‘Summer Davos’ meeting is co-chaired by organizations aligned with the great reset agenda: perspective

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab is slated to speak on the opening plenary of the WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China on Tuesday, along with the second highest ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Both Schwab and People’s Republic of China (PRC) Premier Li Qiang, who is the second highest ranking member of the CCP’s Politburo Standing Committee next to President Xi Jinping, are slated to speak at the opening plenary of the WEF’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjing, China.

This year’s “Summer Davos” meeting in China is co-chaired by organizations aligned with the great reset agenda, including:

Avant Meats: A company that produces lab-grown fish.

Circle Internet Financial: A company that “manages the USDC digital ‘stablecoin,’ a centralized asset that is continually being pitched to the world as the ideal platform for a government-controlled CBDC,” according to Jordan Schachtel’s The Dossier Substack.

Eurasian Resources Group: A large mining and raw materials supplier, including cobalt and copper, as well as a founding member of the Global Battery Alliance that wants to bring digital ID and battery passports to electric vehicles for ESG purposes.

These organizations are all aligned with the unelected globalists’ great reset agenda in that they look to revamp many aspects of society and the global economy by attempting to change the way we eat, travel, and interact with money — powered by the use of technologies emerging from the so-called fourth industrial revolution.

The WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions will run from June 27-29, and some of the live-streamed sessions throughout the week will include:

Innovating for Food Security : A panel based on the premise that “climate change and food insecurity are intrinsically linked.”

: Generative AI: Friend or Foe? : A panel based on the premise that “Generative AI has the power to transform entire industries […] But also poses challenges such as the disruption of entire industries, job reorientation and synthetic media that erodes trust.”

: The Future of Money : A panel based on the premise that “The transformation of money will fundamentally rewrite how ordinary people live” and asks “What does a future of digital currencies, stable coins and blockchain technologies look like and how will digitalization redefine the concept of money?”

: Paying, Frictionless : Another panel about CBDCs and deploying AI “to improve anti-money laundering screening.”

: How Can We Trust Our Connected World? : A panel to discuss why people “lack confidence in the responsible use of data generated by connected [IoT] devices.”

:

There will also be multiple discussions on climate and net-zero, along with overhauling food systems and industrial practices throughout the three-day meeting in communist China.

At the 2022 APEC Summit in Thailand, Schwab told Chinese state-owned TV CGTN that China’s path towards modernization over the past 40 years was “a role model for many countries,” but that each country should make its own decision on what types of systems to adopt.

“If trust is broken in one place, restrictions are placed everywhere” Communist China’s Social Credit System, CGTN

A big part of China’s modernization in recent years has included the use of invasive technologies, mass surveillance, and predictive policing to implement a system of social credit that punishes “bad” behaviors while rewarding the “good.”

Under this social credit system, over 30 million people in China are banned from leaving the country, traveling by train or plane, having insurance, renting a home, going to restaurants, and taking out a loan all because of their social credit score.

The Chinese Communist Party is also genetically profiling its Turkic, Muslim Uighur population by weaponizing facial recognition and DNA phenotyping technologies while rounding them up in “re-education camps.”

This year’s Meeting of the New Champions “serves as an opportunity to examine China’s future and the Chinese economy’s role in the global economy,” according to the WEF.