World’s largest cloud ecosystem adds Autotask to channel marketplace

The cloud solution platform Ingram Micro Cloud announced today the integration of Datto’s Autotask PSA to its marketplace to simplify transactions for Managed Service Providers.

Ingram Micro Cloud, which facilitates the world’s largest marketplace of cloud solutions and services for the channel, will enable providers to log into their consoles and optimize the process of purchasing services to Datto’s Autotask PSA.

Benefits of the partnership include the ability to synchronize between the platforms, import customers, reconcile customers’ subscriptions, and navigate products, among other areas.

Said Victor Baez, Senior Vice President at Ingram Micro Cloud, in a press release, “Autotask PSA delivers all the mission-critical tools necessary to run a managed services business, making this an invaluable addition to our cloud marketplace.

“This integration further delivers on our promise to customers for ‘More as a Service’.”

Added Joseph Rourke, Director of Product Management at Datto, “We’re excited to partner with Ingram Micro Cloud on this Autotask PSA integration.”

“By partnering with leading technology companies and providing easy-to-use integrations, Ingram Micro Cloud enables businesses of all sizes to refocus and reallocate their saved time and energy on achieving and surpassing business objectives.”

The partnership between Ingram Micro Cloud and Datto is coming at an important time, when enterprises are more focused than ever on the cloud.

According to Gartner, $305 billion will be spent on cloud services.

Disclaimer: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.