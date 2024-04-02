Fracttal smart maintenance platform adds new AI-powered features

Since being founded in 2016, Fracttal, a leading maintenance and asset management software for the Internet of Things (IoT), has grown to work with some of the world’s top manufacturing and logistics firms, including 3M, FedEx and others.

Today, the company is announcing that they released a new version of their Fracttal One software, a leading, 100% mobile intelligent maintenance platform for its operations in Latin America. The new version of Fracttal One and the previous version will be available for existing customers and for companies that implement the solution from now on.

With the update, Fracttal aims to lead a new era of intelligent maintenance in the region, providing companies with a complete and easy-to-use tool to supervise their maintenance processes with greater sustainability, safety and efficiency, guaranteeing operational continuity and worker safety.

The update will also reduce time and costs and extending the useful life of assets, something that is possible thanks to the integration of IoT devices that monitor assets together with intelligent systems capable of detecting possible incidents and applying preventive and predictive maintenance strategies according to the needs of each company.

The total predictive maintenance market size was valued at USD $7.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to Grand View Research.

With its latest update, Fracttal, led by co-founder and CEO Christian Struve and with operations across the United States, Latin America and Europe, aims to increase its marketshare of the predictive maintenance pie.

“Fracttal One has established itself as the most powerful 100% mobile maintenance software on the market, helping hundreds of companies in Latin America to manage everything related to their assets from anywhere and without depending on a computer due to it being built for use on smartphones and tablets,” said Struve. “The new version of Fracttal One is here to drive a new era of intelligent maintenance that will help make maintenance operations much more efficient. Companies will have a complete solution that will truly support teams like never before in maintenance management.”

Christian Struve, CEO, Fracttal. Image credit: X

The latest version of Fracttal One brings with it a series of new features that include a much more modern and intuitive interface and the integration of a virtual assistant expert called Tony. Tony, powered by artificial intelligence, is capable of performing customer queries with advanced capabilities that facilitate work every day.

The Fracttal One software has already established itself in Latin America as the main market solution designed to operate on mobile devices, allowing maintenance teams to take control from a smartphone or tablet for real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics of assets.

The integration of Fracttal with other platforms has also been simplified leading to flexibility and efficiency, new graphs that provide better analysis, and clearer insights into the data.

Additional features include enhancement of the KPIs module, personalized filters and views, and other novelties that take the intelligent maintenance experience to another level.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.