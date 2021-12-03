Finding solutions to the challenges of the new decentralized workforce (Podcast Episode)

The pandemic was unquestionably a very difficult time for many around the world. However, if the pandemic had any silver lining, it is the increased acceptance of working remotely, for those whose jobs allow it. This has paved the way for more international teams and organizations.

But with this new decentralized workforce, there are a number of challenges we face.

To discuss these challenges and their solutions, we speak with Sergiu Matei, Founder of Index, a London-based platform helping enterprises like Vodafone and Twilio find and hire world-class remote software developers, and be globally compliant from the get-go.

In this episode we discuss the cultural nuances of hiring developers Matei has experienced, and why, for example, hiring in Germany might be extremely different from hiring in Colombia.

On this topic, Matei explains why understanding the humble nature of Central and Eastern European culture is important to consider when hiring talent from that part of the world.

Matei also shares the difficulties when it comes to teams working in different time zones and how these issues can be overcome.

We also explore the logistics of paying salaries and paying employees in crypto. Additionally, we learn why referrals are the best sources for finding talent.

On top of this, Matei opens up about the company he founded before Index called Travod.

And finally, Matei shares his predictions of how the hiring of developers and talent across the globe stands to change over the next five years, and you’ll hear why he believes that decentralized work stands to reduce employment inequality.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company