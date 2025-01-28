As struggles with communication rise, Prezent launches new season of “Think Deeply, Speak Simply” podcast 

As screens and technology take up an increasingly large percentage of our lives, the art of communication is at risk of getting left by the wayside. For instance, a recent study from National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences found that 78% of 18-30 year-olds struggle with communication due to excessive device use.

If left unchecked, this trend could have devastating impacts. Effective communication is the key to building long-lasting relationships, earning the trust of friends and colleagues, and becoming a more effective leader.

In 2025, it’s never been more important to nurture strong communications that have the power to reach audiences, whether in person or online. However, it’s not just individuals who need to hone their communication skills. Enterprises are faced with a new internal communication landscape in which employee engagement is now a cross-functional, collective effort.

AI-communication platform Prezent is ready to address the need for exceptional communication with a new season of its Think Deeply, Speak Simply podcast.

The podcast for communication expertise returns

The Think Deeply, Speak Simply podcast from Prezent has already hosted over 60 guests to explore topics that span the breadth of communication disciplines and explore specific use cases such as patient safety and user experience (UX).

This week sees the launch of an exciting new season where Prezent’s CEO and Founder, Rajat Mishra, dives into the art and science of exceptional communication.

Prezent Founder and CEO Rajat Mishra

With insights from leading experts and business leaders, the podcast will look to explore how to transform communication into a positive force in every interaction.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming up this season.

Highlights from the new season of Think Deeply, Speak Simply

The new season of Think Deeply, Speak Simply kicks off with a show that promises to be packed with tips on empathy an impact. The guests for Episode 1 include Jamie Wheeler, Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs at Edwards Lifesciences, and YJ Oh, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Structural Heart at Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences, which is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, is a leader in structural heart innovation, with a team driven by a passion to improve patient lives.

Together, they will discuss how empathy can be used to uncover the hidden barrier that stands in the way of innovation and the reasons why storytelling is the bridge between data and meaningful change.

The episode will also highlight actionable insights, including tips for bringing empathy into workplace communication, how to align personal stories with professional challenges for stronger connections and preparing presentations that resonate.

Communication coach Rose Choi Marques (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

Episode 2 will see Rose Choi Marques, communication coach and Founder of ‘Seeds to Roses,’ take a deep dive into how we can communicate with confidence in 2025. The episode will explore strategies that help listeners own their words, command attention, and speak with confidence – even in high-stakes situations.

Next on the agenda for the new season is David JP Phillips, author of ‘High On Life’, who has over 20 years of experience studying human behavior, communication, and the science of storytelling.

Episode 3 offers invaluable advice on how to use focus and creativity to excel in meetings, which can sometimes feel like a blur of distractions and missed opportunities.

The art of communication

According to recent reports, 93% of business leaders agree that effective communication is essential for delivering business results in 2024. At the same time, 3 in 4 business leaders agree their teams struggle with business communication. Increasingly, communication this is a topic that should not be overlooked.

Think Deeply, Speak Simply will release a new episode each Tuesday that takes listeners further on their journey into the art of communication.

The new season and all archive episodes can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and on Prezent’s website.