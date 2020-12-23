Adeo Ressi, a serial founder turned investor and entrepreneur advocate, is developing a card game for humanity, which offers an opportunity to connect, argue, laugh, and make new memories that can help us put the tumultuous year of 2020 behind us.

“Save the World is a fast-paced card game where you work against awkward personas and random events to save humanity from an impending disaster,” Ressi, CEO and founder of the Founder Institute—the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator—explains in a video announcement.

The game is designed to be played by three or more people where they compete, collaborate, and everything in between to save the world, according to the team behind the game.

Each card deck supports up to seven players, and a single game can have up to four decks played at the same time between 28 players, with each deck representing a country.

“You need to work with your friends who are a politician, a banker, and a preacher,” Ressi said, describing a random scenario that can be generated within the card game. “The problem is the banker does not agree with any solution. So you decide to exile him. But the preacher comes back and now runs the game. If that were not enough, the whole thing turns out to be an AI-induced simulation throwing chaos into all of your plans,” added Ressi, who has been a fixture in Silicon Valley since creating TheFunded in 2007.

Game for thought

The idea for the card game was born when a group of friends, including Ressi, wanted to play a fun game while also discussing things that mattered but could not find any good ones.

“Everyone was tired of ‘Cards Against Humanity.’ We wanted to play something that was for humanity,” reads a statement about the game, which was initially called Asteroid as it started with an imminent asteroid strike.

Save the World is run by a Master of Disaster, who reads the cards, keeps the time, and comes up with answers to questions from players. The MoD is also a player.

The future of life on this planet hangs in the balance and getting everyone to agree on a solution is a source of great fun, great frustration, and great humor, says the Founder Institute’s CEO.

“We wanted to make a game that was inspirational and insightful. Adults loved the game from the onset, but we knew we were onto something when kids first played and they loved it too,” added Ressi, whose previous business ventures include methodfive, Game Trust, and Total New York.

Over the past few months, the game was play tested a few dozen times, different ideas were tested, and cards were refined.

Experienced entrepreneurs, game designers, and illustrators are currently working on the project, and they have already printed and shipped dozens of game decks for play testing.

In addition, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched on Kickstarter, which is already welcoming generous support and backing.

“Back this project and help us to save the world,” Ressi pleaded with those who care about the future of humanity.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.