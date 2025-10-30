At the age of 87 World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab finds a new calling in life with the launch of the Schwab Academy, a platform to accompany his latest book series and to guide humanity through the “Intelligent Age.”

Today, Schwab announced the launch of both the Schwab Academy platform and the first installment of his latest book series, “Thriving and Leading in the Intelligent Age.”

“After over 50 years leading the World Economic Forum and working with countless leaders across all sectors of society, I now feel called to dedicate my experience, energy, and reflections to a new purpose: helping humanity understand and navigate the most profound transformation in its history – the transition into the Intelligent Age” Klaus Schwab, Schwab Academy, October 2025

After stepping down as the WEF executive chairman and chairman of the board of trustees, the “Great Reset” co-author has re-emerged with what he calls a “new purpose” — to guide humanity’s transition into the intelligent age.

According to Schwab, “The Intelligent Age is about far more than artificial intelligence. It represents the convergence of human creativity and technological innovation – of AI, biotechnology, quantum science, and global connectivity – that is reshaping every dimension of our existence.

“It is redefining how we live, work, learn, and even what it means to be human.”

Redefining “what it means to be human” is all about transhumanism and gene editing.

It is characteristic of both the intelligent age and the fourth industrial revolution, the latter of which, in Schwab’s own words, results in the “fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.”

Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit:

"We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital & our biological dimensions.. So it will be a NEW WORLD" pic.twitter.com/ATg7aLER0K — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 12, 2024

“The Intelligent Age Series is my contribution to this new era. It is not a philosophical speculation about the distant future but a practical and comprehensive effort to help people, institutions, and societies prepare for what lies ahead” Klaus Schwab, Schwab Academy, October 2025

🟦Klaus Schwab – WEF



“The difference of this 4th Industrial Revolution, it doesn’t change what you are doing. It changes you if you take genetic editing, just as an example. It’s you who are changing.”



YOU are the thing that evolves:

→ Merge biology + technology (neural +… pic.twitter.com/nFVWCxpmie — Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) July 11, 2023

“The Schwab Academy builds on Professor Klaus Schwab’s lifelong commitment to learning, leadership, and publishing. It serves as the educational and community platform accompanying his Intelligent Age book series” The Schwab Academy, October 2025

To help humanity ease into this transhumanist future and beyond, the Schwab Academy will act as a platform to accompany his books.

According to the launch announcement:

“The Academy translates the insights of these books into structured lifelong learning and certification programs, connecting readers, universities, and companies in a shared journey of reflection and action.

“By transforming ideas into accessible, AI-supported learning experiences, the Academy fosters responsible global leadership and cultivates communities around each theme of the Intelligent Age — from economy and technology to culture and social innovation.

“Bridging publishing, learning, and collaboration into one living ecosystem, the Schwab Academy empowers individuals to apply knowledge for societal good and to turn thought leadership into lasting global impact.”

The great reset architect and unelected globalist first announced he was writing a book on the intelligent age on February 11, 2025, when he gave the opening speech at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, UAE.

At the World Governments Summit, Klaus Schwab announces he is writing a new book on 'The Intelligent Age': "The worst that could happen is not just we lose trust into govts or business; the worst that could happen is that WE lose trust in OUR future" #WGS25 #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/uuCmFX6xUi — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 11, 2025

A year prior to announcing his book, Schwab first announced at the 2024 World Governments Summit that humankind was transitioning into “The Intelligent Age” powered by technologies coming from the fourth industrial revolution.

“Now, we are not speaking just about the fourth industrial revolution; we are speaking about the transition of humankind into a new era, which is not just characterized by technological change — a new era where humankind will enjoy many more opportunities and possibilities,” said Schwab in his speech entitled “Civilizations of Tomorrow: Built to Fail or Rise?“

“It’s a transition. We first had the transition about a hundred years ago from the agricultural society to the industrial society, but today we speak about transitioning into what I would call ‘the intelligent age,‘” he added.

Klaus Schwab, World Government(s) Summit 2024:

"We are speaking about the transition of humankind into a new era […] Today we speak about transitioning into what I would call 'The Intelligent Age.'" pic.twitter.com/Tnlsv6WNa6 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 12, 2024

On September 24, 2024, Schwab penned an essay on the WEF blog where he went into more detail on what the intelligent age was really about while simultaneously announcing that “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age” would be the theme for the 2025 WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

For the WEF blog, Schwab wrote, “We have already crossed the threshold into the Intelligent Age.

“It is up to us to determine whether it will lead to a future of greater equality, sustainability and collaboration — or if it will deepen divides that already exist.”

“The Intelligent Age is also transforming how we live. Cities are becoming smarter, with sensors and AI managing everything from traffic flow to energy usage. These smart cities, and the smart homes within them, are not just more efficient, they are designed to be more sustainable, reducing carbon emissions and improving quality of life” Klaus Schwab, “The Intelligent Age: A time for cooperation,” September 2024

In his last post on the WEF Agenda blog, Schwab listed several examples of how AI and automation was outperforming human capabilities.

