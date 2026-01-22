Vikas Basra takes the helm at the only AI-powered engineering workbench for enterprise 

At the end of 2025, McKinsey published a summary of the biggest AI adoption trends from the year.

Almost all survey respondents reported that their organizations were already using AI. A further sixty-two percent of survey respondents were experimenting with AI agents, showing a high degree of curiosity about the autonomous capabilities of the latest evolution in AI.

However, the majority were still in the experimentation and pilot stages. For two-thirds of respondents, scaling AI and capturing enterprise-level value remains the goal on the horizon.

This is despite the growing availability of off-the-shelf AI tools that are now readily available.

The report shows us two important truths. Firstly, there is a great deal of interest and demand for AI. Secondly, converting this interest into a business-wide initiative is still a complex task, particularly for enterprise organizations with large and complex workflows.

In 2026, digital transformation partners will have a highly important role to play. They act as the missing link between the company that develops the technology to the target business users. They hold specialist knowledge of not only AI, but the surrounding technological infrastructure and understand how to turn new technologies into measurable business results for enterprises.

The leadership team at Ness Digital Engineering is poised to support the continued adoption of advanced AI this year.

Vikas Basra

Executive technical leadership

Ness Digital Engineering (Ness) specializes in AI, cloud-powered solutions, and product engineering to drive innovation, modernize systems, and deliver measurable business outcomes. With deep industry expertise and proprietary platforms, the company helps enterprises accelerate growth, optimize operations, and achieve scalable impact with speed and precision.

This week, the company announced that Vikas Basra takes the helm as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for ATONIS by Ness.

With this appointment, Vikas Basra brings leadership and a forward-thinking technology roadmap to ATONIS, propelling the company toward transformative AI-driven solutions, enhanced enterprise value, and sustained global growth. His expertise is set to strengthen innovation, operational efficiency, and market leadership across the organization.

Pioneering enterprise AI platforms

Before joining Ness Digital Engineering, Vikas Basra held senior leadership roles at Genpact,Cox Automotive Inc., and other global technology firms, driving large-scale AI, GenAI, Agentic AI, and modernization transformations.

His career is marked by pioneering enterprise AI platforms, building high-performance engineering teams, and generating measurable business impact across Fortune 500 and PE-backed organizations. Vikas has consistently delivered productivity gains, cost optimization, and operational excellence at scale.

Vikas holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya and has contributed as a thought leader to Entrepreneur Magazine. His professional journey is distinguished by innovation, leadership in AI-accelerated product engineering, and building cutting-edge technology solutions that redefine business outcomes globally.

Now, Vikas will bring this wealth of experience to support the technical roadmap for the company and the ATONIS initiative.

ATONIS: An AI-powered workbench

In July 2025, Ness launched ATONIS, an AI-powered, automated engineering workbench designed to revolutionize the entire Product Development Lifecycle (PDLC) from planning to deployment through intelligent automation, real-time insights, and smart copilots.

ATONIS is the latest addition to Ness’s Intelligent Engineering portfolio, an integrated approach to building future-ready software products that learn, evolve, and deliver intelligence as a service.

With over two decades of heritage in developing differentiated enterprise software, the larger enterprise combines product engineering excellence, agile delivery, automation, and continuous improvement through its proprietary delivery management platform.

Ness has over 4,000 employees across 13 innovation hubs across India, Europe, US, Canada, Mexico and is on an ambitious growth path aiming to double its revenue in the next 3-4 years.

Vikas Basra’s appointment as Chief Technology Officer of ATONIS marks the latest milestone in this journey.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.