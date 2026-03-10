DARPA GO could be used for human performance enhancement & bioengineered super-soldiers, along with the ability for total mind control by reading, writing into the brain: perspective
DARPA’s Generative Optogenetics (GO) program is gathering advisers across three working groups who will address the biosecurity risks and regulatory hurdles for the commercialization of technologies that can program living cells using light.
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) GO program is an ambitious research project that looks to program biology using light as the medium for transferring information, with applications listed as ranging from human performance enhancement to improving medicine, agriculture, and biomanufacturing.
However, the ability to directly program living cells with genetic instructions carries with it an enormous potential for abuse, such as the creation of novel “threat agents.”
More on that shortly, but first a bit of background on how optogenetic stimulation could one day be weaponized for mind control, which DARPA does not mention.
At the India AI Impact Summit in February, Stanford University researcher Surya Ganguli highlighted experiments that used “AI and lasers to write to the mind of a mouse” and control its brain.
Ganguli showed how scientists were able to read, write, and control the brain, even going so far as to make it hallucinate.
The next step in melding minds and machines is healing and augmenting the human brain.
Based on Ganguli’s presentations, optogenetics, when combined with other technologies such as quantum neuromorphic computing and artificial intelligence, has great potential for curing diseases and augmenting humans beyond their natural capabilities.
However, if they were to ever fall into the hands of bad actors, these same technologies could also be used for total mind control.
To mitigate some of the risks that could arise from generative optogenetics research and more, DARPA is putting together three working groups — one that will address the biosecurity concerns, one that will develop regulatory policies, and another that will provide a clear path to commercialization.
“Together, these working groups will aim to ensure responsible development, regulation, and commercialization of GO technologies while also anticipating the transformative potential of these technologies in end-use applications,” the DARPA GO Working Group Opportunity reads.
The biosecurity working group (BSWG) “will research relevant biosecurity topics, monitor the potential threat landscape associated with GO technology, and engage subject matter experts throughout the GO program.”
“Informed by this research, the BSWG will conduct a series of tabletop exercises throughout the GO program to ascertain how possible applications of GO technology could aid national resilience and/or present new risks.”
Specifically, the BSWG team will be comprised of experts in biosecurity, biodefense, biothreats, and biosafety.
After identifying all the ways that programming biology with light could lead to misuse, accidental release, or the malicious exploitation of biological research, the BSWG will work with the regulatory policy working group (RPWG) that will provide safety considerations to government agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The RPWG “will focus on identifying existing national and international laws, regulations, and standards governing the research, development, and deployment of GO technologies, while identifying gaps and proposing forward-looking policy solutions.”
As such, “Collaboration between the RPWG and the BSWG will ensure that regulatory policies align with biosecurity measures, such as export controls, and address dual-use concerns in the development and deployment of GO technologies.”
The DARPA GO Working Group announcement also states that “transparent public dialogue” will be vital to cultivating trust in the the potential of GO-based systems.
After developing “a set of clear policy recommendations both to communicate existing pathways that could regulate some GO-based products and to develop new regulatory pathways where needed,” the PRWG will work with the Independent Commercialization Consulting Group (ICCG) on identifying regulatory barriers to market entry.
Similar in some ways to startup incubators and accelerators the ICCG “will provide performers with the tools, training materials, and critical feedback necessary to develop compelling pitches that attract future investors.”
This support will include “educational resources to develop pitch decks, IP strategies, and funding strategies,” so that participants will be able to effectively communicate with investors.
For this, “The ICCG working group members will provide feedback to GO performers on refinements to their strategy and pitch based on their expertise.”
From there, “The ICCG will structure the pitch events to enable performers to gain practice in front of the working group members, including many who are investors, and this series of pitch events will culminate in an Expo during the final program workshop.”
In the end, the three working groups will “aim to ensure responsible development, regulation, and commercialization of GO technologies while also anticipating the transformative potential of these technologies in end-use applications.”
If successful, the DARPA GO program will “unlock a foundational capability with ramifications for medicine, agriculture, and manufacturing, while diminishing reliance on brittle supply networks that become untenable for long distance operations, like extended human spaceflight.”
The capabilities coming out of DARPA GO could contribute to the development of new pharmaceuticals, novel construction materials, and different forms of feedstocks.
DARPA GO was first announced in December 2025 and in the original program description the word “human” was only mentioned three times: 1) human health, 2) extended human spaceflight, and 3) human protein-coding RNAs.
On the topic of bioengineering humans for extended space travel, a Pentagon-funded RAND report from November 2021 called “Technological Approaches to Human Performance Enhancement [HPE],” states that humans themselves could be genetically modified to better survive in space and on other planets.
Genetic editing, according to the RAND report, has the potential to:
- Make humans stronger, more intelligent, or more adapted to extreme environments
- Provide new capabilities, such as adding reptilian genes that provide the capability to see in infrared
Bringing it all back home, DARPA GO technologies “could unlock unprecedented capabilities in personalized improvements to warfighter health and performance, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and space exploration by providing open-ended programmability.”
The tech that can be used for human performance enhancement and bioengineered super-soldiers is the same that can be used to create drugs and viruses.
But let’s also not forget how it can also be used to read, write, and control the human brain — to make people hallucinate, to implant false memories, to take over their minds.
But hey, relax! DARPA’s got everything under control.
DARPA GO has three groups working on how to mitigate all the dystopian scenarios while simultaneously coming up with regulatory frameworks, so this tech can eventually become commercially available.
You see? Nothing to worry about. What could possibly go wrong?
Image Source: AI generated with ChatGPT