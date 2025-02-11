Klaus Schwab is writing a book on the ‘Intelligent Age’ & its data-based economy: World Governments Summit

The Intelligent Age is a re-branding of the Great Reset blended with the Fourth Industrial Revolution at speed: perspective
World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab tells the World Governments Summit that he is writing a new book on “The Intelligent Age,” where the economy will be based on “knowledge, data, and intelligent insights.”
Giving a speech at the 12th annual World Governments Summit in Dubai, UAE today called “Governments in the Intelligent Age,” Schwab said what distinguished the Intelligent Age from the previous Agricultural and Industrial Ages was that this latest transition was moving at an exponential pace while the previous two were linear and took generations to run their course.
“Similar to the transition from the Agricultural Age to the Industrial Age, we are now moving from the Industrial Age to the Intelligent Age, but there is one big difference compared to the first transition […] where we had several generations to adapt,” said Schwab.
“Now, this transition is happening at exponential speed,” he added.
This new world order that the WEF founder speaks of is one that he believes will change society forever, and instead of being based on Agricultural Age goods or Industrial Age products and services, the economy of this new Intelligent Age will be based on “knowledge, data, and intelligent insights.”
“We are living in the transition to a new time, which will change everything,” said Schwab, adding, “It will change how we communicate, how we work, how we live.”
For the 86 year-old, unelected globalist, “governments have to be enablers of change at lightning speed” and “they have particularly to cooperate with business” because “this transition into the new Intelligent Age will only be mastered if all stakeholders of global society work together.”
Once again, Schwab is pushing for stakeholder capitalism powered by public-private partnerships, which is the fusion of corporation and state, also known as corporatism or fascism.
Acknowledging that people have lost trust in governments, institutions, and bureaucrats, the WEF founder said that many people were afraid of the future because they didn’t understand it and “because the progress was so fast, so complex.”
“I have to confess, even writing at the moment a book on the Intelligent Age, I don’t’ understand all the aspects,” said Schwab.
“What is the consequence of not understanding? It’s being afraid of the future,” he added while putting the onus on governments to focus on opportunities and not threats, and once again, for governments to collaborate with businesses.
But it’s not just governments working with businesses that is so important to this new world order that Schwab has been pushing for years.
The unelected globalist said that governments must also work with other governments to usher in this Intelligent Age, aka great reset of society and the global economy that is powered by emerging technologies.
“Governments have to work together to create the necessary guardrails, the necessary ethical policies around those new technologies,” said Schwab.
“They can serve for the benefit of humankind, but they can also do a lot of harm,” he added.
Putting on his best UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres impression Schwab declared that everybody except his organization wasn’t doing enough on pushing good tech policies.
Schwab’s speech today marks 12 years since he gave a speech at the inaugural World Government Summit.
The Intelligent Age is basically a re-branding of the great reset blended with the Fourth Industrial Revolution at speed.
The WEF founder says the Intelligent Age will have a new data-based economy that will require all “stakeholders” working together in order to be successful.
The rhetoric is similar to the great reset launch, where Schwab declared that a great reset of capitalism was needed, which also required the participation of all stakeholders through public-private partnerships.
As for comparing the Intelligent Age with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the technologies are basically the same, it’s just the speed at how they advance is the difference.
The World Governments Summit runs from February 11-13.
Image Source: Screen shot of Klaus Schwab from the World Governments Summit YouTube