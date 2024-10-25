Horasis Global Meeting 2024: The Sociable’s 18 Influential Speakers You Can’t Miss

This weekend, October 25-27, Horasis Global Meeting will visit Latin America for the first time, bring together over 400 influential world leaders to Vitória, Brazil to tackle pressing issues such as climate change, gender equality, technology, and economic growth.

As the first Latin American city selected to host a Horasis meeting, Vitória will showcase Brazil’s unique position as the world’s most biodiverse country. Discussions will spotlight how the region is addressing environmental challenges—such as the extreme flooding earlier this year—while setting ambitious decarbonization targets and positioning themselves as emerging hubs for innovation.

We’ve highlighted our pick of the top 18 speakers to watch out for over the two-day conference below:

Renato Casagrande, Governor, State of Espirito Santo, Brazil

Governor Casagrande has led the region of Espirito Santo over three terms the past 13 years, most recently being reelected for his third term in 2022. A forester and a lawyer Governor Casagrande previously served as a Member of the Federal Senate of Brazil, as well as the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil.

Claude Béglé, Chairman, SymbioSwiss, Switzerland

In addition to being a Member of the National Council of Switzerland, Claude Béglé is a Swiss entrepreneur whose focus lies in the field of sustainability, tackling key environmental initiatives. He founded and is currently Chairman of SymbioSwiss back in 2010, an organization dedicated to the global development of economic, environmental and social improvements.

Jose Amarildo Casagrande Chief Executive Officer, Banestes, Brazil

Jose Amarildo Casagrande has been CEO of Espiritu Santo’s leading bank, Banestes, since 2019. Founded over 86 years ago with a focus on rural credit, Jose leads Baneses’ operations over all 78 municipalities in the state. Most recently, Jose led an initiative with Baneses to open specific credit lines with zero interest for the victims the flooding and heavy rains earlier in the year in the southern region of Mimoso.

William Bohnett Chairman, American Forests, USA

As a seasoned executive, Bill Bohnett has acted as both a board member and Chairman for several climate-focused organizations including American Forests, the nation’s oldest conversationist group. Formerly, he was the chair of the advisory board of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center and a member of the executive committee of the U.S. Council.

Rosalia Arteaga, Former President of Ecuador, Ecuador

Rosalia Arteaga was the first female politician to hold the Presidency in Ecuadorian history. She now dedicates much of her time to educational initiatives, and has also founded the Rosalia Arteaga Glocal Women Foundation for furthering the education and empowerment of women in emerging countries.

Paulo Baraona, President, Findes, Brazil

And at the head of the Federation of Industries of Espírito Santo (Findes), sworn in this year, is Paulo Baraona. He is Portuguese by birth, graduated in Civil Construction in Lisbon and has worked in the Espírito Santo market since 1986. He was president of the Civil Construction Industry Union (Sinduscon) and also worked on the organization and foundation of the Portuguese Business Chamber of Espírito Santo.

Dr. Frank Jürgen-Richter, Chairman and Founder of Horasis

As the former Director of the World Economic Forum, Dr. Frank Jürgen Richter is the Chairman and Founder of Horasis a leading forum for discussion and knowledge sharing between developed and emerging markets.

Bo Inge Andersson Chief Executive Officer, Uzauto Motors, Uzbekistan

Previously holding the role of Vice President for European Purchasing for General Motors, Bo Andersson is the current CEO of UzAuto Motors. Owned by the Uzbekistani government, it has over 13,000 employees and produces Chevrolet vehicles under a technical license agreement with GM.

Hichem Mechichi, Former Prime Minister of Tunisia, Tunisia

Serving as the Prime Minister of Tunisia from September 2020 to July 2021, Hichem Mechichi was previously appointed Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Transport of Tunisia, and then worked in the same post successively at the ministries of Social Affairs and Public Health.

HH Princess Nisreen Executive Director, Royal Academy of Science International Trust, USA

Princess Nisreen is the granddaughter of King Faisal (I) Bin El-Sharif Hussein, the first King of Iraq and founder of the Modern State of Iraq. A committed scientist with a passion for inspiring young women to follow in her successful footsteps, she is currently the Executive Director for the Royal Academy of Science International Trust.

El-Hashemite Fahim Hashimi Chairman, Hashimi Group; Former Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Afghanistan

Previously the Minister for Telecommunication and Information Technology from 2019 to 2020, El-Hashemite Fahim Hashimi is an Afghanistani politician who served as Vice President for a brief while. Hashimi is also a leading entrepreneur building one of the largest logistics companies in Afghanistan for critical services and resources to the government and international forces.

Sekai Holland, Chairperson of Board of Trustees, Zimbabwe Peacebuilding Initiative; Former Minister of State for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration, Zimbabwe

A renowned Zimbabwean former politician whose role in campaigning for the end of apartheid in South Africa, and the women’s rights and democracy in Zimbabwe Sekai Holland is a leading voice in justice and equality. She served as Minister of State for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration under the Mugabe and Tsvangirai administrations, and was recognised in 2012 with the Sydney Peace Prize for her work on the human rights of Aboriginal Australians.

Dan Ioschpe, Chairman, Iochpe Maxion, Brazil

As well as being a member of the Board of Directors of Sindipeças, and President of the Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (IEDI), Dan Ioschpe is the Chairman of Iochpe Maxion, a global leader in wheel production and leader in structural components in Americas.

Mamphela Ramphele Honorary President, Club of Rome, South Africa

Dr. Mamphela Ramphele has had a celebrated career as an activist, medical doctor, academic, businesswoman, global public servant and political thinker. She is the Honorary President of global humanitarian non-profit Club of Rome, and is the former Managing Director of the World Bank.

Murat Seitnepesov President, Greater Caspian Association, Switzerland

As a multifaceted executive grounded in the principle of ‘doing the right things,’ and an expert on the Greater Caspian Region (GCR), Murat Seitnepesov is also frequent speaker at Horasis Global Meeting. He serves as President for the Greater Caspian Association, a Swiss-based non-profit that aims to promote and connect the GCR to the World.

Charles Tang Chairman, Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Brazil

Charles Tang is Chairman of the Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce; and Paraguay China Chamber; President of ABERS – Brazilian Association of Waste to Energy; Senior Fellow of the Center for China & Globalization in Beijing and a founding member of the CGTN Think Tank, Beijing, and a member of the Fernand Braudel Institute of World Economics in Sao Paulo.

Luiza Helena Trajano, Chairperson, Magazine Luiza, Brazil

Luiza Helena Trajano is a Brazilian businesswoman who served as CEO of the Magazine Luiza retail store chain and other companies integrated into its holding company until 2015. She now acts as the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company.