including Forbes Mujeres Poderosas (Powerful Women), Forbes Economy and Business Forum, and the Forbes Green Economy and Sustainable Development Summit, among others.

Oloarte boasts a wealth of experience reporting on her beat, with almost 40 years under her belt at Forbes Centroamérica.

Stiven Cartagena, Editor, GeekTime en Español

Stiven Cartagena is an influential voice in Latin American tech reporting. As a multimedia producer and journalist, Cartagena has extensive experience covering news and trends in the tech space.



Currently, Cartagena serves as the Editor of Geektime en Español, the Spanish-language version of Israel’s largest tech outlet. He is also an active contributor to several prominent outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, Pulzo and El Nacional.

Cartagena’s expertise has been recognized by multiple organisations and he was selected to be a judge at the Techstars Startup Weekend in 2024.

Daniela Dib, Latin America Reporter, Rest of World

Daniela Dib is Latin America Reporter for Rest of World, a New York-based nonprofit publication covering global technology, especially from emerging economies.

She specializes in reporting on the intersection between technology and business.

Based in Mexico City, Dib has over 10 years of experience covering the latest in tech and business in Latin America.

She has built a reputation as a tech journalist through her coverage for multiple influential organisations, writing for Fortune Magazine, Contxto and Whitepaper.mx, among other publications.

Her areas of interest include start-ups, Latin American entrepreneurship and the gig economy and its effects in the region.

Sergio Ramos Montoya, Editor, SocialGeek

Sergio Ramos Montoya is a respected voice in the Latin American tech journalism sphere.

With over 10 years of media experience covering technology and innovation, Ramos has a robust profile that sets him out as an authority on the latest technological developments and practices.

He is currently a contributor for a range of influential media outlets, including Pulzo, El Nacional, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes and HTTech, the technology section from the Hindustan Times – one of India’s most widely-read newspapers. He is also the Editor of SocialGeek, which covers the latest technology and gadgets out today.

In addition to his journalism work, Ramos has been a mentor at multiple programmes including Google Launchpad, a judge at Techstars Startup Weekend and a judge at Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition initiative.

Urbano Hidalgo Plaza, Head of Editorial Content, WIRED en Español

Urbano Hidalgo Plaza is one of Latin America’s most influential voices in tech journalism. He is the current Head of Editorial Content at WIRED en Español, the Spanish-language version of one of the world’s premier technology news magazines which is owned by Condé Nast.

In his 17 years at Condé Nast, Hidalgo has worked as an editor for some of the biggest publications in journalism, including Vanity Fair Spain and Mexico, GQ Mexico and more.

As Head of Content at WIRED, Hidalgo oversees an output of industry-leading coverage on the latest developments in technology, business, and innovation.

Sebastían Osorio Idárraga, Reporter, Bloomberg Línea

Sebastían Osorio Idárraga is one of Colombia’s most prominent tech journalists. He currently serves as a reporter and content producer for Bloomberg Línea, a business and financial outlet reaching over 30 million people.

Before joining Bloomberg Línea, Osorio was an Editor at Semana, one of Colombia’s most established magazines.

He has also worked as a journalist at Dinero magazine and at Colombia’s National Radio.

At Bloomberg Línea, Osorio covers a range of stories related to technology, business and finance.

Emma Sifuentes Velarde, Executive Editor, Fast Company Mexico

Emma Sifuentes Velarde is a seasoned tech journalist and editor based in Mexico. In her current position, she serves as Executive Editor of Fast Company Mexico, a leader in Latin American tech journalism.

The publication is run by Editor in Chief Armando César Tovar and is the Spanish-language version of the popular US-based magazine.

Sifuentes has a wealth of experience behind her with over 20 years of work in media and communications.

Most recently, she was Executive Editor at Business Insider Mexico for over four years before joining Fast Company in 2024. She has also been an editor at Deloitte Mexico.

Eréndira Reyes López, International Technology Editor, Expansión

Eréndira Reyes López is the International Technology Editor at Expansión, one of Mexico’s most influential business news magazines.

After graduating from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México with a degree in Hispanic Language and Literature, Reyes began her career as a journalist.

She started off writing for industry publications like HVACR before moving onto larger outlets.

Now, in her capacity as International Technology Editor, Reyes covers tech and business. She also reviews products and hosts a podcast called Geek Hunters.

Anna Lagos, Editor in Chief, WIRED en Español

Anna Lagos is one of Latin America’s most respected tech editors.

In her current position as Editor in Chief at WIRED en Español, Lagos oversees a steady output of cutting edge reporting on technology and business.

Before joining WIRED in November 2022, Lagos made her name as a social media strategist at Entrepreneur Media and, later, at El País.

Based in Mexico City, Lagos earned her Masters in Marketing and Publicity at the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Felipe Morales Fredes, Online Editor, El Economista

Felipe Morales Fredes is a respected voice in the Latin American tech space. He is currently the Online Editor at El Economista, one of Mexico’s largest business publications. Previously, he served as a Senior Editor at the same outlet.



Specialising in business and finance, Morales covers the effects of technological developments on the economic landscape.

Before his current position, Morales was a Journalist and Finance Editor at El Economista and a Content Editor at Genwords. He studied at the Carlos Septién García Journalism School in Mexico City.

José Carlos García Rico, Multimedia Editor, El Tiempo

José Carlos García Rico is one of Colombia’s most influential tech editors. Starting in 2021, García has been the Multimedia Editor of El Tiempo, Colombia’s oldest news outlet.

As a digital strategist, he heads up innovation, digital transformation, AI and more for the company. García also writes editorial pieces on the latest news and trends in technology for El Tiempo.

Before beginning his current role, García was the Director of Digital Radio for Caracol Television. He was also El Tiempo’s Technology editor from 2011 to 2016.

Daniel Augusto Bedoya Ramos, Reporter, El Comercio

Daniel Augusto Bedoya Ramos is one of Peru’s best rising tech journalists. In his current role, he writes technology pieces for El Comercio, one of Peru’s most influential news sources.

After studying journalism and social communication, Bedoya earned a Master’s degree in Creative Writing.

Before joining El Comercio in his current role, he worked as a journalist at La República and Grupo RPP – two of the country’s largest media outlets.

Based in Lima, Bedoya covers technology and its business applications, including electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and chip manufacturing.

José Caparroso, General Editor, Forbes Colombia

José Caparroso is one of Latin America’s most prominent tech editors. As Cross-Platform Editor at Forbes Latam and General Editor at Forbes Colombia, Caparroso oversees the output of some of the region’s most influential tech journalism.

Caparroso is based in Bogotá and studied at the Universidad del Norte and Universidad de Los Andes.

Before joining Forbes, he gained experience writing for several Colombian outlets including El Heraldo, El Espectador and El Tiempo. He also worked for a time as a journalist at CNN en Español.

Caparroso’s current remit sees him manage a website with over a million monthly users and 800,000 social media followers.