Crafting a sculpture can take years, and when a truly exquisite piece is showcased, the public stir it can cause ultimately changes the way the piece is viewed and appraised in the future. Similarly, the best way to round up all the groundbreaking work done in a year and allow a side-by-side comparison of the best pieces is to host an awards ceremony.

With that in mind, the date and venue have been set for America’s National Sculpture Society to convene in person and reveal the best artworks of the past year. Held between August 6, 2022 and October 23, 2022 at Brookgreen Gardens on Pawleys Island, South Carolina, the Annual Awards Exhibition is the National Sculpture Society’s most popular event and features the work of masters alongside rising stars. Founded by Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington in 1931, Brookgreen Gardens contains the largest and most comprehensive collection of sculptures in the US showcased in a stunning garden setting, three galleries, and a visible storage and research facility.

Meant to embody the finest in contemporary three-dimensional art, the 89th Annual Awards Exhibition features the works of 38 contemporary sculptors including renowned wood sculptor Peregrine O’Gormley, figurative sculptress Zofia Chamera, multiple-award-winning wünderkind Varvara Fern, and acclaimed Egyptian-born psychiatrist turned Switzerland-based bronze sculptor Dr Gindi.

Dr Gindi’s sculptural work is set somewhere in between the hard ground of our universe and the realm of the infinite, and at this year’s exhibition, she will be represented by her critically acclaimed bronze ‘The Fateful Choice’. Having recently been shown at documenta fifteen in Kassel, and at the Venice Biennial, Dr Gindi’s latest piece portrays a solitary female character holding a knife behind her back, frozen in time against a multiplicity of possible outcomes. The finissage in presence of the artist will be held on Sunday, October 22.

Other highlights of the exhibition include a turkey in full strut; dancers in a tight, acrobatic spin; a female torso made entirely from paper; a plump, red fox; and a swimmer preparing for an active day at the beach.

The 89th Annual Award winners will be announced at a closing reception on October 21 and the Brookgreen Gardens People’s Choice award to be announced at that time as well. The 17 prize winners from this year’s show will then travel with their works to New York City and exhibit their pieces at the 89th Annual Award Winners Exhibition at the NSS Gallery from November 14 to January 27, 2023. For collectors not able to attend this year’s event in person, an exhibition catalog is available here.