Dystopian mind-reading, brain control tech is not imminent: Stanford Emerging Technology Review

Fantastical headlines are fueling beliefs that dystopian mind-reading and brain control tech are imminent and just around the corner, according to this year’s Stanford Emerging Technology Review.
Meanwhile, Stanford’s own researchers have been demonstrating how they have already been able to read, write, and control the brains of mice, which is a vastly different undertaking from those of people.
As for us humans, “the necessary theoretical understanding of how neurocircuits work is still limited to only a few areas of the brain,” according to the Stanford Emerging Technology Review (SETR) 2026.
This year’s Stanford Emerging Technology Review highlights 10 technologies that are reshaping our world:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Biotechnology and Synthetic Biology
- Cryptography and Computer Security
- Energy Technologies
- Materials Science
- Neuroscience
- Quantum Technologies
- Robotics
- Semiconductors
- Space
If we focus-in on neuroscience, the review states that the public’s fascination with mind-reading and brain-controlling tech as something that could happen anytime soon is overhyped.
“In reality,” the authors write, “work to comprehend the brain’s staggering complexity remains in its early stages. Most advances involve incremental progress, expanding our theoretical foundations rather than producing revolutionary leaps to futuristic applications.”
Imminent or not, dystopian or otherwise, brain-hacking technologies are being researched and developed at this very moment.
Here are some headlines from various Stanford-related publications:
- “Mind-reading in real life: Study shows it can be done (but they’ll have to catch you first)” — Stanford Medicine, 2013
- “Mind ‘Reading’: Brain-controlled prostheses get a boost” — Stanford Magazine, 2015
- “Method of recording brain activity could lead to ‘mind-reading’ devices, scientists say” — Stanford Bio-X, 2013
- “Scientists develop interface that ‘reads’ thoughts from speech-impaired patients” — Stanford Report, 2025
Now, starting with the ability to control the brains of mice, Stanford researchers are looking into how they could one day “meld minds and machines” in order to understand, cure, and ultimately augment the human brain.
At the India AI Impact Summit in February, Stanford University researcher Surya Ganguli highlighted experiments that used “AI and lasers to write to the mind of a mouse” and control its brain.
Ganguli showed how scientists were able to read, write, and control the brain, even going so far as to make it hallucinate.
The next step in melding minds and machines is healing and augmenting the human brain.
Humans and mice are obviously different, and the SETR 2026 is accurate in its assesment that comprehending the human brain is still in its early stages.
But progress is being made in the ability to read the human brain thanks to brain-computer interfaces (BCIs).
BCIs like that of Neuralink can be invasive in that they require surgery, but there are other BCIs that are non-invasive wearables like rings, bracelets, and ear buds.
Speaking at the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Duke University’s Nita Farahany explained that the technology to decode brainwaves already existed and that they could already pick up images in your mind, including the PIN code to your bank account.
Moving away from the dystopian and more towards the positive side, the Stanford Emerging Technlogy Review 2026 does highlight that advances in neuroscience “have led to some progress in several areas, including understanding and treating addiction and neurodegenerative diseases and designing brain–machine interfaces for restoring vision.”
What will the future of neurotech bring, medicine or poison?
Perhaps both.
Image Source: AI generated with ChatGPT