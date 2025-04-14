Despite the recent volatility seen in the markets, American Electric Power (AEP), one of the largest electric utility companies in the US, was named one of the safest dividend stocks for investors in 2025.

This confidence is likely bolstered by strong third-quarter performance driven by the rising electricity demand stemming from data centers.

By the end of the decade, the US will use more electricity for data centers than for the production of aluminum, steel, cement, chemicals and all other energy-intensive goods combined, according to the International Energy Agency.

As a result, AEP reported a more than 10% uptick in commercial load compared to last year. Looking ahead, the company is bullish on growth, anticipating a 20% annual increase in commercial demand over the next three years.

For AEP, AI represents much more than just a driver for growth. The company is embracing the use of AI across its service delivery and the development of its infrastructure, thanks to an ongoing partnership with Think Power Solutions.

Core infrastructure for electric utilities

Think Power Solutions is a leading AI-enabled utility infrastructure solutions provider.

Under its renewed partnership, the enterprise will bring its skilled consultants forward to support AEP’s ongoing substation, line, aerial fiber, underground fiber, civil and tower projects. As the company prepares to meet the rising electricity demand, these infrastructure projects will be key to maintaining reliable service delivery.

These upgrades are part of a major $54 billion investment plan by AEP from 2025 through 2029 to enhance service and meet the energy needs of its communities with a strong emphasis on grid modernization and cleaner energy initiatives, including $1.7 billion in transmission system upgrades announced in early 2025.

Think Power Solutions will also support AEPs operations in areas, including field construction oversight and data reporting footprint, to help manage these mission critical projects.

“Think Power Solutions is honored to continue our long-standing work with AEP on AI-driven utility infrastructure solutions,” said Hari Vasudevan, PE, Founder & CEO at Think Power Solutions.

“Our team of expert consultants remains committed to delivering the highest quality oversight services—ensuring reliability, efficiency, and innovation in every project—while maintaining an uncompromising focus on safety,” added the executive.

Driving standards and leading with foresight

For over a decade, Think Power Solutions has served electric utility customers across Texas, Southeast and the Midwest by delivering cutting-edge AI-driven solutions driven by deep industry expertise.

In particular, the company has a track record of helping utilities across the US to identify challenges and opportunities in advance.

For example, in the world of electric utilities, right-of-way is often viewed as nothing more than part of the project logistics. However, Think Power Solutions leans into its experience to help utility providers understand that this isn’t just a corridor for poles and wires; it’s a strategic asset that shapes grid resilience, expansion, cost control, and community relationships.

With a proactive approach to planning, companies can limit the risk of regulatory hurdles, public opposition, and project delays that can undermine the success of any infrastructure project.

Its ongoing partnership with AEP has also logged 69,000 and 138,000 injury-free hours on AEP’s system, earning the prestigious Zero Harm Safety Club Award.

This commitment to safety extends beyond the field to ensure the highest standards in both operations and workforce protection. As a result, it has been rated a Great Place to Work for the past four consecutive years.

AI for utility infrastructure

This contract renewal marks another milestone in Think Power Solutions’ mission to revolutionize the utility infrastructure sector with AI-driven solutions, exceptional service, and a commitment to safety and operational excellence.