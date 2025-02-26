1 in 5 gamers face disabilities, innovation is leveling the playing field

The gaming industry has long been a space for connection, competition, and creativity, but if you represent the one in five gamers who have a disability, accessing and enjoying games hasn’t always been so easy.

However, in recent years, there has been incredible growth in making games more inclusive. The much anticipated Xbox Adaptive Joystick is ready to be launched any day now, reigniting the conversation about how the gaming industry is evolving to be more accessible than ever.

Over 80% of disabled gamers feel less lonely and isolated when gaming. So, for many, gaming is more than just entertainment—it’s a way to engage with friends, build communities, and participate in otherwise inaccessible experiences.

With new technologies on the horizon, we look at some exciting advancements in gaming hardware, the best games for accessibility features, and, importantly, how the industry could always do better.

Advancements in gaming hardware

The push for gaming accessibility has brought about interesting advances in hardware. From ergonomic designs that are purely about comfort to adaptive controllers that can learn to accommodate individual needs, these advancements are changing how gamers with disabilities and limited mobility interact with their games. With user-centered design, not only are companies making gaming more accessible, but also transforming the culture of gaming. Let’s look at a few of the latest hardware releases that are evening the playing field.

One company helping to democratize gaming for all players is Nerdytec, which has a range of ergonomic gaming furniture. In particular, the Couchmaster® CYCON³. Its user-oriented design helps players with limited mobility by allowing them to game comfortably from a couch or bed, and its spacious design also provides plenty of room for custom switches, adaptive joysticks, and alternative input devices. No matter where you love to game, Nerdytec’s furniture has you covered.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has recently teamed up with the Republic of Gamers to produce a new range of gaming furniture. From desks and accessories, Ikea has something for everyone and their gaming chairs with adjustable heights and tilt tensions can accommodate different gaming styles and help reduce physical strain with their built-in lumbar support.

Moving away from furniture and towards console accessories, many players are on tenterhooks, awaiting the 2025 Xbox adaptive joystick upgrade. The joystick allows players to use one hand, or they can mount it and use it with other body parts. On top of that, every button is customizable, allowing users the opportunity to play exactly on their terms and, for many, level the playing field. Plus, Xbox is introducing interchangeable thumbstick toppers to accommodate different grip styles and mobility needs. The 3D printable files are available with Xbox Design Lab, enabling players to print whichever toppers they need.

Another highly praised item is the ByoWave Proteus Controller, launched in 2024, this is often seen as the pinnacle of customizable gaming experience. It allows players to configure the controller to their specific needs using ‘snap and play’ parts, ensuring a more personalized and accessible gaming session. With over 100 million possible configurations, it supports two-handed, one-handed, tabletop, and mini controllers, making gaming more accessible than ever, and connects wirelessly to Xbox and PC.

Expansion of in-game accessibility features

It isn’t only gaming setups and accessories that can revolutionize gaming for those with extra needs. In-game features can also provide a plethora of ways to make gaming more accessible.

However, it wasn’t until 2019 that the Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010 was finally applied to video games. This finally meant that games must have voice-over, electronic messaging, and video conference options.

Luckily, features have come a bit further since then, and certain games have excelled in providing as many customizable features as possible. Some of the top games of 2024 for accessibility include:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: The game offers a variety of visual accessibility enhancements, from high-contrast settings to colorblind-friendly designs to improve visual clarity. It also provides a guided mode to assist players in navigation and puzzle-solving without diminishing the game’s challenge.

The Last of Us: Part II: The game includes over 60 settings, with tailored settings for vision, hearing, and motor accessibility. Some visual aids include options like high-contrast and heads-up display (HUD) scaling and audio cues for assistance in navigation and combat.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard: This EA game has over 55 features addressing visual, auditory, and motor needs, including customizable subtitles and colorblind filters. Adjustable difficulty settings, like auto-targeting and enemy AI modifications, can help cater to diverse playstyles and assist players with motor disabilities.

Challenges and the road ahead

Development in accessibility has been growing from strength to strength, but it’s not without its challenges.

The cost barrier to affordable adaptive tech can be significant for gamers. In fact, according to the UK disability charity Scope, “The biggest barrier to gaming is the affordability of suitable assistive or adapted technology.” Since gamers with extra needs often need additional equipment or accessories, these don’t come as standard when purchasing the console. For example, the ByoWave Proteus Controller retails for $320, making its pricepoint inaccessible for many players.

Furthermore, the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 will be released later this year, and while the industry is waiting with bated breath for the new updates, so far, the release videos haven’t shown anything that different regarding accessibility features. The two main hardware options include the Joy-Cons and the Pro controller, meaning that, like usual, players with extra needs will need to shell out for inclusive hardware options.

Another key development needed in the industry is for accessibility features to be standardized across games and development. For instance, while many games offer subtitles and in-game text, many players also need to be able to increase the size of the font. However, minor adjustments like these aren’t available on many games.

This lack of standardization across games means that a vast variety of games simply aren’t able to be enjoyed by a huge audience. And the solution is straightforward, with games like Prince of Persia, The Last of Us, and Dragon Age already showing the industry what is possible.

While there’s always room for improvement when it comes to innovation and inclusivity in the gaming industry, it’s clear that developers are working harder than ever to make every experience as enjoyable and inclusive as possible. The advancements in hardware, like adaptive controllers and ergonomic furniture, combined with in-game accessibility features, are breaking down barriers and democratizing the gaming industry, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can enjoy the immersive worlds they create.

Image credit: Freepik

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.