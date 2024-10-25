From Azerbaijan to San Francisco: This pet tech founder is on a mission to revolutionize pet care at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Disrupt is scheduled to take place in San Francisco from October 28 to October 30. The internationally recognized conference is focused on breaking technology news and developments with big-name leaders who are making an impact in the industry.

The three-day conference provides an essential platform for innovative startups to gain international recognition, establish connections with investors and stay connected on current market trends.

With 10,000 attendees from across the globe, TechCrunch Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs and investors to showcase the industry’s latest developments.

Among notable attendees is the PetTech startup Dosty and its founder Ayaz Ahmadov.

From Azerbaijan, Ahmadov is on a mission to revolutionize pet care. Frustrated with the need to install multiple apps to take care of his three labradors, he created Dosty, an all-in-one platform that simplifies pet parenting.

Ayaz presenting at InMerge conference in Baku, AZ. Image credit: Dosty

With a database with over 2,600 expert-written articles supporting over 400 dog and cat breeds, Dosty offers tools like daily care reminders, symptom tracking, expert advice and a pet care diary to monitor health, behavior and vaccinations.

Dosty is also developing an AI chatbot model to deliver personalized advice to pet owners. The AI Pet Care Assistant provides expert-reviewed responses based on each pet’s individual history.

Participating at TechCrunch Disrupt will allow Dosty to solidify its presence on the international stage by showcasing its product, gaining expert feedback and attracting new investors.

Dosty has already set its sights on expanding to the Latin American market, seeking to translate the application into several languages and increase their number of users.

According to a report from Bloomberg Intelligence, the pet industry is set to grow to $500 billion by 2030. Given the growing pet population worldwide, super-apps like Dosty will become increasingly crucial in addressing pet owner’s needs and simplifying pet care all around.

Apart from Dosty, other Azerbaijani startups participating at TechCrunch Disrupt are Recepta, Polygraf and IOMETE. These startups are receiving support from Azerbaijan’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency to participate in prestigious innovation events like Disrupt.

Screenshot of Dosty Assistant. Image credit: Dosty

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.