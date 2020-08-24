HomeTechnologyHow smart mattresses analyze your sleep to improve your slumber
Technology

How smart mattresses analyze your sleep to improve your slumber

BBB smart mattress
Sleep is incredibly important for all of us considering we spend roughly one-third of our lives sleeping, and in today’s episode, we will be looking at sleep science and technology.

If you are a true fan of Brains Byte Back, you will know that we have covered sleep and technology before in our previous episode “Sleeping with technology,” where we looked at how modern tech hinders our sleep.

However, today’s episode will be different as we will look at how technology can help our sleep, specifically through the use of smart mattresses.

Joining me to discuss this is Matteo Franceschetti, the co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep — a tech company based in New York City that specializes in developing and manufacturing smart mattresses.

In this episode, you will learn how smart mattresses can produce an optimal environment for sleep, what the data tells us, and how this type of technology could replace trips to the doctor.

In addition to this, you will also learn what your body needs to fall asleep, why your circadian rhythms are so important, and how temperature can help you fall asleep faster. 

Sleeping with technology on the Brains Byte Back podcast

