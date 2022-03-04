Horasis USA Meeting to host special message from Ukraine

For the second time in its history, the annual Horasis USA Meeting will be hosted virtually to convene hundreds of the region’s most respected government and business leaders. The summit takes place today on March 4th, and discussions will focus on America’s role in a post-COVID world.

The Horasis USA Meeting first began in 2021 and has quickly become one of the most important forums to encourage dialogue between leaders to make way for positive investments and growth. The Switzerland-based think tank hosts multiple summits every year throughout the world with the aim to find sustainable business solutions.

The organization has also announced a special session on Ukraine.

For the first time in 77 years, a nation in Europe has been invaded. The world has condemned the action of Russia’s President Putin. Ukraine calls upon the world to support its peoples in whatever way you can: democracy and decency demands this.

Speakers in the session will include:

Olena Khomenko, Members of Parliament, Member of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Ukraine

Oleksandr Merezhko, Member of Parliament, Chair, Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter Parliamentary Cooperation, Ukraine

Mariia Mezentseva, Member of Parliament, Deputy Chair, Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the European Union, Ukraine

Dmytro Natalukha, Member of Parliament, Chair, Committee on Economic Affairs, Ukraine

Yehor Cherniev, Members of Parliament, Deputy Chair, Committee on Digital Transformation, Ukraine

Vadym Halaichuk, Members of Parliament, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the European Union, Ukraine

Mykyta Poturaev, Members of Parliament, Chair, The Committee on humanitarian aid and informational policy, Ukraine

Yevheniia Kravchuk, Members of Parliament, Deputy Chair, Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, Ukraine

Lesia Vasylenko, MP, Chair of the Sub-Committee of Climate Change of the Committee of Environmental Policy, Ukraine

Tetiana Popova, Journalist, Member of Freedom of Speech Council, Ukraine

Sergiy Tsivkach, Chief Executive Officer, Ukraineinvest, Ukraine

Suvorov Vladislav Vladimirovich, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Ukraine

The session will be Chaired by Henry Shterenberg, Ambassador of Horasis to Ukraine, Ukraine

Horasis USA Meeting 2022 will be held on March 4th. Those interested in registering to watch the event can do so by visiting here.