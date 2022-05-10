World’s largest Cloud marketplace to host Miami award ceremony honoring women, charities, and efforts of biggest partners

As Miami shifts to become the innovation hub of Web 3.0 and the greater tech industry, the lessons learned in Silicon Valley about the role of women in tech are being applied to new initiatives by some of the largest companies in the region to further change.

It’s on that note that Ingram Micro Cloud (IMC), operator of the world’s largest online marketplace for the IT and Cloud Computing industry, has announced that the return of its annual awards will include categories devoted to shining a light on the social impact efforts of women in the industry.

“This year’s winners of the Cloud Summit ‘22 partner awards truly showcase the best, both as industry and community leaders in technology,” said Victor Baez, senior vice president at Ingram Micro Cloud.

Victor Baez (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

“It’s an honor to be in business with and know such inspiring individuals and programs,” he added.

The awards event will be held live at IMC’s annual global conference, Cloud Summit ‘22, in Miami between May 17-19. At the event, several industry awards will be handed under familiar categories which include:

Reseller Partner of the Year

Marketplace Growth Partner of the Year

Solutions Partner MVPs

Breakthrough Partner of the Year

Additionally, new female-focused award categories and philanthropic panels will showcase some of the good work women in the industry are doing to create a more inclusive cloud community. These categories include:

Women in Cloud Employer of the Year

Women in Cloud MVP Woman of the Year

Women in Cloud Community Ally

Women in Cloud Female Leader of the Year

Cloud Summit ‘22 will also host a Women in Cloud panel that will showcase the work of Code/Art, a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to getting more girls involved in coding, and MotherCoders, which supports working mothers in tech.

The conference will also be taking part in advocating Together We Rise—a nationwide non-profit organization focused on bringing awareness to and improving the lives of children in foster care–as well as hosting a ‘Build a Board’ fundraising and team-building opportunity that will allow participants to build and deliver custom-built skateboards to local and international foster agencies.

“With the support of companies like Ingram Micro Cloud, Together We Rise is able to uplift and bring beautiful childhood moments to some of the estimated 430,000 children experiencing foster care nationwide,” said Danny Mendoza, Founder of Together We Rise.

“Using service-learning activities, like Build a Board, we’re able to educate volunteers on the charity needs within individual communities, strive for a brighter future and give sense of belonging to those in need.”

Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 is a global, industry-leading event which will host an estimated 1,600 IT distribution professionals, 50+ vendor showcases, excellent in-person networking opportunities among the industry’s most influential cloud partners, and dozens of high-level industry talks over the course of the three-day event. For more information, click here.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company