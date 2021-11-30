Founder Showcase to feature 8 startups this December

Founder Institute will feature 8 founders at its Founder Showcase this December 1st, and will feature New York Times Best-Selling author of The Lean Entrepreneur and Moves the Needle CEO Brant Cooper as its Keynote Speaker.

The event can be registered at here.

The companies being showcased from Founder Institute (FI) span across industries such as enterprise software, dating and more.

Many of the world’s fastest-growing startups have used the Founder Institute to transition from employee to entrepreneur, test their startup ideas, build a team, get their first customers, and to raise funding.

With the mission to “Globalize Silicon Valley,” the Founder Institute launched over 10 years and has helped entrepreneurs launch hundreds of promising companies — “many of whom are some of the world’s fastest growing startups,” according to the organization.

As an international pre-seed startup pitch event, the Founder Showcase gives attendees an opportunity to see pitches from up-and-coming startups. As a result, leading tech businesses like Udemy, Relay Rides, Thumbtack, Realty Mogul, Kaggle, and others gave some of their first public pitches on the Founder Showcase stage, and previous presenters have gone on to raise over $1.5 billion in funding.

The 8 startups featured at Founder Showcase include: