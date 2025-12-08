The UN compliance portal is about making sure govts work with the private sector to get the digital gulags up-and-running: perspective

The United Nations launches the “Digital Cooperation Portal” to track and facilitate public-private compliance with the Global Digital Compact.

Launched on December 4, the Digital Cooperation Portal “aggregates cooperation initiatives globally, on issues related to inclusive digital economies, artificial intelligence (AI) governance, digital infrastructure and the protection of human rights online.”

“It allows partners to align activities for greater impact and coordinate effectively within globally agreed frameworks, such as the Pact for the Future, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the World Summit on the Information Society.”

The UN portal gives “fresh impetus to implementing the ‘Global Digital Compact,’” which is an annex to the “Pact for the Future” that was adopted by 193 member states at the Summit of the Future in September, 2024.

“The portal will collect information on initiatives relative to GDC [Global Digital Compact] objectives from across the UN system and other relevant stakeholders.

“Data points can be volunteered to the portal by all interested actors on their actions starting from September 2024 until the time of the high-level review of GDC (2027), allowing for a general tracking of progress” United Nations, Digital Cooperation Portal, December 2025

🇺🇳 UN launches new portal for digital cooperation



The @UN Digital Cooperation Portal will help close digital divides, foster collaboration and harness technology for the benefit of everyone, everywhere.



▶️ https://t.co/e4w8rFxlkH@ODET_UN @gioasempre pic.twitter.com/wLtzCy5lXY — UN Trade and Development (@UNCTAD) December 5, 2025

Key features of the portal include:

A catalogue of initiatives contributing to the Global Digital Compact

Using AI to connect related activities while identifying ways to collaborate

Tracking developments across countries, institutions, and thematic priorities

The Global Digital Compact has five objectives — all of which lead to digital identity and mass censorship for the coming control grid.

Those five objectives are:

Closing digital divides

Expanding inclusion in the digital economy

Fostering safe digital spaces and human rights

International data governance

Enhancing AI governance

While the five objectives may appear benevolent in their rhetoric, if you scratch beneath the surface, they take on whole different meanings:

Closing digital divides means getting everybody connected to the internet.

Expanding inclusion in the digital economy means everybody must have a digital identity to participate in the digital economy.

Fostering safe digital spaces means mass censorship and narrative control through crackdowns on so-called misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech. The UN calls this information integrity.

International data governance means the end of national sovereignty and the rise of unelected bureaucracies dictating how your data should be used.

Enhancing AI governance means deploying technocracy to monitor and police all the other goals for compliance.

UN Global Digital Compact. Step 1: Get everyone connected to the internet. Step 2: Install Digital Public Infrastructure (digital ID, CBDC, Massive Data Sharing). Step 3: Censor any narrative that doesn't align with UN or impedes on Agenda 2030 @Bannons_WarRoom @JOEBOTxyz pic.twitter.com/KEprOQummb — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 19, 2024

Already on its way to being implemented in many countries, the Global Digital Compact gives public and private entities the power to end online anonymity, to program and monitor all financial transactions, and to censor, demonetize, de-bank, and de-platform anyone who doesn’t comply.

As Australia, the UK, and the European Union pass legislation via their Online Safety and Digital Services Acts, internet passports are becoming the norm — just as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez proposed at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

“I propose putting an end to anonymity on social media […] We must […] force all these platforms to link every user account to a European digital identity wallet” Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, WEF Annual Meeting, January 2025

At the WEF, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez calls "TO END ANONYMITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA" and that the EU should "FORCE THESE PLATFORMS TO LINK EVERY USER ACCOUNT TO A EUROPEAN DIGITAL IDENTITY WALLET" #wef25

This is making the rounds on Spanish-speaking media https://t.co/GRWM499OzP pic.twitter.com/NmkD07MPHl — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) January 22, 2025

What PM Sanchez described is exactly what the Global Digital Compact champions; the same goes for the European Democracy Shield, which seeks to control narratives that the European Commission doesn’t agree with.

By forcing every citizen to have a digital identity, the goal is to incentivize, coerce, or otherwise manipulate all human behavior.

“This is why we urgently need the European Democracy Shield. We need more capacity to monitor and detect information manipulation and disinformation. So we will set up a new European Center for Democratic Resilience“ Ursula von der Leyen, State of the European Union, September 2025



"Our democracy is under attack.. We urgently need the European Democracy Shield. We need more capacity to monitor & detect information manipulation & disinformation. We will set up a new European Centre for Democratic Resilience" Ursula von der Leyen Sep 9 https://t.co/q5yheHqBeT pic.twitter.com/MQ3ZxJWobu — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 15, 2025

Every unelected globalist-aligned organization denounces so-called disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech for representing an existential threat “our democracy,” and yet they almost never give a single example of what they are actually talking about.

This is what the “fostering safe digital spaces” bit is all about.

“We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do“ Melissa Fleming, WEF Sustainable Impact Meetings, September 2022

As Google-owned YouTube expands its misinformation policy to remove content that goes against the guidance of the WHO — a UN agency, remember that the UN declared 'We Own The Science & Platforms Do, Too' while working with Google to suppress info on other issues like climate. pic.twitter.com/XeY7LHH0Ht — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) August 17, 2023

“We partnered with Google […] if you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources” Melissa Fleming, WEF Sustainable Impact Meetings, September 2022

UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications infamously declared, “We own the science and the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do,” in a discussion on disinformation at the WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings in September, 2022.

