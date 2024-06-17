Havoc Shield and Strategic Radiology form new partnership to help medical practices better address cybersecurity threats 

Medical practices can sleep a bit easier thanks to a new partnership between Havoc Shield and Strategic Radiology.

With the growth of cyberattacks in the healthcare sector, radiology practices increasingly face heightened risks of data breaches and ransomware attacks.

In fact, according to a recent healthcare cybersecurity report more than 25% of ransomware attacks directly impact patient care. For technology company Havoc Shield, making cybersecurity simple for enterprises is core to the company.

Now, the organization is announcing a new partnership with Strategic Radiology to better support medical practices.

National coalition of radiology practices

Strategic Radiology is a national coalition of privately owned radiology practices representing more than 1700 radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology’s private practice model.

The organization established the nation’s first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and also provides its member groups support through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services.

Brian Fritton

The latest partnership with Havoc Shield means the coalition now has access to the technology startup’s comprehensive cybersecurity suite with exclusive pricing, improving their ability to protect sensitive patient data and maintain robust cyber defenses.

Havoc Shield’s award winning program will help Strategic Radiology members implement and manage a HIPAA-compliant set of security controls, including vulnerability detection, employee training, and incident response planning, among other areas.

Said Brian Fritton, Founder and CEO of Havoc Shield, “Cybersecurity is a critical component of modern healthcare operations, and the need for robust protection has never been more important.”

“We are excited to partner with Strategic Radiology to provide their members with the cybersecurity resources and tools necessary to keep patient data safe and keep practices out of the headlines,” added the executive.

Making cybersecurity simple for small businesses

Havoc Shield makes cybersecurity simple for small businesses. With Havoc Shield’s comprehensive security toolset, customers can access enterprise-grade technology and expert support without paying unaffordable prices or needing to become security experts.

Companies are able to enjoy a fully operational cybersecurity program with minimal work involved through a managed security implementation and ongoing management.

The company offers comprehensive security and compliance features that meet the standards of Fortune 100 companies.

Said Scott Bundy MD, CEO of Strategic Radiology, “Our members have increasingly sought cybersecurity solutions, especially as the threat landscape evolves. By partnering with Havoc Shield, we can now offer an affordable, comprehensive security service that allows our members to focus on delivering high-quality patient care.”

Havoc Shield’s founder, Brian Fritton, launched the cybersecurity company back in 2019, and in 2020, the startup went through the Techstars Chicago cohort.

Fritton is a Founding Member of Forbes Technology Council and is based out of Chicago.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company