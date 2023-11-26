Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation unites Fortune 2000 Execs, Ministries at Horasis India Meeting

From November 26-27, the Horasis India Meeting in Adelaide will play a proactive role in investment and innovation between India and Australia.

Some 300 global leaders in business and government, including Jane Diane Lomax-Smith, Mayor of City of Adelaide, will gather to engage in discussions that revolve around the synergies across both countries and the greater region.

Over the course of the two-day conference discussions will be held on topics such as the economics of going green, the role of millennial entrepreneurs, and more.

This year’s Horasis India Meeting includes a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry, including:

Rajive Kaul, Chairman, Nicco Group; Past President, CII

R Mukundan, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Chemicals

Bharat Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, J Curve Ventures

Swapan Johri, President APAC, HCL Tech

Anil Wadhwa, Former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Former Ambassador to Italy, Thailand, Oman and Poland

SivaKumar Gunturu, Chief Executive Officer, Maple Software

Lakshmi Prasad, Managing Director, Sujay Biotech

Joining them will be numerous CEOs and representatives of the world’s most respected organizations.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group headquartered in New Delhi, India, founded in 1895. The organization works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the growth of industry in India, partnering industry and government alike through advisory and consultative processes.

The Horasis India Meeting is one of four annual meetings put on by Horasis, which also includes the Horasis Global Meeting, the Horasis China Meeting, and the Horasis Asia Meeting.

Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, a former director at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, founded the organization behind the conference in 2005.

“Horasis was founded on the principle that tackling the world’s most pressing economic, social, and political issues necessitates productive dialogue and collective collaboration,” said Dr. Richter.

As someone who advises world leaders in business, politics, and academia, Dr. Richter spends 80% of the year traveling the world, creating long-term relationships with global policymakers that have the power and influence to transform society.

Before the Horasis flagship event in 2018, Dr. Richter told The Sociable what he thought of the media comparing the WEF with Horasis.

On where he wanted to see Horasis in the next five years, he added, “We want to become the foremost gathering of global business leaders and eminent government leaders.

“We would like to create impact – not through revolution (though sometimes an idea might do just that) but by discussions that educate and which also draw together former opponents. The world has too many active conflict zones – these we can’t halt.

“We have a great opportunity through our active network of government leaders, thought leaders in industry, commerce, and in the religious establishment to bend ears and attitudes.

“It is a slow process but I believe we can prevail and help to develop a richer, more socially aware and peaceful society.”

In addition to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the 2023 Horasis India Meeting is co-hosted by the Government of South Australia.