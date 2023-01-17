If you are on the fence or critical of the unelected globalists’ agendas, you are standing in the way of their great reset: perspective

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab says the “most critical fragmentation” in the world is between those with the “constructive spirit” of Davos, and those who are either critical, confrontational, or on the fence.

“The most critical fragmentation is between those who take a constructive attitude and those who […] go into the negative, critical, and confrontational attitude. The spirit of Davos is constructive” — Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, 2023

'The most critical fragmentation is between those who take a constructive attitude & those who […] go into the negative, critical & confrontational attitude. But the spirit of Davos is positive; it's constructive': Klaus Schwab, Davos, WEF #wef23 #WEF2023 pic.twitter.com/PrlqmGuzjs — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) January 17, 2023

Giving the welcoming remarks at the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, Schwab introduced this year’s theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” while laying out several causes of fragmentation in the world.

These include:

War

COVID

Climate

Geopolitics

Corporate interests

Emerging technologies

But “the most critical fragmentation,” according to Schwab, is between those who support the unelected globalists’ agendas and those don’t.

“We have the ability to collaboratively build a more peaceful, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable world, but to do so, we need to overcome the most critical fragmentation,” said Schwab.

“The most critical fragmentation is between those who take a constructive attitude and those who are just bystanders, observers — and even go into the negative, critical and confrontational attitude.”

And who are those who take a constructive attitude, you may ask?

Those in Davos, of course!

“The spirit of Davos is positive; it’s constructive,” said Schwab.

So by that logic, if Davos is considered to be positive and constructive, then those who aren’t fully onboard with the unelected globalists’ agendas — those who are negative, critical, or confrontational — must therefore be the ones who are causing “the most critical fragmentation.”

“Internationally, we are moving to what some people would call a messy patchwork of powers” — Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, 2023

The World Economic Forum founder also went on to describe a “messy patchwork of powers” contributing to global fragmentation, where geopolitical, corporate, and social media powers all compete for power and influence.

“The geopolitical system is also undergoing deep systemic transformation,” said Schwab.

“Internationally, we are moving to what some people would call a messy patchwork of powers.

“There are superpowers, emerging powers, middle powers, regional powers, rogue states, and also large corporate and social media powers all competing increasingly for power and influence,” he added.

“The fourth industrial revolution offers us tremendous opportunities, but […] also could create deep societal fragmentation” — Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, 2023

'The fourth industrial revolution offers us tremendous opportunities, but […] also could create deep societal fragmentation': Klaus Schwab, Davos, WEF #wef23 #WEF2023 #4IR pic.twitter.com/YkwrQJIXbr — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) January 17, 2023

Moving beyond geopolitics, Schwab also warned that the technological driving force behind the great reset agenda — the so-called fourth industrial revolution — could also fragment society even further.

“The fourth industrial revolution offers us tremendous opportunities,” said Schwab, adding, “but at the same time technologies [such] as quantum computing, blockchain, genetics, and so on — they also could create deep societal fragmentation.”

With his brief welcoming remarks, Klaus Schwab set the tone for the rest of the WEF annual meeting.

If you are critical of the unelected globalists’ agendas, or if you haven’t even made up your mind yet, then you are the problem.

You are standing in the way of their great reset of society and the global economy.

If you’re not with the unelected globalists, then you’re against them.

Is this really the way to go about achieving “Cooperation in a Fragmented World?”