World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab says that the world is undergoing profound systemic transformation driven by five interconnected shifts.

In the intro to the WEF Annual Report 2023-2024, the WEF founder said that we were living in transformative times and that there were a handful of factors driving this systemic transformation.

“We are on the cusp of a profound systemic transformation driven by interconnected shifts in a rapidly changing world” Klaus Schwab, WEF Annual Report, 2023-2024

The five “interconnected shifts” include:

Transition from the industrial to the intelligent age

Conflictual transition from a unipolar to a multipolar world

Need to transition to a green economy

Demographic shifts from a young to an ageing world

Societal polarization and rise of misinformation

Let’s go through these transitions one-by-one, starting with the so-called “intelligent age.”

The “Intelligent Age” was coined by Schwab himself at this year’s World Governments Summit, which was held last February in Dubai, UAE.

There, the unelected globalist said that the fourth industrial revolution — which will lead to the fusion of our physical, biological, and digital identities — was powering a global transition of humankind into a new era called the Intelligent Age in which “humankind will enjoy many more opportunities and possibilities.”

“We are speaking about the transition of humankind into a new era, which is not just characterized by technological change […] We first had the transition about a hundred years ago from the agricultural society to the industrial society, but today we speak about transitioning into what I would call ‘the intelligent age” Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit, 2024

Klaus Schwab, World Government(s) Summit 2024:

“I had about 20 pages of text, and I asked ChatGPT, ‘Summarize the text, and tell me now, based on our discussion, how will the new era — the intelligent era — will look like‘” Klaus Schwab, World Governments Summit, 2024

Schwab pumped his idea of an intelligent age into ChatGPT, and this is what he said ChatGPT told him:

“Envisioning a future propelled by the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution we see a NEW DAWN of human civilization — one that harmonizes technology with the deepest needs and aspirations of humanity.

“This mission unfolds within a society where artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, 3D-printing, genetic engineering, quantum computing become the foundations of our daily life, yet are guiding by a profound respect for human values, creativity, and the natural world.”

Klaus Schwab reads ChatGPT, World Government Summit:

“The geopolitical landscape is shifting from a unipolar world dominated by a single superpower to a multipolar reality with multiple influential nations” Klaus Schwab, WEF Annual Report, 2023-2024

Moving on to the next interconnected shift in the WEF Annual Report 2023-2024, Schwab talks about a shift from a unipolar world to a multipolar one.

The WEF has been forecasting this transition for many years.

If you recall the infamous video from 2016 that states “You’ll Own Nothing. And You’ll Be Happy,” you’d also recall that another one of the WEF’s “8 Predictions for the World in 2030,” also states: “US dominance is over. We have a handful of global powers. Nation states will have staged a comeback.”

“The US won’t be the world’s leading superpower. A handful of countries will dominate” WEF, ‘8 Predictions for the World in 2030, 2016

I'm sure everyone remembers the video from the @wef that predicts that by 2030

"You will own nothing and be happy."



What else did the WEF video predict?



It also predicts that by 2030

"The US won't be the world's leading superpower – a handful of countries will dominate."



Now, eight years after that prognostic statement, Schwab says that the transition from unipolar to multipolar “brings both opportunities for diverse global cooperation and challenges stemming from increased geopolitical tensions.”

“Balancing national interests with global stability requires nuanced diplomacy and international collaboration,” he adds in the latest annual report.

This shift, according to Schwab, is the result of conflict.

Conflict could mean many things, like conflicts between nations such as the USA/China tech arms race, the Ukraine/Russia war, or the never-ending Israeli/Palestinian situation.

It could also mean the deterioration of nations through civil unrest, open border policies, or the tanking of economies through net-zero agendas and crippling inflation.

Cyber pandemics and public health emergencies of international concern could also fit the “conflict” bill leading to a multipolar world.

“Climate change and environmental degradation compel us to transition to a green economy” Klaus Schwab, WEF Annual Report, 2023-2024

Schwab’s next interconnected shift propelling profound systemic transformation is what he calls a “transition to a green economy.”

According to Schwab, “The urgency to fight climate change is not only a moral imperative but also a pathway to economic resilience and innovation.”

Climate change, and more specifically carbon, fossil fuels, and greenhouse gases have always been the go-to bogeymen for unelected globalists.

“If, in the post-pandemic era, we decide to resume our lives just as before (by driving the same cars, by flying to the same destinations, by eating the same things, by heating our house the same way, and so on), the COVID-19 crisis will have gone to waste as far as climate policies are concerned” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, COVID-19: The Great Reset, 2020

How is it that fewer than four months after the WHO declared that COVID-19 had reached pandemic status in March, 2020, that Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret had already published their book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” in such a short period of time — July 9, 2020?

