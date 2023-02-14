Those who control the fusion of our physical, biological & digital identities ‘will be masters of the world’: perspective

World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab tells the World Government Summit that he is concerned that technologies emerging from the so-called fourth industrial revolution (4IR) could “escape our power to master” without shared, global policies.

For years, Schwab has pointed out that the so-called fourth industrial revolution will ultimately lead to the “fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.”

Now, the unelected globalist is concerned about losing control of 4IR technologies without “the necessary policies.”

“My deep concern is that [with] those technologies, if we don’t work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate, shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies” — Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit, 2023

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE on Monday Schwab remarked:

“I think the fourth industrial revolution will be in our mind for quite some years to come.

“But my deep concern is that those technologies, if we don’t work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate, shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies,” he added.

'My deep concern is that [with] #4IR technologies, if we don't work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate, shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies': Klaus Schwab, #WorldGovSummit #WGS23 pic.twitter.com/sjVkI2rde5 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 13, 2023

“How can we make sure that the individual — each citizen — doesn’t feel overwhelmed by change? Because we cannot understand really what’s going on, and if we do not understand, we become fearful, and we react negatively” — Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit, 2023

Regarding the arrival of quantum computing and self-replicating AI, Schwab went on to say, “One of my concerns is how to shape the necessary policies to make sure that those technologies serve humankind.

“But the second concern, which I have, and where governments have an important role — the change goes so fast in our world and will go even faster.

“How can we make sure that the individual — each citizen — doesn’t feel overwhelmed by change? Because we cannot understand really what’s going on, and if we do not understand, we become fearful, and we react negatively.

“And we see the first consequences already in many countries, with polarization of the public opinion.

“It has to do with some feeling that we lose control over our own fate, and here I think governments have an important role to explain — and to have the ambition and the vision — to show that those technologies can serve for the good.”

“Our life in 10 years from now will be completely different, very much affected, and who masters those technologies, in some way, will be the masters of the world” — Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit, 2023

'Our life in 10 years from now will be completely different, very much affected, & who masters [#4IR] technologies, in some way, will be the masters of the world': Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit 2023 #WorldGovSummit #WGS @WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/NhLahuT56D — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 13, 2023

According to Schwab, fourth industrial revolution technologies are advancing exponentially, and those who master them will be masters of the world.

In his keynote address, the unelected globalist told the World Government Summit that all the 4IR technologies that were once considered science fiction have now become reality, and that 10 years from now our lives will be completely different.

“I wrote in 2015 the book ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution,’ and I mentioned 23 or 24 technologies which would change the world, like crypto and so on,” Schwab said on Monday.

“The book was considered science fiction; all those technologies have become reality,” he added.

“When you look at technology transformation […] we are just now where we move into the exponential phase” — Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit, 2023

Reflecting on the trajectory of 4IR transformation, Schwab remarked, “When you look at technology transformation, it usually takes place in terms of an S-curve, and we are just now where we move into the exponential phase.”

With the exponential advancements in AI, the metaverse, and synthetic biology, the unelected globalist prognosticated, “Our life in 10 years from now will be completely different, very much affected, and who masters those technologies, in some way, will be the masters of the world.”

“In order to be a winner […] you have to embrace the fourth industrial revolution […] If you embrace the fourth industrial revolution, it means to be at the forefront” — Klaus Schwab, APEC Summit, 2022

Regarding the mastering of the fourth industrial revolution, Schwab made similar remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand last November, where he said that in order to be a winner in the business community, one must “embrace the fourth industrial revolution.”

“If you embrace the fourth industrial revolution, it means to be at the forefront,” said Schwab at APEC 2022.

'In order to be a winner… you have to embrace the fourth industrial revolution… If you embrace the fourth industrial revolution, it means to be at the forefront': Klaus Schwab, APEC 2022 #TheGreatReset #GreatReset pic.twitter.com/KG1Rcj4BZq — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) November 22, 2022

Technologies emerging from the 4IR do indeed have the potential to make the world a better place, such as bringing about greater connectivity, better healthcare and housing, more efficient land use for food and water, advances in recycling, and incredible convenience for billions of people.

At the same time, the fourth industrial revolution threatens to fundamentally alter what it means to be human through the merger of humans and technology.

“What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities” — Klaus Schwab, WEF, 2019

The technocrats’ transhumanism agenda is lined with half-truths, where the promise of superhuman abilities will likely be reserved only for a select chosen class while the programmable plebs exist in a constant state of surveillance and control until they become irrelevant.

For the chosen ones, they could receive human performance enhancement that would give them the ability to never tire, think smarter, move faster, jump higher, see farther, hear better, hit harder, live longer, adapt stronger, and calculate quicker than any other human being on the planet.

For the rest of us, the fourth industrial revolution is already merging our physical, biological, and digital identities in order to monitor, manipulate, and reprogram our behavior.

Those who master these transhumanist, 4IR technologies will truly be masters of the world, indeed.