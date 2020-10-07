Leaders from Travelocity, Forrester, Microsoft discuss future of SaaS economy at CloudBlue Innovators Virtual Forum

Beginning on October 12, CloudBlue will hold its three-day Innovators Virtual Forum for independent software vendors (ISV) and service providers wanting to boost their business with fresh ideas and worthwhile strategies.

The 15th annual edition of CloudBlue’s signature event will be an all-digital affair that brings together industry leaders to examine the most exciting trends and opportunities in cloud computing. As the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a number of challenges to the business world, event sessions will touch on solutions within timely topics like remote work, digitization and cybersecurity, among others.

Attendees will get key insights on subscription management, channel management and catalog management. They’ll also hear first-hand stories from global software providers who are expanding their portfolios, as well as from CloudBlue representatives on how the company’s technologies are allowing vendors to successfully engage with more markets and increase sales.

The Innovators Virtual Forum, which is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees, will provide key networking opportunities for those in the ISV industry. Additionally, session attendees will learn about the latest tools and trends in vendor management, e-commerce, subscriptions and usage billing.

“Innovation is driven by discovering solutions in the face of great challenges, and this year’s Innovators Virtual Forum is an ideal way to reimagine and reshape the concept of an industry event,” said CloudBlue Vice President Tarik Faouzi. “As the leading cloud digital technology and services company, CloudBlue is excited to once again bring together business leaders and technology innovators to identify the transformative technologies that will help businesses win in the as-a-service economy.”

Faouzi will serve as a keynote speaker at the event, alongside:

Nimesh Davé, President of CloudBlue

Terry Jones, Founder of Travelocity.com and Chairman of Kayak.com

Jay McBain, Principal Analyst of Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems at Forrester

Rony Lerner, Vice President of Engineering at CloudBlue and Ingram Micro Cloud

Mark Rice, General Manager of Microsoft Services Partners

Lincoln Lincoln, Head of Global Sales at CloudBlue

As SaaS and cloud computing sales continually evolve, traditional sales methods are increasingly being cast by the wayside. More and more B2B software vendors rely on channel partners and marketplaces – similar to those in the B2C space – to please customers and make sales. Because of the changing nature of the industry, sales and marketing professionals must evolve their tactics, and even their mindsets, to stay ahead of the curve. The CloudBlue Innovators Virtual Forum aims to be a teaching event to help them.

Those interested in virtually attending the free event from October 12-14 can register here.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.