Neurofeedback: a software upgrade for the brain (podcast)

In 2014, Marcia Moran, a business co-founder, blogger, and columnist suffered a stroke which left her with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

For years following the incident, Moran worked with numerous speech therapists and specialists looking for an answer to helper regain her speech and her life back.

After a chance encounter with a former doctor of Moran’s, she was recommended Neurofeedback, a treatment that would change her life.

In its simplest form, Neurofeedback is a type of biofeedback that uses real-time displays of brain activity with the aim of teaching self-regulation of brain function.

In this episode, we will explore how Neurofeedback works, what it can treat, and how it has changed the life of Moran.

To discuss this I am joined by Moran, who now works as a writer, public speaker and author of “Stroke Forward,” a book designed to help those who have suffered strokes, and the people around them, navigate the path ahead of them to a better life.

Alongside Moran, we are also joined by Dr. James Giordano, a Professor of Neurology and Biochemistry at Georgetown University, who has over 290 publications in neuroscience and neuroethics, seven books, and 15 government whitepapers on neurotechnology, ethics, and biosecurity.

Dr. Giordano will be joining us to discuss how this technology works and who it can help.