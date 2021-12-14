CloudBlue PSA Achieves AWS Foundational Technical Review Certification

An important aspect of progressing within the ecosystem of cloud products and services is to ensure that software is constantly certified by major cloud providers.

Companies looking to demonstrate a vote of confidence to their potential customers will often certify themselves with the world’s top cloud providers and cybersecurity companies, ticking all the important boxes to ensure they meet their rigorous standards.

On Tuesday, CloudBlue PSA, a comprehensive professional services automation (PSA) solution which is owned by CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, announced that the PSA solution had been certified by Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR).

The certification is important because it proves that CloudBlue PSA meets AWS’ high security, reliability, and operational excellence standards, providing potential customers who work with AWS peace of mind, according to the announcement.

In a statement to the media, Raj Marar, Vice President of Cloud Channel Platform at CloudBlue, said that the “FTR certification from AWS demonstrates our commitment to providing an efficient, reliable and safe solution that exceeds industry standards, and furthers our mission to be the go-to solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) looking to modernize their business and increase profitability.”

CloudBlue PSA is a top-to-bottom cloud professional services automation (PSA) software. Originally developed as Harmony PSA, and later acquired by CloudBlue — an Ingram Micro company — the solution helps MSPs, VARs, ISVs and Professional Services Organizations to better centralize and manage their data, monitor their contract profitability in real time, and streamline time consuming business processes such as billing and reconciliation and ticketing.

CloudBlue PSA helps MSPs to expand globally by automating business processes that, when conducted manually, hinder the MSP’s ability to scale, and can even threaten profits, due to mistakes that can lead to revenue leakage and worse.

The solution’s intention is to help MSPs save time, reduce costs, improve accuracy, and increase profitability by automating essential business processes including quoting, billing and reconciliation, contracts, service ordering and provisioning, ticketing and service desk, timesheets, and project profitability—all in a single pane of glass.

By taking the added step of becoming certified by AWS’s FTR, CloudBlue PSA moves to ensure that there are no technical risks in their solution.

AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) helps identify and mitigate technical risks in solutions built by AWS ISV Partners. According to Amazon, the FTR focused on a set of AWS Well-Architected best practices, outline the criteria that must be met for each requirement. This helps raise the bar for customer success and standardize the process for all Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) who develop with AWS.

“CloudBlue PSA is well-known for providing a comprehensive and secure professional services automation solution for our managed services customers, consistently delivering on reliability metrics while exceeding in customer experience,” said Marar. Going forward, this AWS certification ensures that the PSA software from CloudBlue is withheld to the highest standards of excellence from AWS.

Disclaimer: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company