There, she admitted that the UN partnered with Google to manipulate search results on climate change, so that only UN-approved sources appeared at the top.

The UN has also declared that any information that could impede progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, aka “Agenda 2030,” must be stamped out.

The Global Digital Compact “calls for an assessment of the impact on mis — and disinformation on the Sustainable Development Goals” Melissa Fleming, G20 Leaders Summit, November 2024

"People are waking up to the harms that are caused by climate disinformation.. We're living in toxic information ecosystems": Melissa "WE OWN THE SCIENCE" Fleming, G20 pic.twitter.com/XTBnaxEorw — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) November 21, 2024

“The portal uses AI-enabled tools to map related activities and identify opportunities for collaboration. It also tracks progress and developments in real time” United Nations, Digital Cooperation Portal, December 2025

By introducing the Digital Cooperation Portal, the United Nations is attempting to hold public and private entities accountable to the Global Digital Compact.

Of the 2,125 initiatives highlighted in the cooperation portal, or better said, compliance portal, one is the 50-in-5 campaign, which was launched in November, 2023.

Funded by the Gates Foundation in partnership with the UN and others, the 50-in-5 campaign aims to implement at least component of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in 50 countries within five years.

“By 2028, more than 500 million more people will have a digital identity that allows them to access employment and education opportunities more easily, as well as financial services, healthcare, and government programs” Melinda French Gates, 50-in-5 Campaign, November 2023

"By 2028, more than 500 million more people will have a digital identity that allows them to access employment & education opportunities more easily, as well as financial services, healthcare & government programs": Melinda Gates, 50-in-5 DPI Campaign #digitalID #digitalidentity pic.twitter.com/vtzdJ1scXY — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) November 8, 2023

DPI is a civic technology stack consisting of three main components: digital identity, fast payment systems, and massive data sharing between public and private entities.

In October, 2025, the 50-in-5 campaign reached a milestone of 30 countries.

DPI is the technological foundation at the heart of the Global Digital Compact.

Without digital ID, programmable currencies, and data sharing everything falls apart.

“We commit, by 2030, to encourage the formation of partnerships that bring together Governments, the private sector, civil society, technical and academic communities and international and regional organizations to design, launch and support initiatives that leverage digital public goods and digital public infrastructure to advance solutions for the Sustainable Development Goals” United Nations, Global Digital Compact, September 2024

Once DPI is fully operational on a global scale, it opens the door to total surveillance and control.

Vaccine passports, travel restrictions, limited meat consumption, carbon footprint trackers, online censorship, programmable currencies, school enrollment, employment eligibility, access to government subsidies, and so much more can all be facilitated via DPI thanks to the Global Digital Compact and the newly launched compliance portal.

You don’t have to use your imagination to know this — proponents brag about what they would do with this power all the time.

"You could have a potentially […] darker world where the government decides that [CBDC] can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable like say ammunition, or drugs, or pornography, or something of the sort": Eswar Prasad, WEF #AMNC23 pic.twitter.com/KkWgaEWAR5 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 28, 2023

Digital ID & Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for vaccine passports, tax collection, toll payments, climate adaption & circular economy: Nandan Nilekani at the B20 India Summit.

Source: https://t.co/fL9CuuKbNb pic.twitter.com/GpGFUTAhTQ — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) August 29, 2023

Tony Blair on "Digital ID is an essential part of a modern digital infrastructure […] Although, we have a little work of persuasion to do here!" https://t.co/XXGXivHnXv pic.twitter.com/SQ2JwqqexM — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) July 9, 2024

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at WEF in Davos: [Digital ID] is very necessary for financial services, but not only – it is also good for school enrollment; it is also good for health — who actually got a vaccination or not" #DigitalID #WEF24 https://t.co/DJiO8nISih pic.twitter.com/RgYA2ahXS0 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) January 18, 2024

Speaking at the WEF in 2022, Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts about his company's development of an "individual carbon footprint tracker" to monitor where and how you travel, what you eat, and what you buy.



"Stay tuned. We don't have it operational yet, but this… pic.twitter.com/KGQtwphoEy — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) August 14, 2024

'If you have been vaccinated or tested properly, you can move around..

'We will sub [this digital certificate using WHO standard] into the next World Health Assembly.. as the revision to intl health regulation': Indonesia MoH Budi Sadikin, ex-banker #B20Summit #B20 #DigitalID pic.twitter.com/mt2XugRhiC — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) November 14, 2022

“We consider such digital public goods and digital public infrastructure to be key drivers of inclusive digital transformation and innovation.

“We recognize the need to increase investment in their successful development with the participation of all stakeholders” United Nations, Global Digital Compact, September 2024

The Global Digital Compact is all about connecting everyone to the internet, so that everyone has a digital identity, so that everybody is monitored and controlled for compliance.

The newly-launched Digital Cooperation Portal is all about making sure that governments work with the private sector to get these digital gulags up-and-running.

