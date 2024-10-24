‘The Great Reset’ co-author Thierry Malleret discusses his latest thriller ‘Deaths at Davos’ & his collaborations with WEF founder Klaus Schwab

“COVID-19: The Great Reset” co-author Dr. Thierry Malleret sits down to discuss his latest thriller “Deaths at Davos” while revealing details about his non-fiction writing collaborations with World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab.

“Deaths at Davos” is a fast-paced thriller set against the backdrop of the annual meeting of The Circle — a Swiss-based organization founded 53-years ago by “The Don.”

Those familiar with the WEF and Klaus Schwab may find many details in the book to be highly allegorical; however, the foreword to the novella clearly states, “This short geopolitical thriller is a work of fiction (any resemblance to actual or past events and individuals is purely coincidental)” while subsequent sequels “will shed light, through fiction and its power of imagination, on some very real issues of global relevance.”

In discussion with yours truly, The Sociable editor Tim Hinchliffe, Malleret and I also share our starkly different perspectives on the notion of man-made climate change and net-zero policies, especially as they relate to the Great Reset and the Great Narrative, of which I’ve been highly critical.

But this isn’t a debate! And through open dialogue, Malleret candidly reveals the origins of “The Great Reset,” addresses conspiracy theories, and provides details into his previous role as the founder and head of the WEF’s Global Risks Network.

As a bonus to our discussion above, I asked Malleret two questions after the fact that I didn’t get around to in our talk:

“Did you share ‘Deaths at Davos’ with Klaus Schwab?” to which he answered, “No I did not share Deaths at Davos with Klaus Schwab.”

And:

“Are you open to collaborating again with Professor Schwab on a future book for the WEF?” to which he responded, “Yes: I’m open to collaborating with Professor Schwab again on a new book, depending on the topic of course.”

A sneak peak of my conversation with "The Great Reset" co-author Thierry Malleret in which we discuss 'conspiracy theories' surrounding the Great Reset, the origins of COVID, Event 201, King Charles III & Bill Gates. Stay tuned for Dr. Malleret's response & so much more! pic.twitter.com/FT0Zo7vRa8 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) October 24, 2024

The first half of our talk focuses on the themes and characters of “Deaths at Davos,” including an attempt to get into the psychological aspects of “The Don” while the second half (starting at about the 25-minute mark) is focused on Thierry’s non-fiction work.

And to wrap things up on a more personal note, I was delighted that Malleret’s team reached out to me to discuss these issues knowing full-well how critical I have been, and continue to be, towards unelected globalist agendas.

I know I wasn’t the only person or outlet to be granted this opportunity, and you can check out Malleret’s recent interviews with Naomi Wolf of Daily Clout, with Reason.com, and with Primo Radical, to name a few of the latest examples.

Want to know the origins of "The Great Reset" book? Stay tuned for the full conversation with Klaus Schwab's writing partner Thierry Malleret. We delve into his latest fictional thriller "Deaths at Davos" along with his work at the WEF. pic.twitter.com/TWrubbCbYa — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) October 24, 2024

My intent was never to get into any arguments or debates, but rather to listen to what Malleret had to say, to interject with my own perspectives, and to agree to disagree with respect to policy proposals and certain ideologies, such as the more European approach of collectivism — everything for the greater good of people and planet — versus my personal, American approach towards valuing individualism and personal liberty.

Hope you enjoy, dear reader!

Malleret is also the founder and managing partner of Monthly Barometer and the Summit of Minds, which consists of “high-level meetings [that] combine hard thinking on major macro issues and the importance of personal wellbeing and the power of nature.”

Malleret says he already has two paths for the sequel already in his mind, depending on who is elected to be the next president of the United States of America, so stay tuned for the sequel to “Deaths at Davos” in January, 2025!