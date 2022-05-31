Connect: Environmental Sustainability, joining the media and startups to empower sustainable innovation 

About 78% of the nation’s energy still comes from fossil fuels, with only about 12.5% from renewable sources. This while the world’s population is growing at an accelerated pace, and resources are concurrently becoming more degenerated—showcasing the immediacy of the need for sustainable solutions.

With 93% of the world’s 250 largest companies reporting on sustainability, there is a huge opportunity in the economy for young businesses to bring their ideas to the green innovation table.

For businesses big and small, there are also huge financial incentives to become more environmentally friendly. The Future of Nature and Business report found that with 15 sustainable systemic transitions, $10 trillion worth of business opportunities will create 395 million jobs by 2030.

Connect: Environmental Sustainability is a pitch competition designed to bring together leading members of the media with startups innovating in the sustainability space.

This Tue, May 31, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM EDT eight startups will pitch their ventures to a panel of media judges, with the insights exchanged helping to generate the sustainable answers the world needs. Let’s take a look at what we can expect to see from this event.

Positive Progression For The Planet

The current sustainable development goals (SDGs) outline that global carbon emissions need to fall a staggering 45% by 2030 from 2010 levels and continue at a steep decline to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

This demonstrates the dire need for conversational forums to be opened up about moving toward a more sustainable society at large can be possible.

“Connect” competitions are events hosted by PR company Publicize and are open to all members of the startup community. The premise of these events is to create stimulating conversation from experts across industries, generating the spark of collaboration that can lead to the ideation of tangible and attainable solutions in the different realms of business to which the events are themed.

This event is aimed at sustainable innovation startups, from companies that have created solutions for complete, self-sustainable, and autochthonous ecosystems to those that help empower businesses to harness their social impact data.

With attendance being free, all people interested in green innovations or environmental practices should tune in to hear about some trailblazing ideas in the sector.

Closing Thoughts

This event will be an opportunity for up-and-coming companies to share some of their real-world solutions to propel sustainability to the media panel. There will be a live Q&A session with the media judges afterward where founders and members of the audience can also ask questions to gain even deeper insights.

There is a slew of noteworthy media judges that will be a part of the panel that will give valuable feedback on the contending companies’ pitches before the panel selects a winner. The panel of media judges includes:

Although one-third of Europe’s largest companies have pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, currently, only 9% of companies are on track to meet this goal—which means innovating towards green solutions is more imperative now than ever.



This event will generate discussion on how achievable benchmarks toward a more ecological future can be gained. For those that have questions, please reach out to info@publicize.co. If you already know you want to listen in, you can follow the Zoom meeting link.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.