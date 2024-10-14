A data driven future for customer-centric industries on the horizon thanks to SQream and Denodo partnership

When it comes to data analytics, large enterprises are arguably in the best position given the wealth of information at their disposal. This is particularly true for industries already at mature stages in their digital transformations.

For example, big data analytics for the banking industry is set to hit $745 billion by the end of 2030, and large organizations that operate the systems that users interact with manage the vast data pools that hold such insights.

However, making sense of huge data volumes from real-time digital activity requires a strategic approach. Within the banking industry, it should be noted, enterprises may find that AI adoption hits a wall due to strict data governance regulations.

Because of this, enterprises need to have access to best-in-class data management solutions that support AI and data analytic initiatives.

Here, a new collaboration within the data service provider industry between SQream and Denodo is set to accelerate how easily large organizations can work with insights, while also ensuring that privacy and governance standards are always maintained.

Why SQream and Denodo are forging a new collaboration

SQream, the scalable, GPU-powered data analytics platform is now partnered with Denodo’s comprehensive solution to meet the demands of modern data-driven enterprises.

The new collaboration will offer enterprises a way to manage and analyze large datasets in a seamless way by offloading heavy, intensive data queries to SQream’s analytic engine. Powered by the latest in GPU technology, SQream has the capabilities when it comes to processing complex data at record speeds and at a fraction of the cost.

By combining this with Denodo’s leading data management platform, enterprises across industries have a new way to optimize end-to-end data workflows and respond to changing business needs with targeted insights.

Said Suresh Chandrasekharan, Executive Vice President at Denodo, “The integration of Denodo with SQream represents a significant enhancement in our ability to serve the diverse analytics needs of our customers.”

“This collaboration brings together Denodo’s industry-leading logical data management platform with SQream’s powerful analytics capabilities, offering a streamlined, scalable solution for organizations looking to optimize their big data workflows and make smarter, faster decisions,” added the executive.

Seamless workflows, without compromising standards

While the partnership between SQream and Denodo ensures that valuable insights can be unlocked in an efficient and cost-effective way, robust data governance standards are also maintained throughout the seamless integration.

The integration promises to deliver on this by allowing users to access, integrate, and deliver data from various sources using the Denodo platform’s advanced logical data management capabilities.

These complex data sources can then be mined for useful insights by using SQream’s patented, NVIDIA GPU-accelerated processing power to handle massive datasets in near real-time.

This solution will be of interest to enterprises in customer-centric industries such as banking, logistics, and retail, to name a few. For one, the Denodo platform provides connectors to hundreds of different databases, allowing users to centralize their data queries and optimize performance thanks to a comprehensive range of intelligent features that automatically apply the most effective method to handle any given query based on the data characteristics of each scenario.

The latest integration ensures that the most data-heavy queries can be offloaded to SQream from Denodo’s existing environment to take advantage of GPU processing capabilities that significantly reduce the amount of time required to handle resource-intensive queries.

Data analytics promises to drive an intelligent new way of managing business operations, however the cost-performance ratio of the tech investments also needs to be optimized.

“Our partnership with Denodo marks a pivotal advancement in the realm of big data analytics,” said Ittai Bareket, SQream’s Chief Alliance Officer.

“By combining SQream’s high-performance analytics with the Denodo Platform’s logical data management capabilities, we are enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their data. This integration not only simplifies the migration process but also ensures that users can derive meaningful insights more quickly and cost-effectively,” concluded Bareket.