If you read between the lines, it becomes increasingly clear that the so-called great reset agenda was always going to use climate change as the catalyst.

“Some leaders and decision-makers who were already at the forefront of the fight against climate change may want to take advantage of the shock inflicted by the pandemic to implement long-lasting and wider environmental changes. They will, in effect, make ‘good use’ of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, COVID-19: The Great Reset, 2020

When COVID came along, the WEF took many of the outcomes it wished to achieve with climate change — less driving and flying, narrative control, and track-and-trace digital surveillance — and imposed them onto the pandemic response, so that the differences in desired outcomes became almost indistinguishable.

In fact, the great reset is a pre-pandemic agenda ‘fact-checked’ as a post-COVID recovery plan.

In the WEF Annual Report 2023-2024, Schwab says that fighting climate change and the transition to a green economy is a “moral imperative” — one that can only be resolved by “coordinated efforts across governments, businesses and civil society.”

In other words, Schwab is calling for the fusion of corporation and state, which is also known as fascism and corporatism, along with civil society — which consists of technocrats, academics, and unelected NGOs like the World Economic Forum, to act on our behalf in the best interests of society.

“Demographic trends reveal a world transitioning from predominantly young populations to ageing societies, with significant geographical disparities” Klaus Schwab, WEF Annual Report, 2023-2024

Schwab’s next transformational shift has to do with ageing populations and geographical disparities.

He says that “These shifts impact labor markets, healthcare systems and social security structures. Additionally, these demographic changes influence migration patterns, presenting both challenges and opportunities for fostering inclusive growth and social cohesion.”

There is also a technological element to populations that are ageing and even shrinking.

Speaking at this year’s WEF Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that developed countries with shrinking populations would be better prepared for the social problems that come from “substituting humans for machines.”

Fink argued that developed countries with shrinking populations would be the “big winners” as far as quality of life is concerned because they will have all the technologies to boost productivity and elevate their living standards.

“I can argue in the developed countries the big winners are countries that have shrinking populations […] These countries will rapidly develop robotics and AI and technology […] The social problems that one will have in substituting humans for machines is going to be far easier in those countries that have declining populations” Larry Fink, WEF Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy Development, 2024

For Fink, fewer people means a better quality of life in the developed world thanks to automation.

For growing populations in the developing world, particularly in Africa, education will be key, according to the BlackRock CEO.

“The paradigm of negative population growth is going to be changing, and the social problems that one will have in substituting humans for machines is going to be far easier in those countries that have declining populations,” said Fink.

“For those countries that have rising populations, the answer will be education — for those countries that do not have a foundation of rule of law or education, that’s where the divide’s going to get more and more extreme,” he added.

“In an increasingly complex and fast-moving world, societies are experiencing heightened polarization as people seek to reaffirm their identities. This manifests in cultural, political, ideological and social divides and the rise of mis and disinformation” Klaus Schwab, WEF Annual Report, 2023-2024

And rounding off Schwab’s five interconnected shifts leading to systemic transformation is misinformation.

And what better way to make sure we’re all on the same page than by labeling anything that doesn’t fit the unelected globalist narrative as “misinformation!”

According to the WEF Global Risks Report 2024 false information is the number one global concern for the next two years, but none are more guilty of spreading false information and destroying trust than the unelected globalists at the WEF and their public and private partners.

The misinformation and disinformation spread by unelected globalists, governments, big pharma, big tech, and so-called public health experts starting in 2020 led to a two-tiered society where people who decided to not take the so-called vaccine lost their jobs and were banned from participating in many aspects of society while small businesses were shuttered under lockdowns, and the world saw the largest transfer of wealth from the lower to the upper classes in all of human history.

Many lives were ruined while the most powerful kept getting richer.

In the WEF Annual Report 2023-2024, Schwab said that addressing polarization and misinformation “requires fostering inclusive dialogues, promoting mutual understanding and creating environments where diverse views and identities can coexist harmoniously.”

But the WEF has no desire for such diverse views.

“Greater regulation of social networks and protection against false information could help take the onus off individuals to filter out misinformation or disinformation and place the responsibility on the government or businesses overseeing these networks” World Economic Forum, Future Focus 2025

In order to protect their narratives, the WEF calls on corporations and governments to regulate misinformation and disinformation on social media.

Taking the “onus off individuals to filter out misinformation or disinformation” means they don’t want you thinking and deciding for yourself — that would be too much of a responsibility for you to handle.

Instead, you should outsource your critical thinking and give all your trust to government bureaucrats and unelected technocrats.

Beginning next year, Schwab will transition from his executive chairman role at the WEF to become Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The WEF will hold its next gathering, the Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, from September 23-27.

