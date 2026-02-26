WEF CEO Brende resigns without mentioning Epstein connections

Daring not to speak his name, today’s WEF press release left out any mention of Epstein, the dinners, or the emails about the Trilateral Commission and the UN that he and Brende shared: perspective

Borge Brende officially resigns from his position as World Economic Forum (WEF) president and CEO with no mention of his dinners or correspondences with Jeffrey Epstein in his public statement.

In a public statement today, Brende expressed gratitude for the people he worked with and that he didn’t want to be a distraction to the WEF, without mentioning any reason as to why he could possibly be a distraction.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8½ years, has been profoundly rewarding.

“We have seen a record number of partners join us, and we have had a very successful Annual Meeting in Davos behind us, where we engaged with governmental leaders from all over the world like never before.

“I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions“ Borge Brende, WEF, February 2026

WEF board of trustees interim co-chairs Larry Fink and Andre Hoffmann thanked the ex-WEF CEO for his almost nine years of service while respecting “his decision to step down.”

“We wish to express our sincere appreciation for Børge Brende’s significant contributions to the World Economic Forum. His dedication and leadership have been instrumental during a pivotal period of reforms for the organization, leading to a successful annual meeting in Davos. We respect his decision to step down” Larry Fink & Andre Hoffmann, WEF, February 2026

Stepping in as interim president and CEO will be Alois Zwinggi, who joined the WEF managing board in 2010.

Brende’s departure comes after a month-long independent review into the former CEO’s relationship with Epstein.

In a statement to Bloomberg, “Brende said that if he’d known about Epstein’s criminal background, he would have declined the dinner invitations. ‘I could have conducted a more thorough investigation into Epstein’s history, and I regret not doing so,’ he said, adding that ‘a few emails and SMS messages were the extent of my interactions.'”

“Brende has said that he informed Schwab about his interactions with Epstein before the release of messages by the DOJ, which Schwab has denied” Bloomberg, Davos ‘Concierge’ Jeffrey Epstein Used WEF to Broker Elite Meetings, February 2026

Meanwhile, “Files released by the DOJ show that Brende exchanged text messages with Epstein and attended two dinners with him, one in September 2018, a full decade after Epstein’s first conviction, and another on June 13, 2019, less than a month before his final arrest,” according to Bloomberg.

Daring not to speak his name, today’s WEF press release left out any mention of Epstein, the dinners, or the emails that he and Brende shared.

“The independent review conducted by outside counsel has concluded. The findings stated that there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed” Larry Fink & Andre Hoffmann, WEF, February 2026

At the end of January, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released a trove of documents relating to Epstein, among which included several correspondences with the former WEF president and current member of the Bilderberg Group Steering Committee.

The emails pertain to dinners that the two had together, as well as one peculiar exchange where Epstein told Brende about his stint at the Trilateral Commission and how Davos was positioned to be the new United Nations.

“davos can really replace the UN. cyber, crypto, genetics… intl coordination. like my stint at the trilateral. issues now need to deal with the distributed trust. and internet fallout” Jeffrey Epstein email to Borge Brende, September 2018

“We need a new global architecture. World Economic Forum (Davos) is uniquely positioned — public private“ Borge Brende email to Jeffrey Epstein, September 2018

Whereas the WEF regularly publishes reports, white papers, and blog stories, the Trilateral Commission rarely publishes anything.

However, in July 2022 the Trilateral Commission published its “Task Force on Global Capitalism in Transition” report, which was a basic regurgitation of the WEF great reset agenda.

The report puts climate change as the number one reason for why they want to overhaul capitalism, eliminate fossil fuels, and achieve net zero by 2050 while re-writing social compacts.

“Moving toward a more sustainable and inclusive capitalism is thus a defining challenge of our age” Trilateral Commission, Task Force on Global Capitalism in Transition, July 2022

According to the Trilateral Commission’s task force report, there are growing concerns about whether market-based economies will be able to adequately address:

Climate change The disruptions triggered by the digital revolution Rising inequalities

Sound familiar?

Before his departure from the organization he founded in 1971, WEF founder Klaus Schwab used the exact same rhetoric when he officially launched the great reset agenda exactly two years prior to the report’s release in June, 2020.

After declaring, “We need a great reset of capitalism,” Schwab called for “the withdrawal of fossil-fuel subsidies,” “harnessing the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” and “reforms that promote more equitable outcomes.”

To address climate change, the digital revolution, and rising inequalities, the Trilateral Commission report makes three recommendations:

For the green transition: Establish a “climate club” among advanced economies

For the digital revolution: Establish an alliance of “techno-democracies”

For reducing inequality: Ensure quality lifelong learning is accessible to every person by the end of the decade

All solutions in the unelected globalist playbook require the merger of corporation and state through public-private partnerships, total control over the digital environment, and the technological means to surveil, measure, and enforce compliance to their net zero narratives.

Getting back to the Epstein files in regards to the Trilateral Commission and the United Nations, Borge Brende told Jeffrey Epstein that the WEF was “uniquely positioned” for the “public-private” aspect of the globalists’ grand schemes.

In an email from January 2011, immunologist Boris Nikolic, who wanted to gain an audience with Bill Gates, addressed Epstein with the title “Davos concierge” to which Epstein replied with the same.

In the past year, the WEF has seen the exits of both its founder and executive chair, Klaus Schwab, and its president and CEO, Borge Brende.

Now, the WEF has interim leaders.

Fink and Hoffmann are the interim co-chairs of the board of trustees and Alois Zwinggi is the interim president and CEO.

As of this publication both Brende and Hoffmann are listed as members of the Bilderberg Group Steering Committee.

