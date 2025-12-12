Competing in the post-gatekeeper era: How the DMA is rewiring platforms, security, and market access

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) has joined the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as one of the most controversial regulations in tech. The act, which entered into effect in May 2023, introduces new compliance requirements on “gatekeepers,” defined as large digital platforms providing core platform services, including search engines, app stores, and messenger services.

So far, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft have all been classified as gatekeepers, meaning they now have to apply third parties to inter-operate with their services, among other requirements. Non-compliance can result in serious penalties, with the European Commission fining Apple and Meta €500 million and €200 million, respectively, in April 2025 for infringements.

For better or worse, the DMA highlights that big tech providers like Meta and Apple are going to need to change how they build and operate their platforms, giving third party providers greater integration and interoperability with leading proprietary solutions like the App Store, than ever before.

Does the DMA give consumers more choice?

The issue of whether the DMA gives consumers more choice is heavily debated. From one perspective, the act is an anti-monopoly effort, which aims to prevent digital platforms from excluding third party solution providers with less reach.

From another, it can be considered an example of regulatory overreach, forcing companies to make changes to products in a way that can slow development and negatively impact the user experience.

For John Snoek, COO of app marketplace provider Onside.io, however, the DMA is a net positive for the consumer:

“The DMA clearly does create more real choice: large platforms like Apple, Google and Meta must allow steering, alternative app stores, choice screens for browsers or search, interoperability, etc., that should lower switching costs and make it easier for alternatives to reach users,” Snoek, told The Sociable.

In the past, Apple has pointed to the potential negative impacts of the regulation on end users, with a blog post released in September 2025 stating that the DMA “is forcing us to make some concerning changes to how we design and deliver Apple products to our users in Europe.” Specifically, the tech giant blamed the act for delaying the rollout of features including Live Translation, iPhone Mirroring, Visited Places, and Preferred Routes.

Outside of its impact on consumers, the DMA will be extremely disruptive to big tech’s practices. Snoek, for instance, anticipates that tech companies like Apple and Meta will have to adapt their revenue and service models due to the pressure of more competition. This will likely come from focusing on other parts of their platforms and ecosystems, which don’t fall under the scope of the DMA.

The security concerns of interoperability

One of the other core criticisms that Apple put forward in September was that the DMA would expose end users to greater risks, particularly when downloading apps and making digital payments. The post noted that the act required Apple to allow sideloading, third party app marketplaces, and alternative payment systems- even if they don’t match the privacy and security standards of the App Store.

The tech giant further suggested that users were exposed to scams, including fake banking apps, malware disguised as games, and payment systems that overcharge.

We reached out to Apple for comment on the DMA but did not receive a response.

But, just how legitimate are these concerns exactly? After all, we can’t ignore the fact that Apple is a public company that’s naturally seeking to maintain its competitive advantage.

“It’s mainly rhetorical, of course, when an ecosystem opens up for new players and less tech savvy users there is a risk. However, the DMA does not ban security measures. Gatekeepers like Apple can still impose proportionate security checks; and from our own experience they do,” Snoek continued. “They just can’t use “security” as a blanket excuse to block rivals or steering.”

“Furthermore, the risk level depends on the solution. For example Alternative Stores themselves are apps that are vetted by Apple, the apps on the Alternative App Store go through a notarization process of Apple- [including] privacy, security checks. Sideloading, for example, poses more inherent risks to less tech savvy users,” the COO said.

At this stage, it’s clear the DMA isn’t a paper tiger. With big fines looming over those that don’t comply, Snoek believes that we will see more negotiated compliance as the market builds towards a more level playing field where alternative app stores have greater opportunities to differentiate based on service, pricing and content.