Augmentation or full takeover? Exploring AI’s growing presence in the workplace (Podcast Episode)

If you have noticed the growing presence of AI in the workforce and ever wondered how it might impact you, this is the episode for you. Because in today’s episode we will explore what‌ ‌jobs‌ ‌will‌ ‌last‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌face‌ ‌of‌ ‌AI‌ ‌and‌ ‌automation.

To do this we are joined by Dale Smith, Founder & EVP at Orchestral.ai, a company that provides data center operators with an event-driven, cross-domain orchestration solution that takes automation to a whole new level of effectiveness in taming the chaos & complexity of IT and business support infrastructure.

In this episode, we discuss the future of self-driving trucks and how AI can be augmented with human drivers. For example, if a driver becomes drowsy the AI can detect this and give the driver a shock with a loud noise, vibration or even a subtle electric shock.

Smith also gives us a brief history of how far AI has come in the workforce and shares one of his earlier experiences while living in Copenhagen, using the city’s self-driving metro trains.

While discussing this, he also shares how AI has already made a huge impact on the customer service industry.

Additionally, Smith goes into why creativity and innovation are essential elements of the jobs that will last the longest in the hands of humans. And why nurses may be one of the final jobs to survive the AI take over.

Smith also shares why he believes that artists will remain in work, despite the fact that AI can now produce music and art.

We also discuss the psychological implications of what it means for humans if they lose their jobs as a result of AI.

And Smith raises the very important point of who will be employed to consume the output of industries if AI is running everything and humans are displaced from the workforce.

Finally, we explore Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a potential solution to the economic impact and displacement of humans thanks to AI taking over the workforce.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company