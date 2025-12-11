Horasis India Meeting to Spotlight India’s Global Ascent At Singapore Summit This Month

Amid several years of shifting global dynamics, it’s become increasingly clear that we are entering into a new era defined by economic alignment or uncertainty.

Across continents, industries and governments are being reshaped by an acceleration of AI and emerging tech, fractured supply chains, and rising geopolitical tensions,.In the current landscape, changes unfolding in one region can have an instant impact across borders.

Amid the turbulence, India is one country that is setting the example for sustainable growth, for itself and its neighbors.

Off the back of a combined $52.5 billion investment from Amazon and Microsoft over the next 5 years, the country has seen its manufacturing base surge, and expanding consumer industry propelling India to be a global shaper and strategic business partner.

It is against this backdrop that the Horasis India Meeting, taking place 15-16 December 2026 in Singapore, is especially timely.

Hosted in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Global Schools Group (GSG), the meeting will convene leaders who are shaping the next chapter of the country’s international engagement.

A Strategic Dialogue in the right location

Singapore’s selection as the host city underscores the significance of the moment.



Just days ago, Jamie Dimon, President of JP Morgan, praised the nation, stating “it’s staggering” how Singapore is always so ahead, touting it as a key growth market for the world’s leading investment bank.

As a trusted hub for Indian enterprise and gateway to the ASEAN region, Singapore occupies a unique position for trade, finance and technology. Its longstanding ties with India in terms of innovation, infrastructure, and investment, making it the ideal setting for the conference.

Driving impact through shared purpose

Horasis India Meeting has earned its reputation as the foremost annual gathering for Indian business leaders and their global counterparts, and this year’s edition will be no exception. CEOs from 250 leading Indian and international companies, alongside government ministers, policymakers, and renowned thinkers, will convene to explore new frontiers of collaboration and innovation.

Horasis Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter

Over the two-day event, delegates will discuss how India’s rise can strengthen and diversify its global value chains, drive cross-sector innovation, new regional partnerships, and the answer to sustainable growth. Featuring at the event are heads of state, tech founders and world leaders, recognized for shaping industry, policy, and global development across the globe.

The group includes Fahim Hashimy, Chairman of Hashimi Group and former Minister of Communications & IT (Afghanistan), Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina (Thailand) Mike Bhaskaran, Group COO of DP World (UAE), Murali Krishna Gannamani, CEO and Managing Director of Fluentgrid (India), and Suruchii Suresh Gupta, Founder and CEO of GIANT Protocol (USA).

India at the Center of a New Global Movement

As the world grapples with a fragmented geopolitical and economic landscape, the 2025 Horasis India Meeting is more than a simple acknowledgement of India as a success story.

The aim is to help shape how this success can act as a bridge between regions, particularly with Singapore and the wider ASEAN region.

These conversations in Singapore will not only look at India’s trajectory, but will contribute to defining its next chapter for global progress.

The Horasis India Meeting has previously been held in Liverpool, UK (2016); Cascais, Portugal (2017); Bình Dương, Vietnam (2022); Gaziantep, Türkiye (2023); Vitória, Brazil (2024); and São Paulo (2025).

In addition to the Horasis India Meeting, Horasis also convenes the Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis China Meeting, Horasis Asia Meeting, and the annual gatherings of the Horasis Visionary Circle.

