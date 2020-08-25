Startups from all over the world are invited to pitch their businesses to investors at Startup Bootcamp 2020, an offline event that brings Silicon Valley to Spain.

Put on by InnMind and Silicon Valley’s Draper University, Startup Bootcamp 2020 will take place in the Catalan capital of Barcelona, Spain from October 17-21, with the support of the i2cat Foundation and the Government of Catalonia.

Applications for global startups are open now until September, and up to 100 startups will be chosen for the intense, five-day acceleration program that democratizes the way startups pitch to VC investors.

Combining European expertise via InnMind’s network of over 10,000 startups and 2,000 investors with Draper University’s connections in Silicon Valley, Startup Bootcamp 2020 will condense what normally takes three months of hard work into just five days.

As Europe’s premiere networking platform for startups and investors, InnMind will be providing unique opportunities for all the on-boarded residents of the program to participate in pre-event activities online, in addition to offline networking, mentoring sessions, workshops, demo days, and startup acceleration.

Despite all the instability, INNMIND is proud to announce that we raised more than $23M in the first half of 2020 alone!💸💻 🎓InnMind Community: https://t.co/RfFS6st0Fh ✒️InnMind Blog: https://t.co/4YIXmthBRn ▶️InnMind Youtube channel: https://t.co/hYo85dhmg3 pic.twitter.com/fhf9jGozW5 — innmindcom (@InnMindcom) August 18, 2020

Startups participating in the event can expect:

Access to Angel and Venture Capital

World-class Mentorship

Startup Growth Hacking and Marketing Support

How to Raise to Funding

Starting-up Best Practices

Invaluable Networking

In the lead-up to the event, InnMind has been giving support to startups on how to pitch to VCs, with Shark Tank pitching sessions aimed at getting founders prepared for what to expect from investors going into Startupboot Camp 2020.

You can check out the latest Shark Tank session below to get a feel for what it’s like:

Startup Bootcamp 2020 will feature notable speakers from prominent VCs and mentors.

Investors speaking and giving feedback at the event include:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Business mentors include:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Global startups, entrepreneurs, and executives looking to gain traction, connect with VCs, and explore new markets are encouraged to apply as the program offers unmatched mentorship, access to capital, and offline networking.