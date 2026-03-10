Tech executive Bob Reisenweber named Director of Operations at Source Meridian

This week software firm Source Meridian announced that Bob Reisenweber was named its new Director of Operations, in a move that signals the company’s continued push to be at the forefront of AI as it expands its footprint in artificial intelligence automation, life sciences tech and data-driven development.

Reisenweber, a graduate of the Wharton School of Business, will help oversee operational strategy across the organization in his new role.

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Mike Hoey, Source Meridian is a software development company that specializes in AI, big data, business intelligence, and machine learning solutions. The firm operates from its offices in the US, Colombia and Ecuador, and has built a reputation as being one of the most referenced leaders when it comes to AI.

Bob Reisenweber

In particular, Source Meridian’s work focuses on regulated industries where data privacy and compliance standards such as HIPAA play an important role. The company’s team is active in designing custom applications and advanced analytics systems to support organizations in interpreting complex data.

Prior to joining Source Meridian, Reisenweber held executive roles within the tech and startup ecosystem.

Early in his career he worked in mergers and acquisitions at UBS before transitioning into VC and founding startups focused on emerging markets.