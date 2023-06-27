Klaus Schwab praises CCP for adopting ‘COVID control measures’ at WEF ‘Summer Davos’ in China

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab praises China for adopting “new COVID control measures” while boosting “social dynamism” at the WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

Speaking today at the opening plenary of the WEF’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, aka “Summer Davos,” in Tianjing, China, Schwab said that the WEF appreciated its over 40 year partnership with the Chinese Communist Party.

“Premier Li took his office this March at China’s National People’s Congress at a critical moment when China adopted new COVID control measures and started to boost economic development, social dynamism, and international cooperation” Klaus Schwab

“For this special occasion today, we are extremely honored to have here with us your excellency Li Qiang, premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China,” said Schwab.

“Premier Li is the eighth premier of the People’s Republic of China and a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee.

“Premier Li has a distinguished career in public service having led the economic and social development of three major provinces: Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shanghai.

“He has also been instrumental in opening-up China’s capital market, attracting foreign investment, and innovation, and creating new urban areas to address land scarcity,” he added.

“The [World Economic] Forum, with its over 40 years of friendly and extensive partnership with China […] will continue to fight fragmentation and strive for dialogue, understanding, and collaboration […] We appreciate the long-term support from our Chinese friends” Klaus Schwab

“China has made remarkable achievements in economy, in social development, in diplomacy, and in many other areas” Klaus Schwab

The unelected globalist head of the WEF remarked that “Premier Li took his office this March at China’s National People’s Congress at a critical moment when China adopted new COVID control measures and started to boost economic development, social dynamism, and international cooperation.”

Schwab went on to say, “China has made remarkable achievements in economy, in social development, in diplomacy, and in many other areas.”

“The [World Economic] Forum, with its over 40 years of friendly and extensive partnership with China — today’s second largest economy in the world — will continue to fight fragmentation and strive for dialogue, understanding, and collaboration as we stand for a future where nations have to work together for the collective wellbeing for humanity.

“We appreciate the long-term support from our Chinese friends, from many ministers who are here with us today as well; thank you for your participation.

“Premier Li, we are eager to learn from your vision on China and the world,” the unelected globalist concluded.

“If trust is broken in one place, restrictions are placed everywhere” Communist China’s Social Credit System, CGTN

At the 2022 APEC Summit in Thailand, Schwab told Chinese state-owned TV CGTN that China’s path towards modernization over the past 40 years was “a role model for many countries,” but that each country should make its own decision on what types of systems to adopt.

A big part of China’s modernization in recent years has included the use of invasive technologies, mass surveillance, and predictive policing to implement a system of social credit that punishes “bad” behaviors while rewarding the “good.”

Under this social credit system, over 30 million people in China are banned from leaving the country, traveling by train or plane, having insurance, renting a home, going to restaurants, and taking out a loan all because of their social credit score.

The Chinese Communist Party is also genetically profiling its Turkic, Muslim Uighur population by weaponizing facial recognition and DNA phenotyping technologies while rounding them up in “re-education camps.”

“The Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) serves as an opportunity to examine China’s future and the Chinese economy’s role in the global economy” World Economic Forum

The WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions will run from June 27-29, and some of the live-streamed sessions throughout the week will include:

Innovating for Food Security : A panel based on the premise that “climate change and food insecurity are intrinsically linked.”

: Generative AI: Friend or Foe? : A panel based on the premise that “Generative AI has the power to transform entire industries […] But also poses challenges such as the disruption of entire industries, job reorientation and synthetic media that erodes trust.”

: The Future of Money : A panel based on the premise that “The transformation of money will fundamentally rewrite how ordinary people live” and asks “What does a future of digital currencies, stable coins and blockchain technologies look like and how will digitalization redefine the concept of money?”

: Paying, Frictionless : Another panel about CBDCs and deploying AI “to improve anti-money laundering screening.”

: How Can We Trust Our Connected World? : A panel to discuss why people “lack confidence in the responsible use of data generated by connected [IoT] devices.”

There will also be multiple discussions on climate and net-zero, along with overhauling food systems and industrial practices throughout the three-day meeting in communist China.

This year’s Meeting of the New Champions “serves as an opportunity to examine China’s future and the Chinese economy’s role in the global economy,” according to the WEF.