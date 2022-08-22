Volunteers of America Hosts Its First Community Health Showcase of Innovation

Volunteers of America (VOA), one of the country’s largest and most experienced health and housing not-for-profit organizations, is hosting a first-of-its-kind community health entrepreneurship program.

The “Futures Fund Community Health Incubator” will bring together innovative founder teams to identify opportunities for collaboration and investment this Tuesday, August 23rd from 1:30-3:00 PM EST.

For the program, three enterprise-ready startups will be provided grants and potential venture capital investments to help fuel their transforming projects to the full-scale stage. Let’s take a closer look at the young companies participating in the incubator and what community-driven solutions they will bring to the health, tech, and business space.

Scaling With Purpose

Serving 1.5 million individuals each year in over 400 communities, the VOA organization has been a community pillar that works towards bettering the lives of underrepresented populations. Their health incubator is sponsored by the Humana Foundation and aims to support innovative solutions that address health factors within society.

Paul Orlando, Director, The Futures Fund Community Health Incubator

Bringing together startups that provide solutions for healthcare access, adverse childhood experiences, and unclaimed tax benefits training and coaching for low-income moms—the program looks to provide answers for some of society’s largest healthcare disparities. There will also be VOA affiliates spearheading initiatives on healthy food, hydroponic farming, and medical respite to help collaborate toward better, more collective solutions.

A mix of teams of VOA INTRApreneurs and startup founders of early-stage businesses will be given the opportunity to test, pilot, and scale their concepts collectively with VOA. Each team will discuss the community health solutions their businesses are solving and how individuals in the community may be able to get involved.

Helping To Tackle Diverse Issues

Distinctive solutions for basic community health are needed across societies, in some more than others. This inaugural cohort will accelerate social enterprises that improve the quality, equity, and access to healthcare for at-risk populations.

Tuning into the showcase, people will hear stories directly from the founders, and any opportunities for collaborations and investments. Humana thought leaders Abbie Gilbert and Chris Thompson will also share firsthand how Humana is leveraging innovation and entrepreneurship to address health inequities across America.

Moderated by Stephen Samuels, VOA’s Vice-President of Innovation & Impact Investing, this showcase will be one to watch for those who want to watch the businesses that are creating the building blocks toward more inclusive community healthcare in 2022. Click through the link here to reserve a spot.