15 Marketing Leaders Helping Their Companies Succeed In 2025

When we think of a brand’s success, it’s the CEOs and executive suite that tend to get all the glory.

But let’s be real — behind every powerhouse company with a loyal customer base, there’s a killer marketing team headed up by a creative and innovative lead.

In truth, the right marketing head can mean the difference between a completely forgettable brand and an iconic one that stands the test of time.

In 2025, let’s give marketing leaders the spotlight they deserve.

Here are 15 marketing leaders driving brand growth, customer engagement and revenue for successful brands.

Tanaya Misra, Global Head of PR & Communications, Ness Digital Engineering

Tanaya Misra is the Global Head of PR & Communications at Ness Digital Engineering, a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company. She helps to oversee the company’s media presence, brand strategy and executive messaging, ensuring a consistent and impactful brand voice across media channels.

Misra’s work with both enterprises and Fortune 500 companies has allowed her to refine her skills and create engaging messaging for a variety of audiences. In 2024 she was recognized as one of the ‘40 Under 40 Young Turks’ by Reputation Today magazine.

As the marketing manager at Making Sense, Eugenia Laguna heads up the digital communications strategy, with a focus on increasing leads and building lasting customer relationships. MakingSense is an IT company specializing in software development, UI/UX design, mobile app development, and software testing.

Laguna has been recognized as one of the ‘Top 50 Marketing Innovators Shaking Up the Industry’. She is also the co-founder of 4 Wines, a food and beverage service company, as well as Las Cabras, a full-service Latin American acquisition specialist.

Andrés Medina Samano is a digital marketing expert with more than a decade of brand and business growth expertise under his belt. As Head of Marketing at Leadsales, a CRM for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, Samano leads the marketing and growth strategies that drive sales and generate revenue.

Samano also has a podcast called ‘Rompe el Funnel’, which means ‘break the funnel’, where discusses and analyses the marketing strategies of successful and renowned companies from an ‘unfiltered’ perspective.

Maeva Riley, VP of Global Marketing, Prezent

Maeva Riley is the VP of global marketing at Prezent, an AI platform for improving business communications and generating on-brand presentations in seconds. Riley has 10+ years of experience developing and executing successful B2B marketing programs, and is passionate about scaling businesses and growing teams that are empathetic, diverse and growth-oriented.

With Prezent, Riley is a Mentor at Techstars, one of the leading venture capital and accelerator programs worldwide.

Yotam Kramer, VP of Marketing, SQream

As a creative and results-driven senior marketing executive, Yotam Kramer heads up the digital marketing team at SQream. SQream specializes in high-performance data analytics and processing, accelerating SQL-based queries, machine learning and AI workloads to reduce data processing times.

Kramer is an out-of-the-box thinker who manages B2B marketing, customer acquisition and product launches, as well as developing strategies from start to finish. He is also a Contributor at Entrepreneurship Magazine, where he authors editorial content on machine learning, and is a mentor at Techstars with SQream.

Marie-Laure Vaes started out her career in marketing working as a young graduate at L’Oréal, where she quickly progressed to product manager and then senior brand activation manager of skincare brands.

Today, Vaes is the head of marketing at Wooclap, an educational app aimed at making classes and lectures more engaging and memorable for students. Wooclap is currently available in seven languages, and has a community of over 50 million users in top higher education institutions around the world.

Vaes has degrees from the Ichec Brussels Management School in Brussels, as well as a Masters in Marketing from the University of California Marshall School of Business.

As the marketing lead at Escala 24×7, Ana Vegas heads up event coordination, email campaign design, lead generation, and graphic design for this cloud initiative accelerator. Escala 24×7 is a premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), specializing in comprehensive solutions for cloud adoption, security, data analytics, and DevOps.

Vegas has a postgraduate degree in Branding and Corporate Visual Identity and a Master’s Degree in Graphic Design and Digital Media.

Sarah Fitzpatrick is the senior SEO manager at Sim Local, a global eSIM provider available in over 200 countries worldwide. She is an expert in all aspects of SEO, and leads the creation, development and execution of strategies that drive Sim Local’s growth and success.

With a decade of marketing experience behind her, Fitzpatrick plays a key role in shaping Sim Local’s vision to help people connect effortlessly to the best networks, wherever they are in the world. She is also a contributor at Entrepreneurship Magazine with Sim Local.

Alex Tomás, Chief Marketing Officer, Fracttal

Alex Tomás is the Chief marketing officer of Fracttal, a software development company specializing in the digitalization and the predictive maintenance of assets. Tomás has 15 years of expertise in web analytics, inbound marketing, conversion rate optimization, marketing automation, and lead nurturing.

He has lectured at EDEM School of Business, where he taught the Growth Hacking Model of the Master in Digital Marketing and Sales. He is also the marketing director of Plug and Play Tech Centre, a platform connecting entrepreneurs and investors around the world.

Kimberly Chambers, Director of Marketing, Kryterion

As the Director of Marketing for Kryterion, Kimberly Chambers is passionate about the intersection of creativity and strategic thinking. Kryterion is an all-in-one SaaS solution for test development and management.

Chambers’ career experience includes roles at Harvard Business Publishing, Harvard Business School Executive Education, and Meazure Learning. Her diverse skillset includes managing global portfolios, virtual transitions, demand generation, sales enablement, and event strategy.

Vanshika Katal is the marketing manager at GoodGist, an AI Executive Assistant for workplace productivity that handles emails, scheduling, data entry, and other repetitive and time-consuming daily tasks.

Katal has experience working with startups and non-profit organizations. She is passionate about growing and supporting impactful brands and is skilled at using digital marketing tools and strategies to drive sales and increase brand awareness.

Jeff Hardison, VP of Marketing, Calendly

As an experienced full stack marketer, Jeff Hardison heads up the marketing team at Calendly, a scheduling automation platform used by over 20 million professionals globally. His expertise includes product marketing and demand generation for SaaS companies, as well as transitioning sales-led companies to product-led growth (PLG).

Hardison has helped to build large companies like Amazon and HP, as well as smaller brands like Calendly, Clearbit and InVision. He has received ‘40 Under 40’ awards from The Business Journal for his work at both Lytics and Meridian.

Yakun Wang, Head of Marketing, Ventech

Yakun Wang is the head of marketing and communications at Ventech, a global early-stage venture capital firm which backs visionary tech entrepreneurs with interesting and innovative ideas. Here, she leads the global brand strategy, market research and thought leadership programs, as well as investor relations and community building.

Wang is an expert in corporate communications, CRM, public relations and high-level management in sectors including private equity, venture capital and start-ups.

Becca Chambers has spent the past 15 years shaping global media, communications and brand strategies for enterprise technology brands and executives. As the chief marketing officer of Scale Venture Partners, Chambers is passionate about creating compelling stories that drive business impact and encourage people to care.

She has a host of awards to her name, including the SABRE, Shorty, Globee and Gartner Awards for excellence in communications and brand strategy. She is also ranked the #1 Female Sales & Marketing Voice on LinkedIn, as well as the #1 Creator for Advertising & PR.

Sam Frúmboli has over 15 years’ experience working in several marketing roles, from freelance marketing consulting and adjunct CMO for start-ups to established brands in both B2B and B2C environments. Currently she works as the Senior Marketing Director of Decision Resources. Previously Frúmboli founded four businesses including TeamUp, Desert Fox Creations, Capitol City Concession and Markify.

She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing, an associate’s degree in visual communications, and recently completed a certification course from Harvard in organizational leadership. She is passionate and invested in continuously learning new creative tactics, skills and tools to help her team hit their broader goals.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.