Some examples Schwab gave include:

In healthcare, AI-driven systems are outperforming humans for the benefit of patients

In agriculture, farmers are leveraging AI to optimize crop yields while manufacturers are using intelligent systems to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce waste

Finance, one of the most conservative industries, is being upended by AI-driven algorithms that predict market movements with increasing accuracy and speed.

Here, we see the Intelligent Age as being ruled by artificial intelligence while human intelligence is driven down.

Another way in which the Intelligent Age is diminishing human intelligence while eroding our decision-making has to do with what types of information we’re allowed to access.

“AI-driven platforms are already beginning to mediate much of our communication, whether through social media algorithms that decide what content we see or virtual assistants who manage our schedules and interactions” Klaus Schwab, “The Intelligent Age: A time for cooperation,” September 2024

Ready to thrive and lead in the Intelligent Age, where AI, innovation, and exponential change define the future?



We are entering the #IntelligentAge – a new era driven by artificial intelligence, exponential technologies, and rapid transformation.

1/3 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J58mpSOoCM — Schwab Academy (@SchwabAcademy) October 30, 2025

With platforms mediating our communications and censoring content that doesn’t align with narratives coming from unelected globalist bureaucrats, much of our human decision-making is being delegated to public and private entities and their algorithms.

“As these systems become more sophisticated, they will increasingly shape the flow of information in society, raising important questions about bias and misinformation,” Schwab wrote.

“As we delegate more decision-making to algorithms, we risk exacerbating social divides if the systems are designed without fairness, inclusion, and an understanding of what it means to be human at their core,” he added.

The WEF founder’s solutions are just what you’d expect — more public-private partnerships, the fusion of corporation and state, on a global scale.

“With the advent of the Intelligent Age, we are confronted both with unprecedented opportunities and unprecedented risks. To navigate this new era responsibly, we need coordinated global efforts across all sectors of society,” wrote Schwab.

“Throughout my life, I have sought to build bridges, between nations, generations, and ideas. Now, I wish to continue this service in a different form: through reflection, education, and inspiration. My goal is to guide both today’s leaders and the next generation toward a future in which technology serves humanity, not the other way around.” Klaus Schwab, Schwab Academy, October 2025

Klaus Schwab at World Governments Summit: "We are now moving from the Industrial Age to the Intelligent Age, but there is 1 big difference compared to the 1st transition.. where we had several generations to adapt.. now this transition is happening at exponential speed" #WGS25 pic.twitter.com/EP552kpdRx — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 11, 2025

The launch of the Schwab Academy coincides with the release of Schwab’s first book on the intelligent age.

“This week marks an important milestone in my life’s journey. I am publishing my new book, ‘Thriving and Leading in the Intelligent Age,’ which opens a new chapter, not only for me personally but also for the mission that has guided me for more than half a century,” Schwab published today.

“The first book, ‘Thriving and Leading in the Intelligent Age,’ lays the foundation. The volumes that follow will explore how business, the economy, education, social innovation, and culture must evolve to remain deeply human in an increasingly intelligent world,” he added.

Klaus Schwab reads ChatGPT, World Government Summit:

"Envisioning a future propelled by the technologies of the 4IR we see a NEW DAWN of human civilization.. where AI, robotics, the IoT, 3D-printing, genetic engineering, quantum computing become the foundations of our daily life" pic.twitter.com/YL86IDCtxD — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 12, 2024

Amazon describes the first book as “both a manifesto and a manual for the leaders of tomorrow“:

“Drawing on decades of engagement with business, policy, and science, Schwab explains how the Intelligent Age reshapes every domain of decision-making—and how leaders can harness its potential for progress.”

Whether you’re an executive, entrepreneur, professional, or curious learner, this groundbreaking book equips you to:

Build strategic intelligence to anticipate change before it disrupts your organization

Lead teams and institutions where human and artificial intelligence work in synergy

Align innovation with ethics, empathy, and long-term value creation

Thrive personally and professionally amid volatility by developing adaptive, values-based leadership

Translate global technological shifts into sustainable growth and societal benefit

“The future will not be shaped by machines. It will be shaped by the humanity we bring to them” Klaus Schwab, Schwab Academy, October 2025

Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit:

"We don't want to move the 4IR into a cold bureaucracy, we don't want to move into a technocracy; we want to move into what I would call a 'Humanocracy'" pic.twitter.com/3L4958JOlA — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 12, 2024

The Schwab Academy website describes the book as “both a guide and a call to action“:

Whether you’re an executive, entrepreneur, professional, or curious learner, it equips you to:

Understand AI, machine learning, and emerging technologies that shape business and society

Apply adaptive skills for the future: visionary, inclusive, resilient, and values-driven

Prepare for complexity and uncertainty with confidence and clarity

Harness human and artificial intelligence to create sustainable success

Turn disruption into opportunity and thrive in a rapidly changing world

“If you want to future-proof your leadership and impact, embrace change, and shape the future rather than be shaped by it, this is your essential blueprint – the starting point for what’s ahead.”

Schwab’s work on the Intelligent Age will be his main focus and mission in the years ahead.

