50 travel bloggers driving unique tourism experiences in 2025: Sim Local

Of all the blogger categories, travel is proving to be one of the most enduring. It’s also one that’s helping to drive the most impact.

Although 2024 was a positive year for tourism in regards to economic growth – the United Nations reported that by July 2024, international tourism bounced back to 96% of pre-pandemic levels – it was also a challenging year for the industry in other ways.

Last year saw ongoing protests across from locals in Europe who worry about tourism’s impact on housing availability and overcrowding on beaches. Meanwhile, cruise ships faced questions about their environmental footprints and impact on the ports in which they dock.

Banning tourism isn’t the answer. Instead, we’re expecting to see a new form of tourism come to the fore in 2025 that offers a way to reduce the impact of mass tourism without losing the value of tourism altogether.

For instance, the most popular destinations are more likely to suffer from overcrowding during peak season and have an outsize impact on the locals. However, every country has a wealth of locations to explore that are off the beaten path. Not only does this reduce over-tourism, but it helps to spread the economic benefits to more hotel owners and travel companies.

Here, travel bloggers play a vital role. These dedicated travel lovers put the time in to find alternative locations, review the places that aren’t already on Trip Advisor, and offer endless tips and ideas that help travelers worldwide explore far beyond the most obvious sites and attractions.

The future of tourism depends on championing the most positive aspects of the industry while reducing the negative impact and travel bloggers are helping to make this happen.

Sim Local, a global leader in eSIM technology, recently put together its list of this year’s top 50 travel bloggers to follow. Whether it’s a niche location, advice in other languages or sparking that wanderlust, here are their top travel bloggers to inspire new experiences in 2025.

Recommended Top 50 Travel Bloggers for 2025

1. The Journey Era: Jackson Groves

Jackson Groves, an adventure traveller and photographer from Australia, has explored over 100 islands in the Philippines. His blog showcases off-the-beaten-path destinations and provides detailed hiking guides. Jackson’s photography emphasizes natural landscapes and cultural experiences.

2 Love and London: Jessica Dante

Jessica Dante, originally from New York, moved to London in 2013 and started her blog to help visitors experience the city like locals. She offers personalized advice through videos, guides, and courses. Her content focuses on unique London experiences beyond typical tourist attractions.

3. Be My Travel Muse: Kristin Addis

Kristin Addis, a former investment banker, left her career to travel solo and inspire other women to do the same. Her blog offers detailed travel guides, personal stories, and tips for solo female travellers. Kristin has travelled to over 60 countries, emphasizing authentic and adventurous experiences.

4. Mi Viaje por El Mundo: Alejandro Nuñez

Alejandro Núñez is the creator of the blog Mi Viaje por el Mundo. He began his journey in 2014 when, at the age of 26, he decided to quit his job, sell his belongings and embark on a trip with no fixed return. What began as a space to share his experience with family and friends has transformed into a site where he collects thoughts, memories and advice about his travels. His goal is to inspire others to discover that traveling is possible, regardless of economic circumstances, proving that dedication can turn dreams into reality.

5. OM Viajes & Relatos: Olga Moreno and Juan Carlos

Olga Moreno and Juan Carlos Merino are the founders of OM Viajes & Relatos, a blog that emerged in 2016 from their passion for travel and writing. Over time, this personal project evolved to become a reference in the blogosphere, especially for travel in Spain and Latin America. Olga is in charge of writing stories and practical guides, while Juan Carlos takes care of the photographs and marketing strategy. Their community, which includes more than 5,000 subscribers, and the recognition as the Winning Account for Content Creators in 2024 reflect the impact of their work.

6. La Cosmopolilla: Patricia Rojas

Patricia Rojas, una trotamundos originaria de Motril, Granada, encontró en los viajes su mayor pasión desde la infancia. Inspirada por sus primeros viajes familiares y un atlas que recibió a los diez años, Patricia comenzó su blog La Cosmopolilla como un espacio para compartir relatos, crónicas y guías de viaje. En 2016 decidió dedicarse de lleno al proyecto, dejando su trabajo en una agencia para convertir esta bitácora en su principal ocupación. Aunque el camino ha sido exigente, Patricia continúa plasmando su amor por el mundo y su esfuerzo en cada publicación.

7. Un Viaje Creativo: Dani Keral

Daniel Castro, creator of Un Viaje Creativo, left behind a decade of work in hospitals to dedicate himself to travel, writing and photography. This project combines his passion for exploring the world and his ability to tell stories, which has allowed him to collaborate with media outlets such as Condé Nast Traveller and Yorokobu. The blog, winner of the 2017 International Tourism Communication Award and finalist in the 2020 IATI Awards, has become a benchmark for travel stories with a unique and creative approach.

8. Hey Ciara: Ciara Johnson

Ciara Johnson, a Houston native, quit her corporate job to travel full-time and document her experiences. Her blog focuses on solo travel, personal growth, and cultural exploration. Ciara aims to inspire others to step out of their comfort zones and explore the world.

9. Travels of Adam: Adam Groffman

Adam Groffman, a graphic designer turned travel writer, provides LGBTQ-friendly travel guides and cultural insights. His blog covers destinations worldwide, with a focus on alternative and indie culture. Adam’s work has been featured in various international publications.

10. Legal Nomads: Jodi Ettenberg

Jodi Ettenberg, a former lawyer from Canada, started her blog to share her love for food and travel. She focuses on storytelling through food, exploring the connections between cuisine and culture. Jodi also offers resources for those with dietary restrictions, particularly gluten-free travellers.

See the full list here.