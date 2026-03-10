Beyond big tech: These 26 leaders are writing the next chapter of AI 

The early wave of AI disruption focused on the tech’s ability to work as a supportive tool. However, in 2026 it’s clear that AI is no longer a supporting act, but rather the star of the show.

From healthcare and finance to renewable energy and enterprise software, AI is increasingly the backbone of enterprises and our economy’s innovation.

Further, tech titans like OpenAI, Google and Nvidia are ramping up their AI investments even more this year to get ahead of this tech boom with increased data center capacity, powerful processing chips and more sophisticated LLMs.

While infrastructure is important, a new wave of entrepreneurial leaders is also redefining how AI is applied to real-world problems.

These founders and executives are the ones delivering AI on the ground, using the technology to build platforms that transform industries, streamline decision-making, and unlock new opportunities for businesses worldwide.

These leaders are shaping the next chapter of the AI economy with scalable, impactful solutions.

Here is The Sociable’s list of 26 AI leaders powering the next era of innovation in 2026.

Renewable energy is undergoing a data-driven transformation, and Daniel Domingues is helping to lead the revolution as the founder of Planno, an AI-powered prospecting platform designed specifically for solar developers.

With a background spanning solar infrastructure and renewable development across Europe and the Middle East, Domingues built Planno to solve one of the industry’s biggest inefficiencies: finding viable solar installations at scale. By turning months of manual research into actionable insights within hours, the company is accelerating the deployment of distributed solar energy worldwide. The platform leverages geospatial AI and market intelligence to identify and qualify commercial and industrial rooftop opportunities to dramatically reduce the time required to evaluate potential solar projects.

Enterprise software continues to evolve and AI is helping to solve business challenges that remain unaddressed. Julian Ahrends is the Chief Technology Officer at ADvendio where he is helping to advance the next generation of intelligent software for the advertising industry. His company also recently launched its new Revenue OS solution.

With more than 17 years of experience in the Salesforce ecosystem, Ahrends has focused on building scalable cloud-based platforms that help companies optimize workflows, improve revenue operations, and better manage complex advertising ecosystems. His work reflects a growing trend: AI-powered tools that enable organizations to operate with greater precision and efficiency.

Ali Diallo is an investor and serial entrepreneur with a commitment to impact-driven innovation that ensures technology like AI work to address societal and economic challenges.

Diallo built one of the first venture studios to operate in the Technology, Media & Telecom sectors before serving in the U.S. government as a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow. He is the Founder and CEO of Aurion Capital, an American investment holding company that aims to build a sustainable future for society through a diversified portfolio of mission-driven VC funds, companies, and high-impact initiatives.

Sudip Singh has been a prominent figure in digital engineering and enterprise technology for decades. As the newly appointed CEO of Ness Digital Engineering, he now guides enterprise partners through large-scale digital transformation initiatives powered by AI, data engineering, and advanced analytics.

Ness focuses on helping global enterprises modernize legacy systems while embedding AI into product development and customer experiences. Under Singh’s new leadership, the enterprise continues to champion AI and leading software development strategies.

Larry Adams is a tech, media, and marketing executive known for his leadership in digital strategy and innovation across entertainment and advertising. He is the founder and CEO of XStereotype, an AI company focused on reducing bias and improving representation in marketing and media.

Adams previously served as Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Strategy at AT&T and WarnerMedia, where he helped design and launch the streaming platform HBO Max. Earlier in his career, he was Head of Marketing at Vimeo, where he helped double the company’s revenue and transition it toward a subscription-based model. He is widely recognized in the industry and has been named to the Ad Age Tech Power List and Adweek’s AI Trailblazers for his work in marketing technology and inclusive media. Adams’ work focuses on using technology and AI to create more inclusive, representative media and advertising ecosystems.

Healthcare innovation often hinges on access to reliable information. Manuela Gutierrez is helping address that challenge through her work at 360 Health Data, a platform designed to connect Spanish-speaking clinicians across Latin America with up-to-date medical research and knowledge resources.

By leveraging AI-driven data organization and knowledge management tools, the platform aims to bridge gaps in medical information access. This empowers healthcare professionals in Latin America with the latest research and medical data to improve patient outcomes with optimized care.

In the modern enterprise, communication is just as important as data. Deepti Juturu, Co-Founder of Prezent AI, is transforming how enterprises today approach business communications.

Prezent AI’s platform uses machine learning and contextual intelligence to help professionals craft data-driven presentations more efficiently. By automating much of the design and narrative process, the company enables teams to focus on insights rather than formatting. Juturu earlier founded the company Prezentium, after receiving her MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

Customer acquisition is one of the most competitive areas of the digital economy. Ibrahim Hasanov, Founder and CEO of MyUser, is using AI to help companies automate lead generation and prospect outreach.

MyUser’s technology analyzes millions of potential leads then delivers highly personalized emails based on the prospects’ online profiles to help B2B companies drive sales and uncover new customers. Hasanov is also a Mentor at Founder Institute and is active in supporting the next generation of AI founders.

Communication technology is one industry being dramatically transformed by AI in 2026. Nate MacLeitch, CEO of QuickBlox, leads a platform that enables developers to embed messaging, voice, and video capabilities directly into applications.

With AI-driven enhancements for moderation, automation, and user interaction, QuickBlox is helping organizations build smarter, more responsive communication experiences across industries. MacLeitch is active as a Mentor at Yale University’s entrepreneurship program, in addition to other programs.

Software development itself is becoming increasingly AI-assisted. Ruban Phukan, founder of Avery.dev, is building tools that empower developers to accelerate coding workflows and automate repetitive tasks.

