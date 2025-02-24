Mobile World Congress 2025: What to Expect as Barcelona Prepares for the Tech World’s Biggest Event

Barcelona is gearing up to host the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, the world’s largest and most influential mobile technology event, between March 3 and March 6. The Fira Gran Via in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat will once more be transformed into a global forum for innovation, hosting over 101,000 attendees and estimating a regional economic impact of €550 million.

This year’s themed “Converge. Connect. Create.”, will explore the power of connectivity to unlock potential for people, industries, and society to thrive. MWC 2025 will host 2,700 exhibitors, 1,200 speakers, and a packed programme of product launches, demos, and exciting discussions.

AI Takes Center Stage

Artificial intelligence will be at the forefront, with Google, Samsung, and Honor among the companies showing how AI is transforming smartphones, wearables, and beyond. Google’s Gemini AI is expected to be front and center, powering features across a wide range of devices, from flagship phones to mid-range models.

One of the most hyped AI demos is from Nokia and Vodafone, who are going to be showcasing 3D spatial sound technology using the IVAS (Immersive Voice and Audio Services) codec. Developed in collaboration with RingCentral, this can revolutionize voice communications by giving an immersive audio experience.

Another highlight will be a demonstration of remote driving technology, where a car in Finland will be remotely driven with the assistance of advanced AI and 5G connectivity. This futuristic use case demonstrates the potential of AI and high-speed networks to transform industries like transportation.

First-Time Exhibitors and Industry Leaders

MWC 2025 will also welcome a number of companies that are exhibiting for the first time, such as Databricks, KYOCERA, Siemens, Tata, China Unicom, KDDI Spherience, Liberty Global, SquareTrade, Tele2, and TransUnion.

They will be joined by thousands of returning exhibitors, such as AWS, Meta, Nokia, Qualcomm, Accenture, China Mobile, Huawei, Ericsson, HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Orange, SK Telecom, Vodafone, and ZTE, to make this year’s event one of the most diverse and dynamic to date.

Smartphone and Wearable Launches

Though MWC is no longer all about smartphones, they still take center stage. Here’s what to look out for:

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: With the success of its previous model, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumored to launch with an emphasis on camera tech and AI integration.

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro: Nothing’s new releases, which will probably be fueled by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, launching on March 4.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Samsung will launch its latest flagship series, including the rumored Galaxy S25 Edge, this year.

Honor Magic7 Pro and Huawei Mate XT: Honor and Huawei will step up to the stage and showcase their latest innovations, including the three-screened, double-folded Huawei Mate XT.

In wearables, Samsung will roll out the Galaxy Ring 2, and Xiaomi will showcase Watch 3 and Watch S4. Oppo may also announce its Air Glass 4, the latest variant of its AR smart glasses.

Foldable PCs and AI PCs

Lenovo will also be in the spotlight with its ThinkBook Flip AI PC, which is a foldable laptop with a flexible OLED display. Compared to normal laptops, the ThinkBook Flip has the ability to unfold vertically, giving users a larger working area. This structure says a lot about the direction of foldable and flexible devices for the technology industry.

Some More Cool Tech Worth Watching Out For

Flying Taxi-Drones:South Korea’s SK Telecom showcased a prototype air taxi named UAM – Urban Air Mobility last year, more brands are set to unveil drones and flying taxis, and other revolutionary aerial vehicles.

Robot Dogs: Xiaomi’s robot dogs are rumored to return with upgraded features, alongside their new Robot Vacuum M40, showcasing advancements in robotics and smart home tech.



AI Glasses: TECNO will be unveiling their new AI glasses series that combines advanced imaging, sleek design, and seamless AI integration, promising smarter, more intuitive interactions across devices.

Commitment to Barcelona

The GSMA has solidified its commitment to Barcelona, securing the city as the home of the event through 2030. John Hoffman, GSMA CEO, also expressed interest in the proposed expansion of the Fira Gran Via facility, such as adding Hall Zero by 2027.

This year, the GSMA Pavilion will showcase a groundbreaking collaboration with VEON, Beeline Kazakhstan, and the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre, one of Europe’s seven AI factories. The collaboration confirms Barcelona’s growing status as a research and AI innovation hub.

As MWC 2025 approaches, anticipation is building for what promises to be an incredible event. Whether you’re attending in person or following it online, MWC 2025 is set to deliver groundbreaking announcements and a glimpse into the next frontier of connectivity.

Talent Arena: The Rise of a New Digital Talent Event

MWC this year will feature the Talent Arena, the latest initiative from Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCapital).

Located on the Fira Montjuïc, the event will host the international developer community, with A-list speakers like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. This parallel event aims to position Barcelona as a leading destination for creating and attracting digital talent while fostering networking, and professional growth.