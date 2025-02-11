GROW YOUR TECH STARTUP
Government and Policy

Klaus Schwab is writing a book on the ‘Intelligent Age’ & its data-based economy: World Governments Summit

February 11, 2025

The Intelligent Age is a re-branding of the Great Reset blended with the Fourth Industrial Revolution at speed: perspective

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab tells the World Governments Summit that he is writing a new book on “The Intelligent Age,” where the economy will be based on “knowledge, data, and intelligent insights.”

Giving a speech at the 12th annual World Governments Summit in Dubai, UAE today called “Governments in the Intelligent Age,” Schwab said what distinguished the Intelligent Age from the previous Agricultural and Industrial Ages was that this latest transition was moving at an exponential pace while the previous two were linear and took generations to run their course.

“We are now moving from the Industrial Age to the Intelligent Age […] This transition into the new Intelligent Age will only be mastered if all stakeholders of global society work together

Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit, 2025

Similar to the transition from the Agricultural Age to the Industrial Age, we are now moving from the Industrial Age to the Intelligent Age, but there is one big difference compared to the first transition […] where we had several generations to adapt,” said Schwab.

Now, this transition is happening at exponential speed,” he added.

This new world order that the WEF founder speaks of is one that he believes will change society forever, and instead of being based on Agricultural Age goods or Industrial Age products and services, the economy of this new Intelligent Age will be based on “knowledge, data, and intelligent insights.”

“Now, in this new age, the [economic] base will be knowledge, data, and intelligent insights”

Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit, 2025

We are living in the transition to a new time, which will change everything,” said Schwab, adding, “It will change how we communicate, how we work, how we live.”

For the 86 year-old, unelected globalist, “governments have to be enablers of change at lightning speed” and “they have particularly to cooperate with business” because “this transition into the new Intelligent Age will only be mastered if all stakeholders of global society work together.”

Once again, Schwab is pushing for stakeholder capitalism powered by public-private partnerships, which is the fusion of corporation and state, also known as corporatism or fascism.

“The worst that could happen is not just we lose trust into governments or business; the worst that could happen is that we lose trust in our future”

Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit, 2025

Acknowledging that people have lost trust in governments, institutions, and bureaucrats, the WEF founder said that many people were afraid of the future because they didn’t understand it and “because the progress was so fast, so complex.”

I have to confess, even writing at the moment a book on the Intelligent Age, I don’t’ understand all the aspects,” said Schwab.

What is the consequence of not understanding? It’s being afraid of the future,” he added while putting the onus on governments to focus on opportunities and not threats, and once again, for governments to collaborate with businesses.

“Our capabilities, our knowledge base has to change tremendously in order to be competitive in this new world”

Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit, 2025

But it’s not just governments working with businesses that is so important to this new world order that Schwab has been pushing for years.

The unelected globalist said that governments must also work with other governments to usher in this Intelligent Age, aka great reset of society and the global economy that is powered by emerging technologies.

Governments have to work together to create the necessary guardrails, the necessary ethical policies around those new technologies,” said Schwab.

They can serve for the benefit of humankind, but they can also do a lot of harm,” he added.

Putting on his best UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres impression Schwab declared that everybody except his organization wasn’t doing enough on pushing good tech policies.

“What we are seeing today in the international efforts is not enough. Of course, my own organization is very much involved in creating the necessary understanding, but also to help the necessary policies around those new technologies”

Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit, 2025

Schwab’s speech today marks 12 years since he gave a speech at the inaugural World Government Summit.

The Intelligent Age is basically a re-branding of the great reset blended with the Fourth Industrial Revolution at speed.

The WEF founder says the Intelligent Age will have a new data-based economy that will require all “stakeholders” working together in order to be successful.

The rhetoric is similar to the great reset launch, where Schwab declared that a great reset of capitalism was needed, which also required the participation of all stakeholders through public-private partnerships.

As for comparing the Intelligent Age with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the technologies are basically the same, it’s just the speed at how they advance is the difference.

The World Governments Summit runs from February 11-13.

Image Source: Screen shot of Klaus Schwab from the World Governments Summit YouTube

Humankind is transitioning into ‘The Intelligent Age,’ a New Dawn for civilization: Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit
Klaus Schwab announces ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’ will be WEF meeting in Davos theme
Fourth industrial revolution could ‘escape our power to master’: Klaus Schwab to World Government Summit
‘History is truly at a turning point, global energy & food systems will be deeply affected’: Klaus Schwab to World Government Summit
The Talking Dead Head of State: Boris Johnson to chat with Winston Churchill bot at World Governments Summit
‘The Great Reset’ co-author Thierry Malleret discusses his latest thriller ‘Deaths at Davos’ & his collaborations with WEF founder Klaus Schwab

Tim Hinchliffe

The Sociable editor Tim Hinchliffe covers tech and society, with perspectives on public and private policies proposed by governments, unelected globalists, think tanks, big tech companies, defense departments, and intelligence agencies. Previously, Tim was a reporter for the Ghanaian Chronicle in West Africa and an editor at Colombia Reports in South America. These days, he is only responsible for articles he writes and publishes in his own name. [email protected]