As engineering teams face growing pressure to deliver faster and more reliably, platforms like Avery.dev demonstrate how AI can augment—not replace—the creative process of building software.

Asparuh Koev is CEO and Founder of Transmetrics, a scaleup that provides AI-powered software for logistics and trucking companies such as DHL and Kuehne+Nage. He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience servicing the transport & logistics sector.

Previously, Asparuh successfully founded several companies including IntelliCo Solutions, which focused on the cargo transport industry. Among its customers, IntelliCo Solutions has Fortune 500 clients delivering IT projects within $1-20 million range.

Afrozy Ara is the Co-Founder & CEO of LuminaData, which builds AI Agents that transform finance workflows -automating data aggregation, reconciliation, & analysis.

Her company’s platform tackles finance’s most painful tasks, starting with reconciliations. It ingests your spreadsheets, documents, and systems, interprets formulas, and learns workflows, so business leaders can run even the most complex reconciliation with a single prompt. The company is backed by Techstars & Berkeley Skydeck.

A Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, Jeremy Liew is part of a firm that has aggressively funded generative AI infrastructure and applications.

Lightspeed has participated in major AI funding rounds, including investments in Anthropic and multiple AI-driven enterprise startups. The firm focuses on companies building AI platforms and developer tools.

With over 25 years of experience in biochemistry, AI, space biology, and entrepreneurship, Guillermo develops innovative solutions for human well-being on Earth and in space. He is the co-founder and COO of Deep Space Biology, focused on creating a multi-omics BioSpace AI platform for safe space exploration, and leads the AI strategy at Nisum as the Global AI Leader.

As a corporate strategy consultant, he has contributed to NASA’s AI vision for space biology and has received innovation awards. He holds a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence from Georgia Tech, earned with honors. In addition, as a university professor, he has taught courses on machine learning, big data, and genomic science.

For more than twenty years, Cesar has been applying leadership combined with his expertise in software development and User Experience. Together with his brother, they founded Making Sense in 2006, a UX-focused software development company with more than 150 employees and three software products, one of which was awarded and later acquired by a Silicon Valley company.

Apart from serving as CEO and founder of Making Sense, Cesar has participated as speaker at various IT events, including World BPO-ITO Forum in NY, SXSW 2013, and more. He was also selected among the 2013 Nearshore Americas’ Power 50 Leaders and in 2016 he was chosen to take part in the Stanford Latino Entrepreneur Leaders Program.

Alfred Lin, long recognized as one of the most prominent venture capitalists in Silicon Valley, is a Partner at Sequoia, where he focuses on helping startups scale into global companies. Lin has been deeply involved in the firm’s AI investments, particularly in enterprise AI and developer tooling.

His approach emphasizes building strong operational foundations and supporting founders through long-term product and platform expansion.

Alyson Rosaler is the Director of Digital Marketing at Freshworks, which is taking an unconvential, people-first approach to AI that eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive.

The company, which is publicly traded (NASDAQ: FRSH) builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Rosaler was earlier the Head of Marketing at CloudBlue.

Digital transformation is a priority for organizations in every industry, and Mike Hoey is helping companies navigate that shift. As CEO of Source Meridian, Hoey leads initiatives that integrate data strategy, enterprise technology, and AI-driven insights into large-scale business operations for sectors like healthcare.

His leadership focuses on bridging the gap between emerging technology and practical business implementation—ensuring organizations can harness AI without losing sight of operational realities. His company has offices across the U.S., Colombia and Ecuador.

Danny Rimer is a partner at Index Ventures, a global VC firm with strong track record when it comes to investing in AI startups in Europe and the US.

The firm has backed companies working on large language models, AI-driven research tools, and enterprise automation platforms. Index’s international reach helps AI startups scale globally from early stages.

Rachel Sheppard, Director of Ventures at Mars and one of the most respected voices in PetTech, is making a big impact in AI via the company’s Leap Venture Studios.

The first startup-centric program built to springboard innovation in the growing pet ecosystem, Leap Venture Studios is an active investor in startups and AI companies making an impact for pets and their families.

Ivan Mehta is a New Delhi-based technology journalist and TechCrunch reporter covering global consumer tech, apps, and software.

With a background at some of the world’s largest media outlets—including stints at TNW, The Huffington Post, and KillerFeatures.com—he specializes in AI, Android, and emerging internet trends.

Sam is a multi-award-winning tech reporter who’s been covering technology for about a decade, with a focus on AI, cybersecurity, 5G and energy transition over the last few years.

He is also the host of Machine Dreams, a weekly AI podcast that speaks to experts at the forefront of AI innovation to get the inside scoop.

Jitesh Shetty is the Founder and CEO of Credibl, a native AI fullstack platform for decarbonisation-ESG data management and supply chain traceability and due-diligence.

Shetty is a serial technology entrepreneur, having earlier founded cloud computing labs company Qwiklabs, which he sold to Google. He is also an investor in more than 17 AI and deep tech companies, and is on the Board of Directors at TravelX, an AI Driven travel concierge company.

Liam Galin has led both privately held and NASDAQ/LSE-traded companies across a diverse range of markets and verticals in his two decades as CEO of market-leading international tech companies. He is the CEO of SCAILIUM, where leads efforts to revolutionize enterprise AI by solving GPU starvation with a fully GPU-native data engine.

His focus is on category creation, product direction, and strategic partnerships positions SCAILIUM as essential infrastructure for organizations seeking high compute efficiency and scalable AI pipelines. Liam is committed to transforming AI into a robust, silicon-speed production layer that operates reliably at an industrial scale.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.