Entrepreneurship, investment and trade to be addressed at Horasis China Meeting in Binh Duong, Vietnam

Binh Duong, just north of Ho Chi Minh City, is steeped in history and culture. It’s considered to be the gateway to HCMC, the economic cultural center and most populous city in Vietnam. As such, Binh Duong is endowed with convenient geography conditions, and has an extremely important road network throughout the country.

In part because of this and the city’s important role as a center, Horasis Founder and Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter (article’s featured photo) has announced that the Horasis China Meeting will take place in Binh Duong, Vietnam this April 14th-15th.

In addition to finding solutions to pressing regional and global challenges, the meeting will see 300 world leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society gather to support entrepreneurial trade and investment efforts for the city and world.

A summit with some of China and Vietnam’s best known business leaders

Horasis, an independent think-tank with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, was introduced in 2005, and its annual China Meeting has become one of the world’s foremost discussion forums. Its meetings offer an ideal platform to explore and foster cooperation, impact investing and sustainable growth across the world.

The Horasis China Meeting is one of the flagship events put on by Horasis, which also include the Horasis Global Meeting, the Horasis India Meeting, and the Horasis Asia Meeting.

In 2024 the meeting, held in partnership with the the Southern Vietnamese Province Binh Duong and the China Federation of Industrial Economics, will focus on furthering ties between China and Vietnam, among other areas.

The world is currently in a critical period, as the impacts of economic imbalances, geopolitical forces and climate change place unprecedented pressure on regional and global systems.

Although these factors interact in seemingly uncontrolled ways, a collaborative approach from key decision-makers at the Horasis China Meeting will help mitigate some of the negative effects and rebuild trust in organizations from across the globe.

“Our world faces unparalleled stress today. Now is the time for leaders to come together,” said Dr. Richter in a statement.

“Only by working together will we be able to inspire our future, and address unprecedented environmental and economic challenges,” added the organization’s founder.

The annual Horasis China Meeting will gather a long list of the world’s most prominent political and business leaders. Joining them will be numerous CEOs and representatives from some of the world’s most respected organizations.

The co-chairs of the conference include:

Claude Béglé, Chairman, SymbioSwiss, Switzerland Erik Berglof, Chief Economist, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, China Dan Cates, Founder, Dan Cates Foundation, USA Anson Chan, Chairman and Managing Director, Bonds Group of Companies, Hong Kong Jonathan Choi, Chairman, Sunwah Group, Hong Kong Fu Qiang, Chief Engineer, China Sinopharm International Corporation, China Huang Fude, Vice President, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., China Elisabetta Jiang, Co-founder, Unicorns For Good, Singapore Roger King, Founder and Chairman, ODS Holdings Inc., Hong Kong Duane Kuang, Founding Managing Partner, Qiming Venture Partners, China Bill Kung, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ecovane Environmental, China Don Lam, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner, VinaCapital, Vietnam Bonnie Liao, Executive Director, Social Enterprise Research Academy, Hong Kong Nguyen Quang Huan, Chairman, Halcom, Vietnam Nguyen Van Hung, Group Executive Chairman, Becamex IDC, Vietnam Mike Liu, Vice President and Senior Fellow, Center for China & Globalization, China Farah London, Founder, Back 2 Business International, United Kingdom Penny Low, Founder, Social Innovation Park, Singapore Clas Neumann, Senior Vice President, Head of Global SAP Labs Network, SAP, China Nhan Huc Quan, General Director, New Toyo Company, Vietnam Johan Nyvene, Chairman, Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation, Vietnam David Pan, Executive Dean, Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University, China Murat Seitnepesov, Chairman, Integral Group, Switzerland Charles Tang, President, Brazil China Chamber of Commerce, Brazil Tao Yitao, Director, China Center for Special Economic Zones Research, China Chris Tay, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Drink NOD International, China Wang Dong, Executive Director, Institute for Global Cooperation, Peking University, China Yu Jin, Vice President, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), China Felix Zhang, Co-founder, Envision Group, China Zhi Peng, Secretary General, Zhongguancun M&A Promotion Association, China

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company