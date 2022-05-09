Horasis Global Meeting Is Back To Discuss Ukraine, Inflation, and More

Worldwide, the price of everything is rising faster than it has since 1981, while the way we used to trade internationally continues to disintegrate. Fires burn hotter, floods run deeper, storms blow more intensely, and the stock market is patterned like the Coney Island Cyclone.

Daily, we’re witnessing the value of cryptocurrencies and the US housing market wobble like a spinning top losing momentum, all while shockwaves from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to upset the price of food. Beijing’s zero-covid policy continues to disrupt core tenants of the way hundreds of thousands of companies do business.

Meanwhile, wages are rising, the employment market is stronger than it’s been since the 1950s, and the workforces of the largest US corporations are successfully unionizing, all of which has heralded levels of uncertainty for business leaders and government planners that make any attempt at forecasting feel like it was penned three months ago.

Horasis Chairman Frank-Jurgen Richter

And it’s against the backdrop of these times of extreme uncertainty that the Horasis global visions community unites once again to discuss ways to steer the course of humanity towards a better future.

By providing a forum through which world leaders in business, government, and society can discuss the pressing topics that challenge society, Horasis seeks to combine the insights provided by our best and brightest to concoct lasting solutions to deep humanitarian crises.

Get ahead of the news

Held annually, the Horasis Global meeting will reconvene again on May 19th under the banner of, “Toward a New Era of Peace and Sustainability.” In this session, more than 1000 selected world leaders – including several heads of government and key ministers – will join together to discuss ways we can navigate the chaotic era of the late COVID-19 pandemic, ramifications of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine, climate change, inflation, and the supply chain crisis.

On the topic of peace, leaders will convene in sessions to discuss the continuing task of disentangling the West from the grasp of Russian energy dependence, and the broader “sanctions curtain” that now Putin’s economy from the rest of us.

These discussions will be angled towards achieving a sustainable future that disregards the climate-bashing practices of the past two centuries and opens the door to a cooler, greener, world of tomorrow.

An all-star lineup

In seeking to present a more adventurous, innovative, and entrepreneurial way of accomplishing the loft goals listed above, Horasis Global conference will draw insight from speakers this session which include:

Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, Liberia

Princess Nisreen El-Hashemite, Executive Director, Royal Academy of Science International Trust, USA

Asen Vasilev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Bulgaria

Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indonesia

Manqoba B. Khumalo, Minister for Commerce, Industry and Trade, Eswatini

Kyriacos Kokkinos, Deputy Minister to the President for Research, Innovation & Digital Policy, Cyprus

Gerd Müller, Director General, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Austria

Among others

The Horasis Global Community believes that by embracing new technologies geared to spur social change, leaders today can begin to solve global climatic issues, redefine the future of work through compassionate leadership, and address geopolitical conflict swiftly in order to pull things back under control.

To watch this year’s Horasis Global Meeting visit here.